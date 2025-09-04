‘Street Fighter’ live-action film reveals cast, release date

The full cast of the upcoming live-action ‘Street Fighter’ film adaptation. (Paramount Pictures)

New details about the live-action Street Fighter film adaptation have been revealed.

Paramount Pictures has announced that Legendary Pictures and Capcom’s new film based on the popular video game franchise will arrive in theaters on Oct. 16, 2026. The movie is currently in production and is being filmed for IMAX.

This new Street Fighter movie will be the first film released through Legendary’s new three-year global distribution deal with Paramount Pictures.

Kitao Sakurai is directing the film, which a press release says “will honor the quarter-pumping, button-mashing spirit of the 90s [sic] classic while leveling up for a new generation of fans.”

Noah Centineo is set to star as Ken Masters, while Andrew Koji will play Ryu. The film, which is set in 1993, follows their characters as they are thrown back into combat by the mysterious Chun-Li, played by Callina Liang.

The duo are recruited “for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury,” according to an official synopsis. “But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don’t, it’s GAME OVER!”

Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’iCurtis “50 Cent” JacksonJason MomoaDavid DastmalchianCody RhodesAndrew SchulzEric André and Vidyut Jammwal make up the rest of the star-studded cast.

“Legendary has built a reputation for ambitious, globally appealing films, and we’re excited to be partnering with them,” Josh Greenstein and Dana Goldberg, the co-chairs of Paramount Pictures, said in a press release. “Street Fighter is the perfect start to our collaboration, which we believe will be strong and lasting.”

‘Elio’ star Yonas Ascunsion Kibreab talks all about Pixar’s latest film
Pixar

Pixar’s latest film Elio soars into theaters on Friday.

Yonas Asuncion Kibreab lends his voice to the young Elio in the film, who finds himself beamed up into space and mistakenly identified as Earth’s ambassador to the universe.

Kibreab told Good Morning America he feels like he has a lot in common with his character.

“We’re both super energetic kids, and I’m always down for an adventure just like Elio,” Kibreab said. “What drew me to him is just his energy and how loving he is.”

He hopes that audiences come home from the film knowing they aren’t alone.

“If you’re feeling grief or feeling alone at times just like Elio, I just want them to really understand that everything is going to be OK and you’ll get through it just like Elio does,” Kibreab said.

Elio becomes an unexpected leader in the film. If Kibreab were to become a leader himself, are there any rules he would want to mandate?

“I think having name tags, I think would make the world a lot more friendlier,” Kibreab said. “Just like, ‘Hey James, Hi Bob,’ you know.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Leah, Serena and JaNa reunite in ‘Love Island: Beyond the Villa’ official trailer
Jocelyn Prescod/Peacock

Everyone’s favorite Islanders are back for more in the official trailer for Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Peacock released the trailer for the upcoming docuseries on Monday.

The new show is a spinoff of Love Island USA. It follows Islanders from the popular season 6 cast as they navigate life in Los Angeles after appearing on the dating reality competition series.

Those in the cast include JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington.

More Islanders from season 6 are confirmed to appear on this new show, and the official trailer has given fans a glimpse of who they are. Kordell Beckham made an appearance in the trailer having a conversation with Page, his girlfriend and co-winner of season 6, as did Nicole Jacky, who appears to get lunch with her former beau, Washington, at some point during the season.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres on July 13, with new episodes streaming every Thursday starting on July 17.

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered on June 3. It is currently airing new episodes every single day of premiere week. 

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle extend Netflix deal, announce upcoming projects
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attend the Whistler Welcoming Ceremony during day two of the 2025 Invictus Games on February 10, 2025, in Whistler, British Columbia. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghanthe Duchess of Sussex, are extending their partnership with Netflix.

Netflix announced in a press release Monday that the Sussexes’ media company, Archewell Productions, has “extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for its film and television projects.”

In a statement shared in the press release, Meghan said she and Harry are “proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As ever brand.”

“My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision,” she added.

Harry and Meghan signed their streaming deal with Netflix in September 2020 to produce scripted series, documentaries and children’s specials for Netflix.

Since then, they’ve released several projects. In 2022, they released Harry & Meghan, which details their journey from falling in love to stepping away from their senior royal roles. The docuseries has garnered a total of 23.4 million views on Netflix since its debut and is the streaming platform’s most popular docuseries of all time, according to a press release.

The following year, they released Heart of Invictus, which follows a group of competitors as they train for the 2022 Invictus Games. They also released Live to Lead, a docuseries that highlighted individuals who have had a significant impact on the world, including Ruth Bader GinsburgGreta Thunberg and Jacinda Ardern.

In 2024, they came out with Polo, a docuseries that explores the world of polo and the lives of polo players off the field, and earlier this year, they released the lifestyle series With love, Meghan.

Upcoming projects that will be released by Archewell Productions include season 2 of With love, Meghan, which will arrive later in August, and a book-to-film adaptation of Carley Fortune‘s Meet Me at the Lake, which was first announced in 2023. 

The Duchess of Sussex will also release a Netflix holiday special in December titled With love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

