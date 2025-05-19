‘Strongest in the broken places’: Joe and Jill Biden say thanks amid cancer diagnosis

(WASHINGTON) — Joe and Jill Biden said on Monday they were thankful for the “love and support” they’ve received since the former president’s office announced his cancer diagnosis on Sunday.

“Cancer touches us all,” the couple said in a post on Joe Biden’s social media account. “Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The post included a photo of the couple, along with their cat, Willow.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked on Monday if Trump had spoken to Biden directly following Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis.

“Not to my knowledge, I don’t believe they have spoken, but I’m sure the president would be open to doing that,” Leavitt said. “I spoke to him last night about the former president’s cancer diagnosis and the statement that he put out was the initial reaction he had with me on the phone as well.”

Trump wrote on his conservative social media platform on Sunday, “Melania and I are saddened to hear about Joe Biden’s recent medical diagnosis. We extend our warmest and best wishes to Jill and the family, and we wish Joe a fast and successful recovery.”

Biden’s office on Sunday said he had been diagnosed on Friday with prostate cancer, saying that while it was “a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be hormone-sensitive which allows for effective management.”

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement said on Sunday.

Biden’s cancer diagnosis comes after a small nodule was found in the former president’s prostate after “a routine physical exam” on Tuesday. The discovery of the nodule “necessitated further evaluation,” his spokesperson said at the time.

The sentiment about being stronger in the “broken places” is derived from a well-worn line in “A Farewell to Arms,” a novel by Ernest Hemingway, which says, “The world breaks everyone and afterward many are strong at the broken places.” It’s a citation that Biden has often applied in difficult and important moments, both in his life and for the general public.

Biden used the phrase in 2016, as he opened his speech at the Democratic National Convention. He then quoted the line in March 2021, as the country marked the first anniversary of the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic. And he repeated it in September 2021, on the 10th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks, using Hemingway’s words in his tribute to the victims.

ABC News’ Averi Harper, Brittany Shepherd, Eric M. Strauss and Leah Sarnoff contributed to this report.

(LA QUINTA, Calif.) — Former NFL star John Elway’s longtime business partner and former agent died Wednesday after reportedly falling from a golf cart.

Jeff Sperbeck, 62, died Wednesday after an accident Saturday evening in La Quinta, California, the Riverside County Coroner confirmed to ABC News.

It was not confirmed yet who was driving the golf cart.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL Fire) responded to a 911 call about a person falling from a golf cart on the 53200 block of Humboldt Blvd in La Quinta. Emergency personnel transported the injured person to a nearby trauma center with serious injuries, officials said.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident, though sources familiar with the matter tell ABC News the investigation is in its preliminary stages. Because the incident occurred in a private community and involved a golf cart rather than a regular vehicle, standard traffic laws may not apply.

Elway, a Hall of Fame quarterback, spent his entire 16-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos, leading the team to two Super Bowl victories.

The NFL star later served as the Broncos’ general manager and executive vice president before transitioning to a consultant role, which ended in March 2023.

Sperbeck had represented over 100 football players in his 30-year career as an NFL agent.

(CHICAGO) — More than 400,000 customers across the Midwest were without power in the early hours of Monday after severe weather battered the region.

As of 5:30 a.m. ET, more than 292,000 customers were without power in Michigan, according to poweroutage.us — a website that tracks power outages throughout the country.

Another 56,000 were disconnected in Wisconsin, 53,000 in Indiana, 15,000 in Kentucky and 13,000 in Ohio, the website said.

ABC News Chicago affiliate WLS reported that one person was killed in Valparaiso, Indiana, when “severe crosswinds” blew a tractor and a trailer onto their sides, according to a statement by Sgt. Benjamin McFalls of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

Severe weather was forecast for much of the Midwest and South as the storm traveled eastward through the weekend.

More than 75 million Americans were in the threat zone of the storm as of late Sunday. The system was expected to bring a range of hazardous weather impacts, including severe thunderstorms and a wintry blast on the northern side.

Sunday’s forecast said the severe weather was due to move to the East Coast and I-95 corridor from Upstate New York all the way south to Tallahassee and New Orleans on Monday.

Damaging winds will be the biggest threat for northern cities but tornadoes cannot be ruled out across southern areas.

ABC News Darren Reynolds and Jessica Gorman contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — A Catholic school in Oklahoma is asking the Supreme Court to clear the way for it to become the nation’s first religious charter school funded directly by taxpayers.

Oral arguments will be heard in the landmark case on Wednesday, pitting claims of religious freedom against efforts to maintain strict separation of church and state.

The justices will be weighing whether the First Amendment, which prohibits a government role in establishing religion while also protecting an individual right to practice religion, means only nonsectarian organizations can qualify for Oklahoma’s charter schools program or whether faith-based groups are also eligible.

The case turns in large part on whether the state’s charter schools meet the definition of “public” schools and, as such, operate as extensions of state government.

“The claim in this case is not that government schools are allowed to be Catholic or religious. This is a claim that, in Oklahoma, charter schools are contractors,” said Rick Garnett, a constitutional law professor at the University of Notre Dame.

St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which was created by the Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and the Diocese of Tulsa in 2023, argues state funding for charter schools is made generally available to qualified organizations and that the state cannot discriminate on the basis of religion.

A series of recent Supreme Court decisions has made clear that taxpayer-funded public benefit programs, from school vouchers to state-run scholarships, must be equally available, even if a person or organization has a religious affiliation.

“It’s a pretty settled rule of the Supreme Court that once a government opens up a benefit program, it can’t discriminate on the basis of religion,” Garnett said of the school’s argument.

Oklahoma argues that its charter schools are part of the public school system and, under state law, must be “free, open to all, funded by the State, subject to state control, nondiscriminatory and nonsectarian.” Forty-five other states and the federal government have similar guidelines.

The state’s highest court ruled last year that taxpayer-funded religious schools would violate both the state and U.S. constitutions.

“In Oklahoma, the charter school law defines charter schools as public schools, so the case is sort of closed there,” said Rachel Laser, president of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

“This school is run by the Catholic diocese in Oklahoma, and they say they will conduct themselves as a Catholic school according to the morality codes of a Catholic schools, which, read between the lines, means that they will discriminate against LGBTQ kids and families,” Laser said.

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, a Republican, said the state supports school choice and access to private religious education, including through the use of tax credits and state-funded tuition assistance. But in court documents, Drummond argued that charter schools are not simply “contractors” receiving a benefit.

“They are free, open to all, subject to anti-discrimination laws, created and funded by the State, and subject to continuing government regulation and oversight as to curriculum, testing, and a host of other matters,” the state said in its brief to the justices.

The state warned that a decision in favor of St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School would have “sweeping consequences” nationwide, upending charter school programs and the education of millions of students.

Advocates for the school say not allowing the Catholic school to receive charter school funding amounts to religious discrimination.

A decision in the case is expected by the end of June.

