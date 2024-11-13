‘Strength and honor’: Airbnb inviting would-be warriors to the Colosseum for the ultimate ‘Gladiator’ experience

Airbnb/Daniele Castellaro

While Airbnbs are usually synonymous with cozy getaways, a new Icons experience from the homeshare company will let guests follow in the footsteps of the legendary Roman gladiators. 

Set at the actual place where countless epic battles took place, the Colosseum in Rome, and naturally tied into the release of Gladiator II, the ad copy teases that “for the first time in nearly 2,000 years, the Colosseum returns to its original purpose as a venue for performances, inviting daring warriors to step foot inside the historic arena to forge their own paths and shape their destinies.”

It continues, “Those brave enough to rise to the challenge will follow in the footsteps once traversed by victorious fighters, suit up in historically accurate armor, and put their skills to the test to determine their fate in battle.”

The site continues, “The patron will meet you at the Colosseum after sunset and lead you inside. Whether you emerge from this night victor or vanquished, know this – your eyes will embrace a sight not oft seen,” and “savor the symphony of swords and shields as seasoned gladiators engage in a thrilling showdown for your benefit. You must study them – for your turn will soon follow.”

Specifically, guests can request to book one of two three-hour experiences that take place May 7 to May 8. “Each experience has capacity for up to 16 guests each (8 guests and their +1).”

You’ll have to make your own way to Rome — but undoubtedly that will be more enjoyable than how real gladiators found themselves there back in the day.

Bookings begin Nov. 27 at 9 a.m. ET at airbnb.com/gladiatormovie

A “grateful” Dwayne Johnson posts cute moment with emotional fan while working on live-action ‘Moana’
Disney/Frank Micelotta

If you follow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Insta — and with 395 million followers, chances are you might — you know he loves surprising fans.

He did it again, apparently on the Disney lot in Burbank, California. A new video shows The Rock stopping a tour vehicle to greet the folks — and that’s when he met an 11-year-old boy named Marco, who was in tears at meeting his favorite star.

Johnson shook the young fan’s hand and explained he’s shooting the sequel to Moana on the lot, even showing off the makeup used to cover his tattoos to play Maui in the live-action version. 

Johnson wrote on Instagram, “They say ‘Never meet your heroes’ … But that saying always bugged the heck outta me – because I’ve always felt if you’re a ‘celebrity’ of any caliber and you’re LUCKY enough to have some fame and influence – then be grateful … and be KIND and GOOD to people — ESPECIALLY OUR KIDS.”

He continued, “Sure I’ve met some a#%holes as an adult, who I was so excited to finally meet and wound up being super disappointed- but that further cemented how I feel about fame.”

Johnson recalled, “When I was a little boy, I finally met one of my heroes – Muhammad Ali,” who, despite being “one of the most famous and influential men on earth … was so sweet and kind to me. Put me on his lap, and talked to me as if I was the only kid in the world.”

Johnson continued, “That made a MASSIVE POSITIVE impression on me that I never forgot.”

To Marco, he said, “Keep up the great work in school and THANK YOU big man for being my biggest fan!!!” He also added, “us big boys cry too.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Emmys in memoriam segment forgets Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera and more
Disney/Frank Micelotta

It’s nearly inevitable that after any awards show, people will notice some celebrity names were omitted from the in memoriam segment, and Sunday night’s Emmys were no exception. 

The names of Shelley Duvall, Chita Rivera, Tyler Christopher and Johnny Wactor didn’t appear during Jelly Roll‘s heartfelt song tribute to the stars who had recently passed.

Former General Hospital star Christopher passed away at age 50 on Oct. 31, 2023; Chita Rivera died at 91 on Jan. 30. Wactor, another veteran of General Hospital, was fatally shot in Los Angeles during a robbery on May 25. He was 37. Duvall died at 75 years old on July 11.

William Shatner introduces Julien’s Auctions’ “Bid Long and Prosper” event
Julien’s Auctions

William Shatner, the man who is synonymous with Star Trek, appears in a new video from Julien’s Auctions to promote its forthcoming “Bid Long and Prosper” event. 

The spot has Shatner reunited with the very Trek communicator he held as Capt. James T. Kirk on the show 60 years ago. The prop — which, the spot specifies, does not produce its iconic “chirp” as heard in the promo — will be one of more than 200 items from the groundbreaking sci-fi franchise in the auction on Nov. 9.

The piece is expected to fetch between $100,000 and $200,000 — but as in nearly every case, screen-used props often sell for much more than the estimates.

Also up for grabs is Kirk’s screen-used phaser prop, expected to sell in that same price range. 

Other items that were close to Shatner, literally, include the Starfleet uniform he wore, with an estimated price of $65,000 to $85,000. 

The actor, author and real-life space traveler says, “When I did my three-year stint on Star Trek, each year we were in jeopardy of not being renewed.” The fact that the show ignited a “phenomenon,” Shatner says, “Nobody could have anticipated that.”

The navigation console from the Enterprise is also hitting the block, and you can be sure it will go for more than the $50,000 to $70,000 estimation.

Shatner also reminisced about his real-life trip off-planet in 2022, aboard a Blue Origins rocket, and spoke of the “passion” Star Trek stoked in people to pursue careers in aeronautics and engineering. Shatner enthused, “My gosh! That’s incredible!”

