Subway sued for allegedly shorting customers on meat, ‘false and misleading advertisements’

Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A newly filed lawsuit has accused Subway of “unfair and deceptive trade practices” and selling its steak-and-cheese sandwiches based on “false and misleading advertisements,” that the lawsuit claims show customers getting at least three times more meat than is actually in the product.

The class-action complaint against Subway was filed on Monday in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York by plaintiff Anna Tollison, accusing Subway of using “photographs in its advertisements that make it appear that the Steak & Cheese sandwich contains at least 200% more meat than the actual sandwiches that customers receive,” according to the lawsuit.

“Subway’s advertisements for the Product are unfair and financially damaging to consumers as they are receiving a product that is materially lower in value than what is being represented,” the lawsuit says. “Subway actions are especially concerning now that inflation, food, and meat prices are very high and many consumers, especially lower income consumers, are struggling financially.”

The lawsuit also says that Subway’s promise of a portion that is larger is “causing consumers to come to, or order from, Subway restaurants and make purchases that they would not have otherwise made.”

The lawsuit says it stems from Tollison’s visit to a Subway in Jamaica, New York, on Aug. 23 when she picked up a steak-and-cheese sandwich after ordering it through Subway’s mobile app for $6.99 plus tax.

“After she picked up and began eating her sandwich, [Tollison] realized that there was barely any steak in the sandwich and that the photographs that she relied on were grossly misleading,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for New Yorkers who bought the sandwiches in the last three years from Oct. 28, 2021 and alleges “egregious” violations of the state’s consumer protection laws.

This is not the first time Subway has dealt with lawsuits critical of their business. In 2021, Ireland’s Supreme Court issued a ruling declaring that for the purposes of tax law, the bread served in Subway’s hot sandwiches does not actually meet the legal definition of “bread” because of its sugar content and is rather a “confectionary or fancy baked good.”

In that case, Justice Donal O’Donnell in the Ireland Supreme Court said that the definition of “bread” was originally established to make a distinction between the starch in other baked goods, like cookies or cake or brownies, that are sugary and therefore not healthy enough to be considered essential foods.

“Subway’s bread is, of course, bread,” Subway said in a statement given to ABC News. “We have been baking fresh bread in our stores for more than three decades and our guests return each day for sandwiches made on bread that smells as good as it tastes.”

Subway also previously defended themselves against a lawsuit for more than four years claiming that their “footlong” sandwiches were too short. That case was dismissed in 2017.

Amazon launches new Amazon Saver private label to help shoppers save, take on Walmart, Target
Amazon

(NEW YORK) — Amazon is expanding its grocery footprint, simplifying online shopping and launching a “new no-frills brand” to help consumers stretch their dollar, while taking aim at rival retail competitor Walmart.

On Wednesday, the retail tech giant, which owns Whole Foods as well as its own grocery service Amazon Fresh, announced expanded Prime member savings both in-store and online, the launch of a new private label brand, Amazon Saver, and enhancements to the online user experience.

“We’re always looking to make grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable for our customers,” Claire Peters, worldwide vice president of Amazon Fresh, said in a statement. “With expanded Prime member savings, the introduction of the new Amazon Saver brand, and simplified online shopping, it’s now easier than ever to get your weekly grocery shopping done on a budget with Amazon Fresh — whether you’re browsing the aisles or filling your online cart.”

What is Amazon Saver?

Amazon’s new private label brand, Amazon Saver, will offer an array of grocery staples from crackers and cookies to canned fruit and condiments.

Most Amazon Saver items will be priced under $5, and Prime members will get an additional 10% off these products.

“Amazon Saver complements our selection of private-label brands, designed to provide the best value for a wide range of grocery products,” the company said in a press release. “We’ve just started to roll this new private label out with several products, and will add more than 100 items to the Amazon Saver selection over time.”

As of time of publication, some items include a 42-ounce can of oats for $3.99, several flavors of 15-ounce coffee creamers for $3.49 each, and a 15-ounce can of traditional pizza sauce for $1.09.

