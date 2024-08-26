Stuart man arrested after vehicle pursuit

On August 24, 2024, at approximately 7:40 am, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on a 2006 silver Volkswagen on A.L. Philpott Hwy heading towards Patrick County.

The vehicle’s driver disregarded the deputy’s emergency lights and siren and accelerated his speed. The driver of the vehicle was recklessly operating the vehicle and was traveling at speeds well over 100mph.

As the pursuit was near Gordon Trent Golf Course on A.L. Philpott Hwy., the deputy had an opportunity to utilize the Precision Immobilization Technique (P.I.T maneuver) to safely end the pursuit. The P.I.T maneuver was successfully performed and the suspect vehicle tires lost traction with the roadway and slid into a ditch in the median of the roadway. Then suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver of the Volkswagen was identified as Gary Lawrence Johnson Jr, 54 years of age, 3824 Big A School Rd. Stuart, Virginia. Mr. Johnson was wanted on an outstanding fail-to-appear warrant out of Henry County: Mr. Johnson was also charged with the following charges:

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-817: Felony Eluding Police-Henry County

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-303: Driving without a License

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-1157: Expired Inspection

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-715: Fail to Display Tag

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2 -722: Fictitious Registration

Violation of Virginia Code Section §46.2-860 Fail to Signal

Gary Lawrence Johnson Jr. is currently, held in Henry County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

This investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to a crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.