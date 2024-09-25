Student arrested after threat

A student has been arrested after making a threat against Martinsville High School on Tuesday. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police received information on Tuesday morning regarding a threat of a school shooting posted on Instagram.

Deputies from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, along with Special Agents from the Virginia State Police, began investigating the threat in the early hours of September 24th, prior to the start of the school day.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the threat was made against Martinsville City Public Schools by a juvenile who lived in Henry County. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that this threat was made by a 15-year-old juvenile female.

Deputies were able to locate the female, and upon speaking with her, she confessed to the threat. The juvenile has been charged with threats of death or bodily injury to persons on school property.

The juvenile is currently incarcerated at W.W. Moore Juvenile Detention Facility. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to have open conversations with their children about the importance of reporting any threats they may hear, and the serious legal repercussions of participating in these acts.