Hitha Herzog, retail expert and chief research officer of H Squared Research, told ABC News’ Good Morning America that as a parent company, “Amazon has several different brands and grocery silos within the grocery umbrella — and with Amazon Saver, we are talking just basics.”

“What is different about Amazon is that the logistics of them handling the product to the customer is at the top. They are able to get this product very quickly,” Herzog said.

The new line from Amazon takes on other budget-friendly private labels like Great Value from Walmart, Good & Gather from Target, and Bowl & Basket from ShopRite.

Food prices post-pandemic continue to rise

Food prices have been volatile for both the at-home and away from home categories, with two of the six major grocery indexes — meats, eggs and produce, as well as dairy — on the rise, even as inflation cooled, according to August Consumer Price Index data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

While there are some signs of stabilization after rapid increases during the last three years out of the COVID-19 pandemic — which resulted in massive supply chain issues with labor shortages from farms and producers to manufacturing and distribution — the cost of food is still a considerable expense.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, families spent more than 11% of their disposable income on food in 2023, with a little over 5% of that going to groceries.

Back-to-school scams and how to avoid them
Isabel Pavia/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Scammers don’t need a special occasion to try to steal your money or your identity. Whether it be holidays or big events, they are always on the prowl — the back-to-school shopping season is no different. Students and parents are particularly vulnerable right now as they shop for everything from textbooks to clothes and even jobs.

The rush to find the best deals has some consumers visiting unfamiliar websites and sometimes hastily clicking on links. All of the excitement can make for a less vigilant consumer — the perfect opportunity for bad actors to pounce. People aged 18 to 24 were more likely to report being targeted by text message or internet messaging than any other age group, according to the Better Business Bureau.

Shoppers need to be careful of fake websites appearing to sell popular supplies and textbooks at deeply discounted prices, as noted by Wells Fargo fraud and claims executive Dan Cusick. They may send fraudulent emails pretending to be a school asking you to update your personal information. The scammers also create fake social media ads that link to the fake websites. Consumers enter their payment information, giving scammers the chance to collect their credit card and bank details.

Fraudsters also set up fake rental sites offering discounted textbooks; they collect the rental fee but never send the books. You should always type the store’s website into your browser and shop from the store’s legitimate site, Cusick suggested. Log into a school’s online portal or app directly to update any student information, ignoring unsolicited or online offers and emails.

Fake scholarship and job offers

The FCC recently issued a warning to college students and their parents about a rise in fraudulent scholarships and fake job offers.Scammers post fake job postings that promise good pay and flexible hours on popular job sites and social media. They may even send emails that look like they’re coming from a business or college promising “guaranteed” scholarships that require you to pay a fee to be eligible.

After you apply, the FCC noted that one common tactic is for them to send you a check to deposit at your bank. They then ask you to send some of the money to another account. However, the check is fake and by the time it bounces, the scammer will have walked away with the money you sent them.

Bottom line is that your boss should be paying you, not the other way around. If they tell you to deposit a check and use some of the money for any reason, experts say it’s a scam.

Federal authorities recommend looking up the name of the company or the person who’s hiring you, plus the words “scam,” “review,” or “complaint” to see what others are saying about them.

If the email looks like it came from a professor or an office at your college, call them directly to confirm they’re really looking to fill a position. Beware of email addresses coming from non-company email addresses including Gmail, Yahoo and Hotmail. Ask the employer to send you details of the job duties, the pay and the hours. If they refuse, that could be another red flag.

Student Rental Scams

As the cost of college rises to record highs, experts say scammers are finding creative ways to dupe vulnerable and unsuspecting students. That’s especially true when it comes to fake apartment rentals.

The fraudsters rip off legitimate rental listings, including photos and descriptions, from reputable organizations. They then post the fake listing on their site at a deep discount. Once you show interest, they ask for your personal information like your bank account. They also create urgency, telling you to “act immediately” or “send money right away” and suggest you will lose the listing otherwise.

