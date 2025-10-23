‘Stranger Things’ series finale to play in movie theaters

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers and Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson in ‘Stranger Things’ season 5. (Netflix)

Stranger Things is headed to movie theaters.

Netflix has announced that it will celebrate the conclusion of its hit sci-fi show by bringing its series finale to cinemas. The last episode of the fifth and final season of Stranger Things is set to arrive in over 350 theaters nationwide.

It will make its debut in select theaters in the U.S. and Canada on Dec. 31 at 5 p.m. PT, exactly timed up with the finale’s global Netflix premiere. The episode will run in cinemas through Jan. 1, 2026.

Stranger Things co-creators Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer expressed excitement over the opportunity.

“We’re beyond excited that fans will have the chance to experience the final episode of Stranger Things in theaters — it’s something we’ve dreamed about for years, and we’re so grateful to Ted [Sarandos], Bela [Bajaria], and everyone at Netflix for making it happen,” they said in a press release. “Getting to see it on the big screen, with incredible sound, picture, and a room full of fans, feels like the perfect — dare we say b******’ — way to celebrate the end of this adventure.”

The fifth season of Stranger Things finds the gang united for the same mission: defeat the villainous Vecna once and for all.

“But he has vanished — his whereabouts and plans unknown,” according to its official synopsis. “As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance approaches, so does a heavy, familiar dread. The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before. To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

The first volume of the three-part drop of Stranger Things season 5 releases on Nov. 26, while volume II drops on Dec. 25.

Sydney Sweeney says critics of her bathwater soap were ‘mainly girls’
Sydney Sweeney arrives at a special LA screening of ‘Americana’ on August 3, 2025. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney says the critics of her bathwater soap were “mainly the girls.”

The actress took part in an advertising campaign with Dr. Squatch earlier this year in which the company sold a limited-edition soap infused with her bathwater.

Called Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss, the product was inspired by her ad for Dr. Squatch Natural Body Wash, where she promoted the body wash while bathing in a tub filled with bubbles.

Sweeney recently spoke to The Wall Street Journal about whether she tracks the public’s perception of the things she is a part of.

“It’s important to have a finger on the pulse of what people are saying, because everything is a conversation with the audience,” Sweeney said.

She also spoke about the backlash against Sydney’s Bathwater Bliss.

“It was mainly the girls making comments about it, which I thought was really interesting,” Sweeney said. “They all loved the idea of Jacob Elordi’s bathwater.”

This is a reference to the viral candle that was branded Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater after a scene in his film Saltburn caused a social media stir.

Sweeney also received backlash this summer over an ad campaign she participated in with American Eagle. The ads were built around the slogan, “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans,” which was a riff on “great genes.”

In one of the ads, Sweeney says, “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color. My jeans are blue.”

This led to some critics of the campaign to claim it promotes eugenics, a “scientifically inaccurate theory that humans can be improved through selective breeding of populations,” according to the National Human Genome Research Institute.

American Eagle released a statement about the ad’s controversy on Aug. 1.

“‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ is and always was about the jeans. Her jeans. Her story,” the company said. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way. Great jeans look good on everyone.” 

‘Preparation for the Next Life’ stars talk personal connection to the film
(L to R) Fred Hechinger as Skinner amd Sebiye Behtiyar as Aishe in ‘Preparation for the Next Life,’ from Amazon MGM Studios. (Photo Credit: Jaclyn Martinez)

Preparation for the Next Life follows an undocumented immigrant and a U.S. war veteran who find an unexpected connection in one another.

Sebiye Behtiyar [seh-BEE-ya BEH-tee-yar] makes her feature film debut as Uyghur [WEE-gur] immigrant Aishe, who’s trying to make a life for herself in New York City. She forms a bond with troubled young war veteran Skinner, played by Fred Hechinger [HECK-in-jurr], and together they try to imagine a better future for themselves.

Behtiyar, who is of Uyghur descent and speaks three languages like her character, felt an immediate connection to the project, but didn’t assume she’d get the role because she was only just starting out.

“I wasn’t prepared for such a complex character as Aishe, but meeting all those incredible people [in the cast and crew] just gave me so [much] strength and support and love to just bring a little bit [of] myself and my understanding of this character,” she tells ABC Audio.

Hechinger says every cast and crew member “felt like they had a personal investment in the movie,” and both he and Behtiyar are eager for audiences to connect with the story as well, particularly given what’s going on with immigration in the U.S. today.

Behtiyar says she hopes the film reminds people we are all human beings who “share feelings” and “face different kinds of pain.”

“We made this movie because it spoke to our hearts and our lives,” Hechinger adds. “And it’s kind of wild that it’s coming out when it’s become even more relevant and important in that way, but I really just think everyone seeing it with their open heart is what counts.” 

Preparation for the Next Life, from Oscar-nominated director Bing Liu, is in select theaters now.

In brief: ‘The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon’ renewed for final season and more

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is coming back for one final ride. The show has been renewed for a fourth and final season on AMC. Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride will return for the eight-episode final season, which is set to start production later this month. This renewal comes ahead of the third season’s premiere, which is coming on Sept. 7. AMC also released the official trailer for the upcoming season 3 …

Love Island USA is breaking records at Peacock. The reality show has received over 18 billion minutes viewed on the streamer, according to a press release. This makes the recent season 7 Peacock’s most-watched original season of all time …

The premiere date for the sixth and final season of Solar Opposites has been revealed. All 10 episodes of the show will drop Oct. 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. In the upcoming season 6, the crew faces their biggest challenge yet: living on a budget. “When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain … but will they like who they find?” the official synopsis reads … 

