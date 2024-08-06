‘Stranger Things’ stage production, ‘The First Shadow’, heading to Broadway in 2025

Netflix/Sonia Friedman Productions

The Olivier Award-winning play Stranger Things: The First Shadow is Broadway bound.

The play from the creators of the Netflix phenomenon, the Duffer Brothers, as well as writers Jack Thorne and Kate Trefy, first opened to acclaim — and awards — in the U.K., but Netflix just announced it will open at New York City’s Marquis Theater in previews on March 28, 2025.

The play’s official opening will be April 22, 2025.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opened to rave reviews on Dec. 14, 2023, on the West End, and recently won Oliver Awards in the Best Entertainment and Best Set Design categories. The production is directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin.

The show is set in the series’ Hawkins, Indiana, in 1959 and centers on the younger version of some of the show’s main characters. The West End cast featured Oscar Lloyd as the younger version of David Harbour‘s Jim Hopper; Isabella Pappas played Winona Ryder‘s character, Joyce; and Patrick Vaill portrayed the younger version of Matthew Modine‘s TV character, Dr. Brenner.

Louis McCartney playedHenry Creel, whose telekinesis lands him at the Hawkins National Laboratory — where he’s eventually transformed into the supernatural villain Vecna.

Fans can sign up for first access to presale tickets at www.StrangerThingsBroadway.com. For those who do, presale tickets go on sale Sept. 13. Tickets for the general public will go on sale Sept. 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“Pretty girls should always smile”: Teaser drops for Demi Moore’s horror pic ‘The Substance’
“Pretty girls should always smile”: Teaser drops for Demi Moore’s horror pic ‘The Substance’
Fargeat and Moore at Cannes – Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

The Substance, a body horror pic starring Demi Moore that received a 13-minute standing ovation at Cannes International Film Festival — and the Best Screenplay trophy, to boot — just revealed a teaser

The flick has Moore playing an aging Hollywood superstar so desperate to regain her looks that she signs up to take a serum that shares the title’s name. 

As Moore stares at herself in the mirror, the teaser begins with the monotone ad copy in voice-over: “Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? Younger. More Beautiful. More perfect.” 

It’s too good to resist: “One single injection unlocks your DNA, starting a new cellular division, unleashing a new version of yourself,” the mysterious company behind it teased in an earlier sneak peek clip.

However, it’s also too good to be true. In a series of quick, nerve-jangling cuts, the teaser shows the chaotic after-effects that come from deciding not to age gracefully, including Moore getting thrown bodily across a room.

One clip has Dennis Quaid, surrounded by a frame full of other old white dudes, grinning eerily. “Pretty girls should always smile!” he shouts. 

Margaret Qualley also stars in the film from writer-director Coralie Fargeat, coming to theaters nationwide on Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jesse Palmer shares photo with ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos at ‘Bachelor’ mansion
Jesse Palmer shares photo with ‘Golden Bachelorette’ Joan Vassos at ‘Bachelor’ mansion
Disney/Ramona Rosales

Joan Vassos‘ journey to finding love as the Golden Bachelorette is about to begin.

On Tuesday, Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared a photo on Instagram with Vassos in front of the Bachelor mansion.

“It’s been a busy summer,” Palmer wrote in the caption of the post, adding a rose emoji.

In the image, Vassos, who is dressed in a glamorous gown with sparkles, is all smiles as she poses for the camera next to Palmer.

Last month, Vassos, who was named the first Golden Bachelorette in May during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation, shared a video on Instagram of herself packing for the Bachelor mansion.

“Excited, nervous, and overpacked… but, mostly ready to get this golden journey started,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Feeling all the feels as I pack up to start my next chapter at the Bachelor Mansion.”

Palmer’s photo comes a day after the season premiere of Jenn Tran‘s season of The Bachelorette, where Tran was introduced to all her suitors.

The host also shared a post with Tran the day before and wrote in the caption, “Jenn’s time has finally arrived!!! So incredibly proud and happy for her.”

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
ABC/Randy Holmes

As reported in 2023, Nicolas Cage was nonplussed about how his image was used at the end of The Flash, and in a new New Yorker interview, he reiterated concern about how his digital image might be used without his consent in the future.

In the 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he explained he saw The Flash and was surprised to see his Superman engaged in some superheroics. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” the Oscar winner actor expressed.

“I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” said Cage, who thought his Man of Steel would only be shown posing in a “de-aged” form.

During the new interview, a publicist’s reminder that he needed to “get scanned” for two upcoming projects, a film, and his forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Noir for Prime Video, brought that stress back to the surface.

“Two scans in one day!” he exclaimed, noting, “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know.”

He added, “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I.,” venting, “God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.