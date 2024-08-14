Sudan at ‘breaking point’ amid civil war as US-mediated cease-fire talks set to begin

Members of a ‘joint security cell’ made up of various military and security services affiliated with Sudan’s army, brandish rifles as they take part in a parade in Gedaref city in the east of the war-torn country, on July 28, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan has said U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks between warring Sudanese parties are set to go ahead this week, despite pending confirmation of participation from the Sudanese Army.

The talks are set to begin Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia with additional observation from the African Union, Egypt, the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

“The time for peace is now,” said U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello on Tuesday ahead of talks aimed at ending the now 16-month war between the Sudanese Army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary group (RSF), along with its allied militias.

“The RSF delegation has arrived in Switzerland,” Perriello said on social media early on Wednesday. “Our U.S. delegation, and the collective international partners, technical experts, and Sudanese civil society, are still waiting on the SAF. The world is watching.”

Perriello said in the days leading up to the talks that the facilitators had had “extensive engagement” with the SAF, but still had not been given confirmation that representatives would arrive in Switzerland.

“We will move forward with every effort possible with our international partners to reach an action plan, a concrete action plan, about how we can advance that cessation of violence and the full humanitarian access and, monitoring and enforcement mechanism,” he said. “These are long past due.”

The talks come as the U.N. warns the situation in Sudan has reached a “catastrophic breaking point,” with a declaration of famine in Sudan’s North Darfur, recent widespread flooding and unabated combat between warring parties compounding on what was already “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.”

New figures from the International Office for Migration (IOM) show displacement in Sudan continues to soar, with almost 11 million people now internally displaced — many of whom have already been displaced twice, or more.

“Tens of millions of Sudanese face either full on starvation or acute hunger,” said Perriello. “There are more refugees and displaced people than the entire population of Switzerland just from Sudan alone right now.”

In Sudan’s Sennar State, where the RSF has advanced amid reports of widespread killings, lootings and human rights abuses, over 700,000 people have been displaced.

“Without an immediate, massive, and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at breaking point, a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point,” said Othman Belbeisi, IOM’s Regional Director for Middle East North Africa.

The northeast African nation was plunged into chaos in April 2023 as tensions between Sudan’s military and the notorious paramilitary group RSF boiled over as forces loyal to the two rival generals battled for control of the resource-rich nation following talks over a planned transition to civilian rule.

Fighting began on April 15, 2023, in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, before spreading across the country. The combat between warring parties has continued to rage in areas of North Darfur, Al Jazirah state, Sennar State, West Kordofan and other areas.

The civil war has left almost 16,000 dead in its wake and at least 33,000 injured according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Local groups, however, warn the true toll is likely much higher.

The U.S. invited warring parties to cease-fire talks last month. The talks are the latest in a string of yet-successful initiatives aimed at ending the war as regional and international efforts to end the conflict intensify.

They aim to build off the Jeddah negotiations, which were co-facilitated with Saudi Arabia. The talks are not set to address broader political issues, the U.S. State Department said.

“The US and our partners stand with the Sudanese people in pushing forward with all efforts to produce a cessation of violence and expanded humanitarian access now,” said Perriello.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Radioactive material inserted into Rhino horns in anti-poaching project
A sedated rhinoceros lies unconscious as professor James Larkin from the University of the Witwatersrand carefully implants dosed and calculated radioisotopes into it’s horns in Mokopane on June 25, 2024. (Emmanuel Croset/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Scientists in South Africa on Tuesday inserted radioisotopes into the horns of live rhinoceroses in a groundbreaking anti-poaching project.

Twenty rhinos at The Rhino Orphanage in Mokopane, Limpopo District, South Africa, had the radioscopes inserted into their horns, in what is the first the first such project of its kind. The material would be picked up by radiation-detection monitors at international borders.

“Every 20 hours in South Africa a rhino dies for its horn,” said James Larkin, professor and leader at the University of Witwatersrand’s Rhisotope Project.

“This has led to their horns currently being the most valuable false commodity in the black-market trade, with a higher value even than gold, platinum, diamonds and cocaine,” he added.

South Africa is home to the world’s largest rhino population, with approximately 80% and 33% of the world’s 16,800 white and 6,500 black rhinos respectively, according to figures from the International Rhino Foundation.

“Ultimately, the aim is to try to devalue rhinoceros horn in the eyes of the end users, while at the same time making the horns easier to detect as they are being smuggled across borders,” said Larkin.

Scientists from the University of Witwatersrand’s Radiation and Health Physics Unit (RHPU) say the 20 Rhinos were sedated and a small hole was drilled into each of their horns to insert the non-toxic radioisotopes.

“Each insertion was closely monitored by expert veterinarians and extreme care was taken to prevent any harm to the animals,” said Larkin. “Over months of research and testing we have also ensured that the inserted radioisotopes hold no health or any other risk for the animals or those who care for them.”

The project has been three years in the making, the insertion being the “final phase” of the research project.

“This is an example of how cross-disciplinary research and innovation makes a real difference,” said professor Lynn Morris, the deputy vice-chancellor for research and innovation at Wits University. “This novel approach pioneered by Prof Larkin and his colleagues has the potential to eradicate the threat of extinction our unique wild-life species, especially in South Africa and on the continent.”

