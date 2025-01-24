‘Suits’ spinoff ‘Suits LA’ releases new trailer, teases return of Harvey Specter

David Astorga/NBC

Suits is back, and this time they’re on the West Coast.

NBC released the first trailer for its Suits spinoff series, called Suits LA, on Friday. Its series premiere is set for Feb. 23 on NBC, and it will stream on Peacock the next day.

Stephen Amell stars as Ted Black in the new show as a former prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself by representing powerful clients in LA.

“It’s different out here,” Amell’s Ted says in the trailer. “People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win.”

The trailer also gives a quick nod to Harvey Specter, one of the stars of the original series.

“Remember this guy?” a colleague asks Ted, pulling out an old photo.

“Harvey, from the old days,” Ted responds with a smile.

“I never liked him. He was the only person I knew cockier than you,” his colleague says.

“That’s exactly why I liked him,” Ted quips.

Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Victoria Justice and Troy Winbush also star in the series.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

