Stun gun at center of murder trial of ex-Grand Rapids officer charged in fatal shooting of Black motorist
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.) — Opening arguments in the trial of Christopher Schurr, the former Grand Rapids police officer who is charged with second degree murder in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, began in a Michigan courtroom on Monday morning. The trial began three years after the Black motorist’s death.

Schurr was charged with second-degree murder in June 2022 and his appeal was denied by the Michigan Supreme Court in December 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors argued in Monday’s opening statements that Schurr committed a crime.

“He shot him in the back of the head … When you put a gun in somebody’s back of the head, there’s an intent to kill there,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told the jury.

“So what this boils down to is it was unjustified and unreasonable. It was a crime,” he added. “We’re going to ask that you return a verdict of guilty.”

On the defense side, Schurr’s attorney Kayla Hamilton argued that that he was acting in self-defense.

“You’re not here to judge what officer should have or could have done,” Hamilton told the jury. “You’re here to judge what he did in that split second moment based on what he knew, based on what he felt, based on his training and his experiences. Now, a man died, and that’s a tragedy, but not every tragedy is a crime, and not every death means someone has to be penalized, and self-defense is not a crime.”

A jury was sworn in on Wednesday, with jurors and alternates consisting of four men and 10 women, with 10 white jurors, one Black and three Hispanic, according to ABC affiliate in Grand Rapids, WZZM.

Schurr fought the charge in court, arguing that he should not have to stand trial because he was acting within his rights as a police officer. His final appeal was denied by the Michigan Supreme Court in December 2024.

Video appears to show Lyoya, a 26-year-old immigrant who came to the U.S. to escape violence in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo, being shot in the head by Schurr after the officer pulled him over for an unregistered license plate on April 4, 2022.

Body camera video, which was released nine days after the shooting, showed Schurr pulling Lyoya over for a license plate violation. When Lyoya began walking away from Schurr, the video shows the officer shouting at Lyoya to “get back in the car.” Then a struggle ensued between the two men during which the video appears to show Lyoya reaching for Schurr’s stun gun.

The body camera was deactivated during the struggle, according to police, and does not show the moment Shurr shot Lyoya. But the fatal shot is seen on cell phone video captured by the passenger of the vehicle.

The video appears to show Schurr telling Lyoya to let go of the stun gun several times, and while Lyoya is on the ground with his face down and Schurr on top of him, the officer appears to shoot Lyoya in the back of his head. The Kent County medical examiner confirmed Lyoya died from a gunshot to the back of his head.

Schurr was fired on June 15, 2022 amid an investigation into the incident.

The stun gun was at the center of opening arguments on Monday.

Becker, the prosecutor, told the jury they are expected to hear testimony from an expert from the Taser and body-camera maker Axon Enterprise during the trial. He said that person is going to testify that stun guns are designed not to cause death or serious bodily injury when deployed.

“It’s not a gun,” Becker said. “I think, in the Grand Rapids policies and procedures, it’s something that’s called the electronic control device. That’s how it’s defined … even in the Taser training manual, it says it’s an option that doesn’t replace lethal force.”

“It was unreasonable. Patrick never had an intent to do any harm to the defendant. He never intended to kill him,” Becker added.

Defense attorney Hamilton said that Schurr gave Lyoya 29 lawful commands during the incident and that the two men struggled over the stun gun for over a minute.

“The biggest risk to police officers is that once someone has your Taser, if they use it against you, you will be left defenseless,” she said.

Hamilton said a stun gun could leave an individual “incapacitated.”

“Throughout this trial, the evidence will show that the Taser is a dangerous weapon that can cause serious bodily injury or death period,” she said. “The law doesn’t ask an officer to wait until they’re injured, incapacitated or shot, to act.”

Lyoya’s family filed a $100 million civil lawsuit against Schurr and the city of Grand Rapids in December 2022. Schurr denied wrongdoing in a response to the complaint, and in August 2023 a federal judge dismissed Grand Rapids from the lawsuit.

ABC News reached out to Shurr’s attorneys and the family of Lyoya ahead of the trial for further comment.

Before the trial, the U.S. Supreme Court denied Schurr’s legal team’s request to hear an appeal in the lawsuit filed by Lyoya’s family against the former officer.

