Sunday night’s Emmy Awards rating sees 54% boost from last show
Eugene and Dan Levy may never have hosted an awards show together, but the Schitt’s Creek stars’ stint onstage on ABC Sunday night delivered numbers not seen since 2021.
The telecast broke a streak of all-time low ratings earned by the last two broadcasts, according to numbers confirmed by ABC Audio.
The Levys — but more importantly the coronation of two already-popular shows The Bear and Shōgun — boosted the viewership by more than 54% from the last one, which was held in January on Fox, to nearly 7 million people.
That January telecast, the strike-delayed 75th annual Emmys, drew just 4.3 million people.
ABC points out that the 2021 telecast, which was held on CBS, also benefitted from an NFL game lead-in, which Sunday night’s telecast didn’t have.
First reactions to the highly anticipated Marvel movie Deadpool & Wolverine are out, and they’re glowing. The film had its world premiere Monday in New York, and it’s getting high praise — a lot of it having to do with the fact that even though Deadpool is now under the Disney umbrella, the jokes are just as cutting and raunchy, and the fight scenes are just as bloody as ever.
Deadpool director Shawn Levy (LEE-vee) tells ABC Audio that no one at Disney ever told him no, and that surprised him.
“Every time we turned in a draft of our script or a cut of a scene I expected the pushback, and it never came,” he says. “As [Disney CEO] Bob Iger said after he screened the movie … ‘I knew what I was getting into — in for a penny, in for a pound.'”
“Everyone at Disney and Marvel seemed to know that no one wants a sanitized Deadpool,” he continues. “They want a Deadpool that is as audacious as we all expect and love, and we were able to make a movie that way with their full support.”
Ahead of the movie’s release Friday, Levy shared that he’s most excited for fans “to see these two iconic antiheroes on screen costarring in a movie for the first time ever,” along with some “surprise characters that the internet has not entirely predicted. And the unexpected delight of seeing certain actors/characters appear that might not be anticipated.”
Of course, Levy isn’t giving much away about the film, but he did tell ABC Audio his favorite rumor that the internet sleuths got wrong.
“I think it would be that King Charles is in the movie. I think that the sleuths got it wrong on that front,” he reveals.
Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.
Fox has announced exactly when Anthony Anderson, Taye Diggs, James Van Der Beek, Dancing with the Stars‘ Bruno Tonioli, Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs and Teen Wolf‘s Tyler Posey will be going The Full Monty: the evening of Monday, Dec. 9.
As reported in May, the sextet will be bearing it all on The Real Full Monty to raise awareness for prostate, testicular and colorectal cancer testing and research.
The network strips it all down: “During the two-hour special, Anderson will lead Diggs, Jones, Posey, Tonioli and Van Der Beek as they train and rehearse for the most revealing performance of their careers, culminating with a big strip-tease dance … in front of a live audience.”
The action will be choreographed by Mandy Moore, veteran of Fox’s So You Think you Can Dance, the Oscar-winning La La Land and Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour.
The network continues, “Leading up to the final disrobing, the men will expand their limits, test their modesty and strengthen their bond with a series of rehearsals and experiences, both private and public, designed to build confidence and remove them far from their comfort zone and forge a brotherhood.”
“Along the way, each of the celebrities will share their personal stories of how cancer has impacted their lives,” the producers concluded.
Back when the special was announced in May, Anderson noted, “Don’t die of embarrassment. Get checked!”
He added, “I am honored to lead the charge of rallying these fearless men to bare it all, in order to provoke, inspire and in this case, beg you to get screened for cancer. That’s our goal … so what are you waiting for!?”
The Real Full Monty will air Dec. 9 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Fox.
Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine reclaimed the top spot at the domestic box office with an estimated $18.3 million weekend. After five weeks, the film has grossed $577.2 million in North America making it the eighth-biggest MCU film, besting Captain America: Civil War‘s $1.155 billion, according to Variety.
The movie has grossed $1.21 billion worldwide and is now the second-highest grossing movie of the year behind Pixar’s Inside Out 2‘s $1.64 billion.
Meanwhile, by surpassing $1 billion at the international box office, Inside Out 2 has now become the first animated feature to do so, per Variety.
20th Century Studios’ Alien: Romulus, which debuted at the top of the domestic box office last week, dropped to second place, earning an estimated $16.2 million, raising its tally to $72.6 million. The latest film in the Alien franchise has collected $225.4 million globally.
Marvel and 20th Century Studios and Pixar are owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.
Third place went to Blake Lively‘s It Ends with Us, delivering an estimated $11.8 million at the North American box office, for a three-week total of $120.8 million. Worldwide, the film has grossed $242.6 million.
Zoë Kravitz‘s directorial debut, Blink Twice, opened with an estimated $7.3 million, for a fourth place finish. The movie, which stars Channing Tatum and Naomi Ackie, tacked on an estimated $6.7 million internationally, for a global tally of $14 million.
Rounding out the top five was the faith-based drams The Forge, debuting with an estimated $6.6 million in North America.
Elsewhere, the remake to 1994’s The Crow, starring Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, opened with an estimated $4.6 million domestically for an eighth place finish.