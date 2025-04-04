Sue Storm is pregnant in new look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Sue Storm is pregnant in new look at ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’
Marvel Studios

Marvel has released brand-new details about The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

A new trailer for the upcoming film was shown during a panel at CinemaCon 2025 on Thursday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer reveals Sue Storm and Reed Richards, played by Vanessa Kirby and Pedro Pascal, are expecting a child.

The news of an upcoming baby comes with a conflicted reaction, though Kirby’s Sue remains resolute through it all.

“We will face this together,” she says in the trailer. “We will fight it together — as a family.”

The trailer, which has not yet been released online, also shows off the first look at the Silver Surfer, who is played by Julia Garner.

In the trailer’s last moments, the Silver Surfer glides by the screen atop of her silver board.

Joseph Quinn, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich also star in the film.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in movie theaters on July 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
No, Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s baby isn’t named Celestial Seed
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

At this point, it seems that no celebrity baby name would be too shocking. Even still, Machine Gun Kelly would like you to know that his baby with Megan Fox isn’t actually named Celestial Seed.

In announcing the birth of his first child with the Jennifer’s Body star, mgk wrote, “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed.” Apparently at least one person took that post to mean that Celestial Seed was indeed their daughter’s name.

In response, mgk has shared an Instagram Story reading, “Wait guys…her name isn’t ‘Celestial Seed,'” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

He adds, “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl
New trailers for ‘Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,’ ‘Thunderbolts*’ and more debut during Super Bowl
Paramount Pictures

New looks at some highly anticipated upcoming films premiered during Super Bowl 59 on Sunday.

Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning: The new Mission Impossible movie received a sneak peek on game day, with Tom Cruise asking for trust “one last time” in the high-intensity ad. The eighth and final installment of the Mission: Impossible franchise stars Cruise as Ethan Hunt alongside new and returning faces. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in theaters on May 23.

Lilo & Stitch: The upcoming reimagining of the 2002 Disney classic shared a new clip of Stitch running wild across the football field before slamming a cart into the field goal post. “Sign him IMMEDIATELY,” Disney captioned the video. The Dean Fleischer Camp-directed film stars Chris Sanders, the original voice of Stitch, as well as Courtney B. Vance and Zach Galifianakis, among others. Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters May 23.

Thunderbolts*: The new look at the Marvel movie shows Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine asking, “Who will keep the American people safe?,” queuing up the introduction to the team of Marvel antiheroes. In the trailer, the group — including Sebastian Stan‘s Bucky Barnes, David Harbour‘s Red Guardian and Florence Pugh‘s Yelena Belova — slowly builds camaraderie. 

How to Train Your DragonThe new live-action reimagining of How to Train Your Dragon received a Super Bowl spot showing the friendship formed between a dragon and a Viking. In the new ad, a young Viking played by Mason Thames befriends Toothless, a massive dragon. The film arrives in theaters June 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’
Jeremy Strong calls working on Bruce Springsteen movie ‘utterly life affirming’
Disney/Randy Holmes

Actor Jeremy Strong plays Bruce Springsteen’s manager Jon Landau in the upcoming movie Deliver Me From Nowhere, and he tells Variety working on the film was “utterly life affirming.”

“It’s a mentor story, like The Apprentice,” he says, referring to the Donald Trump film that earned Strong a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for playing Roy Cohn. “But if Roy is Mephistopheles, Jon is a force of light.”

“Spending time with Bruce and Jon and communing with Bruce’s music, which is a gospel of hope and faith and love, as opposed to a gospel of hatred and mendacity and nihilism, which is what Roy was, it was a tonic,” he adds. “It lifted me out of the darkness.”

As for his co-star Jeremy Allen White, who plays The Boss in the film, Strong says he “transformed brilliantly into Bruce. He sang brilliantly.”

Deliver Me From Nowhere, directed by Scott Cooper, follows Springsteen’s efforts to make his 1982 solo album Nebraska. The film is based on Warren Zanes‘ book Deliver Me from Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen’s Nebraska.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.