When it comes to rental scams, experts say beware of these major red flags: you can’t meet the person or see the rental property before you pay or they ask for payment upfront via wire transfer, gift card or directly into an account. Experts remind us to never send money or share personal information with unverified people or companies and to be guided by the old adage: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

These two grocery categories still cost more: Expert shares silver linings of food prices for shoppers, potential long term savings
These two grocery categories still cost more: Expert shares silver linings of food prices for shoppers, potential long term savings
Noel Hendrickson/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Inflation is down significantly from its 9.1% pandemic-era peak in 2022, but the cost of food — especially groceries — may continue to puzzle some consumers at checkout lines as new data showed two major categories with slight price increases.

Despite signs of overall inflation cooling compared to a year ago, the current rate of 2.9% remains higher than the Federal Reserve’s target.

The latest Consumer Price Index report for August, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday, showed that while inflation has softened, staples such as groceries are up 1.1% compared to 2023 with higher prices on some common household products like eggs and meat, poultry and fish.

Breaking down the latest inflation data on food and grocery prices

The food index, which is comprised of food away from home and food at home, has increased 2.1% over the last year — and after rising 0.2% in each of the previous two months, was up another 0.1% in August.

There was a slight 0.3% drop last month for takeout and dining, according to the CPI, but food at home remained unchanged.

“Food away from home slowed a little bit at 3.9% year over year, versus that .9% for the food at home category,” Dr. Michael Swanson, Wells Fargo’s Chief Agriculture Economist, told ABC News. “So they’re both slowly kind of trending back down, but still, that’s a big gap and it’s been a pretty persistent gap, which really speaks to the wages at the restaurant level.”

He reminded that “if you can bring yourself to spend a little time prepping food or cooking food at home, you’re going to save yourself a lot of money.”

Grocery prices slowly rise in two major categories, what it means

Food at home rose at a slower pace than overall inflation at .09% over the last year, but two of the six major grocery store food groups — meats, poultry, fish, and eggs — rose last month and by 3.2% over the last 12 months.

The popular animal proteins went up 0.8% in August and eggs increased 4.8%, as dairy and related products increased 0.5% in August.

“When we see a category like eggs where it came in at $3.20 for a dozen at the national number — vs. a year ago in August where it was $2.04 and the answer is, why?” Dr. Swanson posited. “We know that we dealt with avian influenza early in the year, barns are being repopulated, but we’re not right back to where we were previously. So there’s a good, clear story about what happened there.”

“The big dollar category is meat, poultry and eggs — of the food at home category — which had the two worst performers across the entire supermarket,” Swanson said. “It wasn’t really that the ranchers got more money or the wholesalers got more money this month, we saw the retailer spreads move up.”

Food price predictions as we inch towards fall, holidays

Swanson likened food price fluctuations to seasonal weather patterns that yield long term benefits: “For example, how much snow did you get in California and will there be enough melt and water to fill the reservoirs to then be able to grow more strawberries.”

“We’re gonna have the biggest corn and soybean crop ever in the history of United States, according to the USDA,” Swanson said, which he explained has dropped the prices “way down from a year ago.” He continued, “that’s really important to the consumer ultimately, because that’s what impacts [the price of] chickens, beef and everything else — so there’s good news, but it’s not here just yet.”

How grocers are meeting shopper demand for lower prices

“No retailer simply gives you money, if they’re going to give you lower prices or better value, it’s because they went out and fought with their suppliers to get it for you,” he explained.

“What we’re seeing in that universe of wholesalers and food manufacturers, they’re starting to get a lot more pressure from the retailers to say, ‘Help me out here, because I need to do more for our shoppers,'” Swanson said. “It’s a slow process, but it’s been a complete tide shift in mentality and so all the retailers, to some degree have gone back to say, ‘You just have to do better than that.'”

Swanson found in looking at the Federal Reserve Board which tracks capacity utilization in food manufacturing, that “during the peak of the crisis — they didn’t have any spare capacity, so they weren’t interested in negotiating with food retailers like Walmart.”

Since that’s no longer the case, Swanson said we’re starting to see “a little bit more and more slack” which makes wholesalers “more susceptible to arm twisting from the food retailers.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.