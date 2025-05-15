Strawberry festival returns this weekend

The Strawberry Festival returns to Stuart on Saturday. It is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. with nearly 100 vendors registered. The event will be held in conjunction with the Songwriter Circle Series.
Related Posts
Martinsville man charged with threats, firearm offenses, and drug possession
On March 18, 2025, at approximately 2:30 p.m., The Henry County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Mt. Olivet Elementary School, located…
Gas prices move lower in the past week
Average gas prices across Virginia are down by three cents this week to $3.04 a gallon, while the average price…
Bassett Community Center gets money to study possibility of reopening pool
The Bassett Community Center has been awarded $35,000 by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to hire and Ashland firm…