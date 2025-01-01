Sugar Bowl postponed to Jan. 2 after New Orleans deadly truck-ramming attack

Jeffrey Grigsby / EyeEm/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) — The annual Sugar Bowl has been postponed one day in the wake of the truck-ramming attack early Wednesday morning on Bourbon Street that left at least 15 dead and dozens injured.

The suspect was killed after allegedly opening fire on police officers with an assault rifle. The FBI is investigating the attack as an “act of terrorism.”

Law enforcement said the attack occurred at 3:15 a.m. local time, about 16 hours before the Georgia Bulldogs were expected to take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoffs at Caesars Superdome.

There were discussions Wednesday morning about possibly postponing or canceling the Sugar Bowl — a college football game played annually at New Orleans on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day since 1935 — due to the number of resources needed to secure the venue, according to sources briefed on the discussions.

Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams told ABC News Wednesday afternoon that the game, set to kick off Jan. 1 at 7:45 p.m. CT, would be postponed by one day with an official announcement to follow.

Both schools issued statements, offering condolences to the victims and their families.

“We are horrified and saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day in New Orleans,” the University of Georgia wrote in a statement on X. “University personnel are working to determine if any UGA students, faculty, staff, alumni or fans were among the victims. We offer our deepest condolences to all the victims and their families, and we stand in solidarity with the New Orleans community.”

“Our prayers are with the family members and loved ones of all those impacted by the terrible attack in New Orleans early this morning,” the Rev. Robert A. Dowd, president of Notre Dame, said in a statement. “We also pray for all those injured and extend our deepest gratitude to the brave first responders who risked their lives to protect others. To be in solidarity with those who suffer is to exemplify the spirit of Notre Dame. Today, we are in solidarity with all those impacted by this tragedy.”

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the attack on Bourbon Street occurred as the department was “staffed 100%” for New Year’s Eve and the Sugar Bowl.

Former New Orleans Mayor Marc Morial told ABC News’ Diane Macedo that he was confident law enforcement could ensure security for the Sugar Bowl and that the expense on people who traveled into town for the game had to be weighed.

“If there is thought to postpone the game for a day or two, one thing that is implicated is you have visitors from Georgia, visitors from Notre Dame, who are there, who have paid to come to New Orleans, who are staying at hotel rooms at some expense to themselves. You’ve got to weigh the impact on them, as well,” he said.

Houston Texans player Azeez Al-Shaair suspended for 3 games for illegal hit on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence
Cooper Neill/Getty Images

(HOUSTON) — The NFL has suspended Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair for three games without pay after he delivered a devastating and illegal hit to the head of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during a game Sunday as the signal caller was sliding to the turf.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, announced the suspension on Monday and slammed Al-Shaair for “your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football.”

Besides the violent hit to Lawrence, Runyon said the decision to suspend Al-Shaair was based on repeated violations of rules intended to protect the health and safety of players and promote sportsmanship.

“During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyon wrote in a letter to Al-Shaair.

Al-Shaair signed a three-year, $34 million contract in the offseason. The loss of pay for three games means Al-Shaair could lose up to $2 million, or roughly $666,000 per game.

The video showed Lawrence scrambling out of the pocket and running six yards downfield before taking a feet-first slide. The quarterback’s knee was already on the turf when the 27-year-old Al-Shaair laid him out with a blow to the head with his left forearm that was covered in a brace.

Runyan said Lawrence “clearly goes down in a feet-first slide” when Al-Shaair hit him, leading with his forearm and helmet. Runyan said Al-Shaair “had time and space to avoid such contact.”

The hit sent Lawrence backward, causing the back of his helmet to hit the turf hard. As Lawrence lay on the field at Jacksonville’s EverBank Stadium, his arms appeared to be in what is called a “fencing posture,” an involuntary position associated with a brain injury.

As Lawrence stayed on the ground, a teammate, Evan Engram, retaliated against Al-Shaair, sparking the first of two fights between the teams.

When the dust settled, Al-Shaair was ejected from the game for making the illegal hit around the quarterback’s head and neck area. Engram was assessed a personal foul penalty.

“After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask,” Runyon said in his letter to Al-Shaair. “After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone.”

Lawrence suffered a concussion and had to be carted off the field. He didn’t return to the game, which the Texans ended up winning 23-20.

“Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL,” Runyon wrote to Al-Shaair. “Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Under the NFL collective bargaining agreement, Al-Shaair has a right to appeal the suspension, but it was not immediately clear if he will do that.

In a post-game press conference Sunday, Jaguars coach Doug Peterson called the hit an “unfortunate play.”

“It’s a play that nobody wants to see in our league, obviously, because you see what happens after the fact and it just escalates,” Peterson said.

On Monday, Al-Shaair claimed in a social media post that he “genuinely didn’t see him [Lawrence] sliding until it was too late.”

“To Trevor, I genuinely apologize to you for what ended up happening,” Al-Shaair wrote.

Al-Shaair went on, “I’ve always played the game as hard as I could. Never with the intent to harm anyone and anybody that knows me knows that. My goal is to hit you as hard as I can then I pray you’re still able to get up and play the next play.”

Al-Shaair also said that since the on-field episode, he has been “called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain to racist and Islamophobic fans and people.”

“You don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you,” Al-Shaair wrote. “God knows my intentions and anyone who has ever been a teammate or friend of mine knows my heart.”

The 25-year-old Lawrence posted a message on the social media site X on Monday, saying he was “feeling better.”

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out / been praying for me,” Lawrence wrote. “I’m home and feeling better. Means a lot, thank you all.”

Scoreboard roundup — 11/3/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Detroit 106, Brooklyn 92 
Atlanta 126, New Orleans 111 
Dallas 108, Orlando 85

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
NY Rangers 5, NY Islanders 2 
Winnipeg 7, Tampa Bay 4 
Carolina 4, Washington 2 
Boston 2, Seattle 0 
Minnesota 2, Toronto 1 (OT)
Chicago 4, Anaheim 2 
Edmonton 4, Calgary 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 27, Dallas 21 
Baltimore 41, Denver 10 
Buffalo 30, Miami 27 
Carolina 23, New Orleans 22 
Cincinnati 41, Las Vegas 24 
LA Chargers 27, Cleveland 10 
Tennessee 20 New England 17 (OT)
Washington 27, NY Giants 22 
Arizona 29, Chicago 9 
Philadelphia 28, Jacksonville 23 
Detroit 24, Green Bay 14 
LA Rams 26 Seattle 20 (OT)
Minnesota 21, Indianapolis 13

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
New York advances 5-4 on penalty kicks, New York 2, Columbus 2 
Seattle advances 7-6 on penalty kicks Seattle 1, Houston 1 
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles FC 0

 

Scoreboard roundup — 12/2/24
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Monday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Pelicans 112, Hawks 124
Heat 89, Celtics 108
Nets 102, Bulls 128
Lakers 80, Timberwolves 109
 

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Devils 5, Rangers 1
Blackhawks 1, Maple Leafs 4
Stars 2, Utah Hockey Club 1

