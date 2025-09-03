‘Superman’ sequel ‘Man of Tomorrow’ coming in summer 2027

David Corenswet as Superman in ‘Superman.’ (Jessica Miglio/Warner Bros.)

It’s a bird … it’s a plane … it’s the Superman sequel release date.

DC Studios head James Gunn has announced that the film Man of Tomorrow, which will serve as a sequel to his movie Superman, arrives in theaters on July 9, 2027.

The writer-director shared the news in a post on Instagram Wednesday. The post featured an original image of Superman and Lex Luther drawn by the artist Jim Lee.

“Man of Tomorrow. In theatres July 9, 2027,” he captioned his post.

David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult, who portrayed Superman and Lex Luthor in this summer’s hit film, are set to reprise their roles in the upcoming sequel. Both actors also shared art of Superman and Lex Luthor to their Instagram pages to announce the news.

On Corenswet’s post, Gunn commented, “See you soon!!” He wrote, “See you on set in not too long!” in the comment section of Hoult’s post.

DC Studios’ next film, Supergirl, arrives in theaters on June 26, 2026. The studio is also set to go into production on Clayface, which currently has a release date of Sept. 11, 2026.

Along with Corenswet and Hoult, Gunn’s Superman starred Rachel BrosnahanWendell Pierce and Skyler Gisondo.

Belly wants to marry Jeremiah in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 official trailer
Erika Doss/Prime

Belly is looking toward the future in The Summer I Turned Pretty official season 3 trailer.

In the new trailer, Belly (Lola Tung) and her boyfriend, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), announce their plans to get married.

“First loves are important. But they’re not as important as lasts,” Belly says in her signature voice-over. Talking about her relationship with Conrad (Christopher Briney), Belly then says, “I loved him in a way that you can only really do the first time around. But that’s the past. Jeremiah — he is my future.”

Season 3 starts with a time jump. Belly is about to finish her junior year of college, and she’s excited about spending another summer in Cousins Beach with Jeremiah.

“Her future seems set, until some core-shaking events bring her first love Conrad back into her life,” according to the season’s official synopsis.

Belly’s mom, Laurel (Jackie Chung), does not seem to approve of her plans to get married so young.

“You two aren’t ready for a commitment like this. You’re talking about a lifetime,” she tells the couple in the trailer.

“Laur, I want to be with Belly for a lifetime. I can commit to that easy,” Jeremiah responds.

The first half of the trailer is set to Taylor Swift‘s Lover track “Daylight.” As the trailer goes on, we see moments with Belly and Conrad reconnecting and flashbacks to their previous relationship. That part is set to Swift’s song “Red.”

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty premieres on July 16.

New version of ‘The Traitors’ featuring civilians headed to NBC
Alan Cumming in ‘The Traitors’ season 3. (Euan Cherry/Peacock)

A new version of The Traitors is on its way.

NBC has announced that an all-new civilian-only version of the Peacock reality competition show is headed to the network.

Instead of having celebrities and socialites compete for the top prize, everyday people are invited to apply for the game of strategy.

The Emmy-winning host of The TraitorsAlan Cumming, will also host this version of the show. He’ll invite the group of civilians to his castle in the Scottish Highlands and ask them if they want to play as a Faithful, or if they want to play as a Traitor.

“We’re excited to bring along The Traitors’ highly addictive fan base as we discover the next generation of legendary gamers and schemers,” Sharon Vuong, the executive vice president of unscripted programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, said. “With our resident host and gameplay master of ceremonies, Alan Cumming, on board to introduce complete strangers to new epic missions and twisted gameplay, this new version for NBC offers a unique opportunity for the cast and audience to meet each other for the first time and we know it will be incredible to watch.”

This new version of The Traitors will begin production in 2026.

The fourth season of Peacock’s The Traitors will premiere in 2026 on the streaming service. It has already been renewed for season 5.

Pedro Pascal, Joaquin Phoenix star in ‘Eddington’ trailer
A24

The trailer for Ari Aster‘s latest film, Eddington, has arrived.

A24 released the official trailer for the upcoming movie on Tuesday. It stars Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal and is set during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In May of 2020, a standoff between a small-town sheriff (Phoenix) and mayor (Pascal) sparks a powder keg as neighbor is pitted against neighbor in Eddington, New Mexico,” according to the film’s official synopsis.

The trailer finds Phoenix and Pascal in a stand-off, where the sheriff reminds the mayor to stand 6 feet away from him during their conversation. The two characters are running against each other for mayor of the town, with Phoenix’s Sheriff Joe Cross looking to snag reelection away from Pascal’s Mayor Ted Garcia.

“How did we get here? And even worse, is it worth it? At the cost of being at war with your neighbors? That’s why I’m running for mayor. Mayor of Eddington,” Joe Cross says in the trailer.

Emma Stone, Austin Butler, Luke Grimes, Deirdre O’Connell, Micheal Ward, Amélie Hoeferle, Clifton Collins Jr. and William Belleau also star in the film.

Eddington arrives in theaters on July 18.