Poaching has been on the rise in South Africa. South Africa’s Department of Environmental Affairs announced earlier this year 499 rhinos were poached across the nation in 2023 — an increase of 51 in comparison to the previous year.

A team of experts are now set to monitor the health and vitals of the Rhinos over the next six months to determine the viability of this novel approach.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hurricane Beryl upgraded to Category 5
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Hurricane Beryl has been upgraded to a Category 5 and is being described as “potentially catastrophic,” the National Hurricane Center announced Monday night.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to 160 mph, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters.

Beryl is currently moving across the eastern Caribbean Sea after slamming into Carriacou Island in Grenada with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as a Category 4, leaving at least one person dead, according to officials Monday.

Bequia is the largest island in the Grenadines, approximately nine miles from the nation’s capital, Kingstown, on the main island, Saint Vincent.

Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves says there may be more deaths, but right now, one death has been officially confirmed.

Before making landfall, the storm was gaining strength as it headed toward the Windward Islands, which also include Grenada, St. Vincent, Grenadines and Petite Martinique.

The hurricane has caused extensive damage to schools, homes and buildings, farmlands and properties in the region, officials said Monday.

Communication is down in some parts of the country, so authorities still don’t know the full extent of the damage.

Union Island in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines suffered severe damage, with 90% of houses on the island being impacted and the Union Island airport roof being blown away in the storm.

Gonzalves is set to visit the Grenadine Islands on Tuesday.

Over the weekend, Beryl went from a tropical depression to a major Category 4 hurricane in just 48 hours, becoming the earliest Category 4 on record for the Atlantic Basin, breaking the record Hurricane Dennis held from July 7, 2005. Beryl is the first Category 4 ever recorded in the month of June.

The hurricane was downgraded Sunday evening to a Category 3, but picked up power and speed over warm ocean water and was upgraded to Category 4 Monday morning.

Ocean temperatures in the area where Beryl is located are 2 to 3 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Such temperatures are usually not seen until September.

Beryl is moving west at 20 mph. Some fluctuations of strength are expected but Beryl is forecast to remain at major status through the day as it passes the Windward Islands. A life-threatening storm surge is expected to raise water levels by as much as 6 to 9 feet above normal tide levels in areas of onshore winds near where the eye makes landfall in the hurricane warning area. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.

Beryl is expected to produce rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the Windward Islands through Monday afternoon. The Grenadines and Grenada could see up to 10 inches of rain and may experience flash flooding in vulnerable areas.

Beryl will continue to track toward Jamaica, reaching near the island on Wednesday. Even if Beryl doesn’t make a direct landfall in Jamaica it will be close enough to cause issues.

After that, Beryl will move over the Yucatan Peninsula and then likely into eastern Mexico after another stint in the Gulf.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Cooler regions could see ‘boom’ in tick populations due to climate change, researchers say
rbkomar/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Tick populations could see a “boom” in traditionally cooler regions should global temperatures continue to rise, possibly increasing the likelihood of the spread of tick-borne diseases, according to new research.

Even with just a temperature increase of only 1 degree Celsius, regions that are typically cooler — such as Scotland, where the research was conducted — could see tick densities increase by 26% to 99% by 2080, according to a paper published in the Royal Society Journals on Tuesday.

Researchers built a mathematical model to predict how tick populations will change in time in response to changes in temperature, Rachel Norman, a professor at the University of Stirling in Scotland and author of the paper, told ABC News.

Included in the model are considerations for types of landscape and the availability for ticks to feed on a host between each of its life stages — egg, larvae and adult, allowing researchers to study the complicated interactions between the landscape, temperatures, the ticks and the hosts they’re feeding on, Norman said. Hosts are typically deer or small rodents but can also be birds, dogs and people.

As Scotland has warmed, ticks have moved further into the mountains and areas that they traditionally would not have been able to survive because temperatures in the past were too cold, Norman said, adding that ticks tend to thrive in wooded areas with undergrowth, should other conditions, like temperature and the availability of hosts, be present as well.

In some areas in Scotland, cooler temperatures are limiting tick populations. But in other regions that are now warm enough, tick populations can increase significantly because there are plenty of hosts for them to feed on, Norman said.

After the ticks feed on a host, they drop into undergrowth on the ground and molt into the next stage, which typically takes about a year in Scotland due to the cooler temperatures and therefore limits population increases, Norman said. But with warmer springs emerging earlier and warm temperatures lasting through fall, the ticks have a longer period of time in which they can emerge.

“They won’t emerge and start looking for food until we hit a particular temperature” — about 7 degrees centigrade or about 44 degrees Fahrenheit, she said.

The model could apply to other climates around the world as well, Norman said.

With booms in tick populations comes the potential for more people around the world to be exposed to tick-borne diseases, the researchers said.

The next step in the modeling will be to apply different diseases, such as Lyme, to study, the risk related to the density of tickets, Norman said.

Earth’s average global temperature has surpassed a 1-degree Celsius temperature rise since the late 1800s, with most land areas warming faster than most oceans, according to the Fifth National Climate Assessment, a definitive breakdown of the latest in climate science from 14 different federal agencies, including NOAA, NASA, the EPA, and the National Science. Foundation.

The planet is on the brink of a 1.5-degree Celsius rise in temperature, according to climate scientists.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.