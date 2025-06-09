Stuart man arrested for sex offenses

A Stuart man has been arrested on multiple sex offense charges, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Malcolm Roach Sr., 70, of 170 Fairystone Church Loop, was arrested Monday morning on ten felony counts of Attempting to Possess Bestiality Materials.

Smith stated that his office executed a search warrant at Roach’s residence on January 8, 2025. Computer devices, listed as items to be searched for in the search warrant, were seized and subsequently analyzed by the Virginia State Police High Tech Crimes Division.

Analysis showed that multiple bestiality websites were visited between February 13th and February 15th of 2024. The sheriff stated that the analysis also showed that Roach allegedly attempted to delete content relating to those sites.

Patrick County Commonwealth’s Attorney Dayna Bobbitt stated that the charges stem from indictments issued by a Patrick County Grand Jury on June 2, 2025. The indictments allege that Roach unlawfully and knowingly attempted to produce, distribute, publish, sell, transport, finance, possess, or possess with the intent to distribute obscene material depicting a person engaged in sexual contact with an animal. Each offense is classified as a Class 6 felony, which carries a potential penalty of up to five years in prison, fines of $2500, or both.

“These charges reflect the Commonwealth’s commitment to investigate and prosecute crimes involving obscene and exploitative content thoroughly,” Bobbitt said in a Monday news release.

The sheriff indicated that the investigation is ongoing, adding “these investigations are lengthy, technical, and can be complicated.” Sheriff’s Lieutenant Steve Austin is leading the investigation, and is working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

Roach was released on a $7500 secured bond.