Schurr’s defense team asked the court to decide whether the 6th Circuit Court of Appeals was wrong in determining it could not consider qualified immunity for Schurr at the time of the killing, WZZM reported.

Qualified immunity is a legal doctrine that protects government officials and police officers from being found individually liable in civil lawsuits.

ICE arrests Palestinian activist with green card at Columbia University: Attorney
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil — a leader in Columbia University’s encampment movement — on Saturday night, claiming that his student visa had been revoked, according to attorney Amy Greer in a statement to ABC News.

However, Khalil is in the United States on a green card and not on a student visa, Greer said Sunday.

Despite informing agents about his legal status, ICE detained him, she said.

At one point during a phone call with agents, they hung up on Greer, a representative of her law firm told ABC News.

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin addressed Khalil’s arrest on Sunday night, saying, “On March 9, 2025, in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student. Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

“ICE and the Department of State are committed to enforcing President Trump’s executive orders and to protecting U.S. national security,” she added.

Secretary of State Marc Rubio also shared an article about Khalil on Sunday night and posted on X, “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.”

Greer is challenging Khalil’s arrest but has been unable to locate where he is being held, she said.

“Overnight we filed a habeas corpus petition on Mahmoud’s behalf challenging the validity of his arrest and detention,” she said. “Currently we do not know Mahmoud’s precise whereabouts.”

Khalil’s wife, who is eight months pregnant and a U.S. citizen, was unable to find him at an ICE facility in Elizabeth, New Jersey, where he was purportedly transferred, Greer said — adding that he might have been transferred to Louisiana.

“ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the U.S. government’s open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza,” she said. “The U.S. government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech.”

The arrest occurred just days after President Donald Trump took to social media threatening to defund universities that allowed “illegal protests” and claiming “agitators” will be sent back to their home countries.

“All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests. Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump posted on Truth Social on March 4.

Columbia released the following statement on Sunday: “There have been reports of ICE around campus. Columbia has and will continue to follow the law. Consistent with our longstanding practice and the practice of cities and institutions throughout the country, law enforcement must have a judicial warrant to enter non-public University areas, including University buildings.”

“Columbia is committed to complying with all legal obligations and supporting our student body and campus community,” the statement continued.

Manhattan DA sends warning to ghost gun makers in wake of Supreme Court ruling
Jeenah Moon for The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One day after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld federal restrictions on ghost guns, prosecutors in New York are warning 3D-printing companies their “insufficient security measures” are causing a “troubling rise in access to unregulated weaponry.”

The warning came in a letter Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sent Thursday to Creality 3D Technology Co. and other 3D-printing companies that asks them to make fixes to stop the proliferation of ghost guns on city streets. The letter makes specific reference to Luigi Mangione allegedly using a 3D-printed ghost gun and silencer to murder United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson last year.

Bragg said he sent the letter because of “a growing and concerning number” of ghost guns being manufactured by personal desktop 3D printers based on downloadable gun part designs and detailed assembly guides found on the “Creality Cloud.”

The district attorney said many of the guns are being assembled by felons and minors who have ready access to online instructions.

“It is paramount that you work to remove weaponry from your company’s cloud services and explicitly ban the creation of illicit weapons in your company’s user agreement,” the letter from Bragg said. “It is imperative that you take swift action to protect your customers and the communities they live in from violence and criminal activity by adopting commonsense security measures to deter the spread of illicit firearms both locally and across the United States.”

In New York City, the NYPD reported a significant increase in ghost guns seized on the streets from 2020 to 2025. In 2018, 17 ghost guns were seized. In 2024, the number was 438. Many of those were made with Creality printers, Bragg said.

“For instance, in 2023, our investigation found that an individual who was 3D-printing assault weapons and manufacturing illegal drugs utilized a Creality printer to print multiple firearms. In another instance, in 2023, an individual who threatened to kill his girlfriend was found to be manufacturing an arsenal of weapons in his apartment using a Creality printer. Additionally, recent research has found that the vast majority of illegal 3D printed guns were created using Creality printers, specifically the Ender 3 series model,” the letter said.

Creality did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

“I am concerned about the troubling rise in access to unregulated weaponry, especially among individuals convicted of felonies and minors, because of insufficient security measures connected with your products and business policy decisions,” Bragg said.

The letter did not threaten prosecution but requested a meeting with the company.

