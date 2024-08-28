Summer scorcher: Dangerous heat to head to Northeast after slamming Midwest

Summer scorcher: Dangerous heat to head to Northeast after slamming Midwest
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Extreme heat is gripping the Midwest before moving into the Northeast.

Chicago is in the center of an excessive heat warning that stretches north to Madison, Wisconsin, and south to Springfield, Illinois.

The heat index — what temperature it feels like with humidity — soared to a scorching 114 degrees in Chicago on Tuesday. Chicago’s actual temperature hit 98 degrees, breaking the city’s daily record of 97 degrees.

In Detroit, public school students were released three hours early on Tuesday due to the heat.

Next, the dangerous temperatures will move east.

On Wednesday, the heat index is forecast to climb to 104 degrees in Nashville, Tennessee; 100 degrees in Indianapolis; 105 in Philadelphia; and 103 in Washington, D.C.

D.C. may hit a new record-high actual temperature of 100 degrees.

By Thursday, the Northeast will cool down. But temperatures will stay in the 90s in the South as the week ends.

There are hundreds of deaths each year in the U.S. due to excessive heat, according to CDC WONDER, an online database, and scientists caution that the actual number of heat-related deaths is likely higher.

Last year marked the most heat-related deaths in the U.S. on record, according to JAMA, a peer-reviewed medical journal published by the American Medical Association.

Click here for tips on how to stay safe in the heat.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

High school coach, 28, randomly shot and killed at bar while attending conference
High school coach, 28, randomly shot and killed at bar while attending conference
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 28-year-old high school coach was “randomly shot and killed” standing on a rooftop bar while she was in town for a conference, police said.

Ayden Burt, a 28-year-old high school coach from Jasper Independent School District in Texas, was visiting San Antonio for the Texas High School Coaches Association Conference when, just after midnight, she was randomly shot and killed while standing at a local rooftop bar on the 500 block of E. Crockett St., police said.

“Our Homicide Detectives are working to bring justice to Ayden and her family; however, details are limited,” according to a statement issued by the San Antonio Police Department.

Burt was reportedly at the bar with other coaches from across the state when the shooting occurred.

“She was sitting right next to me laughing and talking and the next bleeding in my lap,” said Humble High School football coach Robert Murphy on X. “My coaches did everything they could performing CPR etc to save her life. She was excited about the upcoming year. Traumatizing.”

Jasper Independent School District Superintendent John Seybold announced her death in a statement on social media.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of one of our staff members, Ayden Burt. We ask for prayers of comfort for her family, as well as her extended family, the students and staff of Jasper ISD,” Seybold said. “Ayden has been teaching in Jasper ISD since 2019, teaching English at both Jasper High School and Jasper Jr. High, also serving as a Cheer Sponsor and Coach. We ask that everyone respect the privacy of the family and staff at this time.”

The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public’s help for any information regarding this tragic incident.

If you have any information regarding this murder, please contact our SAPD Homicide unit at 210-207-7635. Any information provided may help solve this case.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed after being ‘ambushed’ responding to domestic dispute call
Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed after being ‘ambushed’ responding to domestic dispute call
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office

(DALLAS, Ga.) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy was shot and killed Saturday night while responding to a call about a domestic dispute, officials said.

Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge identified the deceased deputy as Brandon Cunningham, a 30-year-old father of two.

“Tonight, we’ve lost a hero,” Gulledge said.

Cunningham and another deputy were “ambushed” while responding to a home in Hiram after receiving reports of a domestic dispute, Maj. Ashley Henson said during a press conference later Saturday night.

“Unfortunately, it appears as if our deputies were ambushed,” Henson said, calling it a “tremendously tragic situation.”

Upon arriving at the address, the deputies were met with gunfire from the suspect inside the home, Henson said.

Cunningham was struck, while the other deputy avoided the gunfire.

A female victim at the scene was also shot and was transported to the ICU. She was in stable condition as of Saturday night, officials said.

The male suspect, who officials have not identified, was found dead at the scene of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Cunningham was a father of two who had worked for the sheriff’s department since 2020.

His death marks the first officer killed in the line of duty in the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

In a statement shared to Facebook, the department called it “one of the hardest in the history of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.”

“I ask that you pray for this family — both blood and blue,” Gulledge said during the press conference. “Everybody here is hurting, our whole staff is hurting.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Virginia to restrict student cellphone use in K-12 public schools
Virginia to restrict student cellphone use in K-12 public schools
Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Virginia is set to restrict the use of cellphones in schools, joining a growing list of states that are banning or limiting use of the devices in schools, citing concerns about students who are spending too much time in front of screens.

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed an executive order Tuesday to establish “cell phone-free” classrooms in all Virginia K-12 public schools.

Executive Order 33 requires the state Department of Education to team up with partners to set guidelines for restricting phones in K-12 school classrooms by the fall, which would then be implemented by Jan. 1, 2025.

The executive order highlighted mental health concerns among adolescents, including anxiety and depression, as a main factor behind the decision, stemming in part from teens’ significant use of popular social media platforms, which, according to an American Psychological Association report published in April, is an average of 4.8 hours per day. The order also said students who use phones during school days tend to learn less and earn lower grades.

The order suggested the use of pouches or dedicated cell phone “lockers” as potential ways students can store phones during school days. It also doesn’t completely ban cellphones and stipulates that the education department needs to address processes for parents to communicate with their children in times of emergencies and for everyday issues, such as forgotten items and pick-up times.

In a June op-ed, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy called for warning labels on social media sites, similar to warning labels on tobacco products, in order to address “the defining public health challenge of our time.”

Virginia’s executive order comes one month after the board of the Los Angeles Unified School District, the nation’s second-largest school district, passed a ban on cellphones on June 18, which will take effect by the spring semester of the 2024-2025 school year.

States like Florida, Indiana and Ohio have also passed similar laws, and several other states are considering doing the same with legislative proposals in the works.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.