Stuart woman arrested for arson

A Stuart woman has been arrested and charged with arson, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

On November 21st at approximately 2:35 PM, the Patrick County 911 Center received a call about a structure fire at 3952 Wayside Road. Multiple Fire Departments throughout the county responded to fight the fire.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office determined that the fire was set intentionally in the occupied home and were able to obtain evidence that supported arson.

Crystal Ann Dixon, 40, of 3952 Wayside Road, was charged with arson, according to the sheriff.

“Trash inside of the home was allegedly intentionally set on fire, causing extensive damage,” Smith said, adding “everyone inside of the home was able to evacuate without injury.”

Dixon is being held in the Patrick County Jail without bond.

Sheriff Smith praised the responding volunteer firefighters for their response saying “I would put our volunteers up against anyone out there, they are the best in my opinion.”