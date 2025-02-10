Super Bowl 59: Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs

Super Bowl 59: Philadelphia Eagles beat Kansas City Chiefs
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

(NEW ORLEANS) — The Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl 59 champions.

The Eagles beat last year’s champs the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22, Sunday night in a matchup at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, ending the Chiefs’ quest to become the first team to three-peat in a Super Bowl.

The Eagles took an early and commanding lead with a first quarter touchdown from Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named Super Bowl MVP later in the night.

A second quarter interception taken for a touchdown by Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean extended Philadelphia’s lead, which never relented. Touchdowns from A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith helped secure the Super Bowl win.

The Chiefs didn’t get on the board until the third quarter, when Xavier Worthy scored a touchdown. Worthy went on to score a second touchdown in the fourth quarter, but the team was unable to erase the deficit.

The Eagles and the Chiefs previously faced off at the Super Bowl in 2022; that time, the Chiefs were the winners. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Scoreboard roundup — 1/9/25
Scoreboard roundup — 1/9/25
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Raptors 126, Cavaliers 132
Warriors 107, Pistons 104
Timberwolves 104, Magic 89
Trail Blazers 111, Mavericks 117
Rockets 119, Grizzlies 115
Hawks 115, Suns 123
Heat 97, Jazz 92
Hornets, Lakers POSTPONED

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Sabres 4, Senators 0
Bruins 1, Lightning 4
Devils 2, Rangers 3
Stars 4, Flyers 1
Oilers 3, Penguins 5
Kraken 2, Blue Jackets 6
Maple Leafs 3, Hurricanes 6
Ducks 2, Blues 6
Avalanche 6, Wild 1
Islanders 4, Golden Knights 0

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Buffalo Bills fans unite to raise money for charity supported by Baltimore Ravens player
Buffalo Bills fans unite to raise money for charity supported by Baltimore Ravens player
Al Bello/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Buffalo Bills fans are coming together to show their support for a Baltimore Ravens player following Sunday’s divisional matchup between the two teams.

During Sunday’s playoff game, Ravens tight end Mark Andrews fumbled a pass that ultimately gave the Bills the opportunity to clinch their 27-25 win. Andrews’ fumble sparked vitriol online and even threats.

Amid the outrage, a Bills fan started a GoFundMe to raise money for Breakthrough T1D, a diabetes-focused nonprofit organization that Andrews, who has Type 1 diabetes, has long supported.

Initially, the Bills fan set a $5,000 fundraising goal but as of publication, nearly 3,000 people have donated over $90,000 and counting in just three days.

The Ravens shared the fundraiser in a post on X and added, “Shout out to Bills Mafia for showing support to our guy Mark Andrews and donating to the @BreakthroughT1D organization, which works towards curing and improving the lives of those dealing with Type 1 diabetes. 💜.”

Breakthrough T1D also thanked Bills fans and said the money raised will go towards Type 1 diabetes research and advocacy for people living with the incurable condition.

“Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF) greatly appreciates the generosity of the Buffalo Bills community and the many fans who were compelled to donate after Sunday’s game,” the nonprofit said in a statement. “These donations will support research and advocacy on behalf of the 1.6 million Americans who, like Mark Andrews, live with type 1 diabetes.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people with Type 1 diabetes don’t produce insulin or don’t produce enough insulin, a protein-derived hormone that helps blood sugar get absorbed in the body. Type 1 diabetes is less common than Type 2 diabetes and the CDC estimates only about 5-10% of those with diabetes have the Type 1 version.
Andrews has not commented publicly since Sunday’s game on the outcome or Bills fans’ fundraising.

The Bills will face off next against the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC championship game, which will be held at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/25
Scoreboard roundup — 1/23/25
iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Thursday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Spurs 140, Pacers 110
Trail Blazers 101, Magic 79
Raptors 122, Hawks 119
Mavericks 121, Thunder 115
Heat 96, Bucks 125
Kings 123, Nuggets 132
Bulls 106, Warriors 131
Celtics 96, Lakers 117
Wizards 93, Clippers 110

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Senators 0, Bruins 2
Canadiens 2, Red Wings 4
Flyers 1, Rangers 6
Blue Jackets 4, Hurricanes 7
Golden Knights 4, Blues 2
Utah Hockey Club 4, Wild 0
Sabres 2, Flames 5
Canucks 2, Oilers 6
Penguins 1, Ducks 5
Capitals 3, Kraken 0
Predators 6, Sharks 5

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.