‘Stranger Things’ series finale runtime revealed, cinema info announced

Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

We now know the runtime of the Stranger Things series finale.

Netflix has confirmed that the official length of the final episode of the hit sci-fi series is two hours and five minutes.

To celebrate the announcement, the streaming service also revealed the full list of cities and movie theaters participating in fan screenings of the season 5 finale.

The screenings take place in over 500 cinemas across the U.S. and Canada starting on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, timed exactly to the episode’s global premiere on Netflix. They’ll run through Jan. 1, 2026. A full list of the locations and information on how to RSVP can be found at www.st5finale.com.

When the theatrical release was announced in October, Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 was released on Nov. 26. Volume II drops on Dec. 25.

‘Eloise’ live-action film headed to Netflix, Ryan Reynolds to co-star
Ryan Reynolds attends the Los Angeles special screening of Amazon MGM Studios’ ‘John Candy: I Like Me’ at The Montalban on October 2, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Emma McIntyre/WireImage via Getty Images)

She is Eloise. She is six. And she is headed to Netflix.

The streaming service has announced that a new live-action film adaptation of Kay Thompson‘s classic children’s book series Eloise is on the way.

Gilmore Girls creator Amy Sherman-Palladino has co-written and will direct the upcoming film, which stars newcomer Mae Schenk as the titular young girl who lives at the Plaza Hotel. Ryan Reynolds will co-star in the film that is set to start production in London in November.

While the logline of the upcoming movie is being kept under wraps, it will be a completely original story based on Thompson’s books, which were illustrated by Hilary Knight.

“Eloise has been beloved for generations, from when she was first published in the 1950s through to today, when no family trip to New York City is complete without a stop at The Plaza,” Hannah Minghella, Head of Feature Animation and Family Film at Netflix, said. “It’s an honor to reintroduce this cherished character to the world with two people who share her signature mischief and charm — Amy Sherman-Palladino and Ryan Reynolds — in this bold, hilarious, and heartfelt new family film.”

The independent studio MRC acquired the rights to Eloise in 2019. It will oversee production of the film in collaboration with the Thompson estate, Knight and Simon & Schuster, who published the book series. Handmade Films will work with MRC on the film’s production.

“We’ve been working with the Thompson estate and Handmade Films for a long time to bring Eloise to fans everywhere, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Maximum Effort, Amy, and Netflix to bring the cherished children’s property to audiences around the world,” MRC Film co-presidents Jonathan Golfman and Brye Adler said.

Omar Epps joins cast of Dan Fogelman’s upcoming NFL drama for Hulu
Omar Epps attends the ‘Red Clay’ screening during the 2025 Annual Atlanta Film Festival at Plaza Theatre on May 03, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images)

Omar Epps has joined the cast for an upcoming untitled football drama that will be making its way to Hulu. ABC Audio has confirmed he’ll be taking on the recurring role of an offensive coordinator who was formerly an NFL player.

Epps will join a cast starring Christopher Meloni and This Is Us alum Mandy Moore, who will portray Lauren, daughter of William H. Macy‘s Hank.

The logline for the Dan Fogelman series has yet to be disclosed, but it’s “set inside the world of the NFL with a generational family component,” according to a press release.

The untitled series will be Fogelman’s second series on Hulu. His show Paradise, starring This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown, premiered in January.

Sydney Sweeney blames the press for Glen Powell dating rumors
Sydney Sweeney arrives at the ‘Christy’ premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney thinks the rumors that she was romantically linked to Glen Powell originated because of the press.

The actress spoke about the frenzy that surrounded the speculation that she had an affair with Powell during the filming and press tour for their 2023 rom-com Anyone But You in a recent interview with Variety.

“Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se,” Sweeney said. “Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!'”

Sweeney said the speculation came about because people enjoyed how she and Powell “genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another.”

“I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing,” the actress continued.

These comments differ from Powell’s assessment of the situation, which he spoke about in an interview with The New York Times in April 2024.

Powell told the outlet that both “fun and chemistry” are necessary to sell rom-coms.

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully,” Powell said. “Sydney is very smart.”

