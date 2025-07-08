‘Superman’ star Anthony Carrigan shares how Christopher Reeve helped him embrace his alopecia

Eric Charbonneau/Warner Bros. via Getty Images

Anthony Carrigan is opening up about the deeply personal connection he has to Superman.

The actor plays Metamorpho/Rex Mason in the upcoming James Gunn-directed Superman film and told Good Morning America that Christopher Reeve, who starred as the DC Comics superhero in the 1978 Superman film and its sequels, helped him embrace his alopecia, with which he was diagnosed as a child.

“When I was a kid, my mom told me about all of these actors and people who had alopecia, and she told me about Christopher Reeve,” Carrigan said at the film’s premiere in LA on Monday night.

Carrigan continued, “That was really special, because I really figured, well, if Superman could have alopecia, then I can have alopecia.”

Reeve, who portrayed the Man of Steel in four Superman films, was diagnosed with alopecia areata as a teen. He opened up about the disease in an interview with The New Yorker in 2003 and also spoke about the condition in his 1998 autobiography, Still Me.

Reeve died in October 2004 at the age of 52.

Alopecia is a blanket term for hair loss. According to the National Institutes of Health, there are different types of alopecia, and experts believe some types occur when a person’s immune system inappropriately targets their own hair follicles, which stifles hair growth.

There is no cure for alopecia but there are treatments, including steroid injections and oral steroids or various immunotherapies. Red light therapy may have benefits for some patients with certain types of hair loss, but not all, according to research published in the journal Clinical, Cosmetic and Investigational Dermatology, available on the National Library of Medicine’s website.

Carrigan said knowing about Reeve’s struggle with alopecia was “a big deal for me” growing up.

“So knowing that I’m now part of Superman, I’m now part of this legacy,” he added.

In Gunn’s Superman, Metamorpho, also known as The Element Man, has the power of manipulation. In production notes for the film, Carrigan said his character can “turn himself into whatever he wants” because of this power.

“So, it’s a blessing and a curse. He, I think, sees it more as a curse,” he said. “He does not like the way that he looks, which I can certainly relate to. You know, growing up with alopecia, that was something that I wished that I could change about myself back then, and it really affected my self-esteem. It affected the way that I moved through the world. And so, that’s certainly a kind of aspect of this character that I feel like I can really relate to. But since then, since accepting that, it really has become a kind of superpower of mine, this different, unique look of mine.”

Superman flies into theaters July 11.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Pierce Brosnan ‘can’t wait’ to one day make ‘Mamma Mia! 3’: ‘We just have to get ABBA to the table’
Luke Varley/Paramount+

Pierce Brosnan is the patriarch of an Irish crime family in the hit Paramount+ series MobLand, a show filled with deception, blood and violence.

While Brosnan is enjoying his time on that series, does he dream of lacing his dancing shoes back on, stepping back into the Greek sun and singing along to ABBA songs?

He tells ABC Audio yes — Brosnan is hoping to get to make a third Mamma Mia! film.

“I can’t wait. I’m there,” Brosnan said. “I think we all want to do a third one.”

The actor began to list his costars who he believes would love to return to their roles in the musical franchise.

“I’m sure Meryl [Streep] would. And Colin [Firth] and Stellan [Skarsgård] and Amanda [Seyfried] and Lily [James], yeah,” he said.

Streep starred as Donna Sheridan in the first Mamma Mia! film, which was released in 2008. In the 2018 sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, her character has died in the present-day storyline, while James plays a younger version of Donna to tell the story of how she met her three suitors that one fateful summer of 1979.

While Brosnan says he is ready to step back into his role of Sam Carmichael, husband to Streep’s Donna and father to Seyfried’s Sophie, there is one detail he says must be ironed out first.

“We just have to get ABBA to the table,” Brosnan said. “But, it’s possible.” 

A new episode of MobLand drops every Sunday on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Little House on the Prairie’ ﻿Netflix adaptation finds its main cast
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

The upcoming Little House on the Prairie remake has found its stars.

Netflix has announced that Alice Halsey has been cast as Laura Ingalls in its adaptation of the beloved books written by Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Also cast in the series are Luke Bracey as patriarch Charles Ingalls, Crosby Fitzgerald as loving mother Caroline Ingalls and Skywalker Hughes as Mary Ingalls, the older sister and polar opposite to sister Laura.

Wilder’s books were previously adapted into a TV series that premiered in 1974 and ran for nearly a decade.

This new adaptation transforms Wilder’s semi-autobiographical books into a show that is “part family drama, part epic survival tale, and part origin story of the American West,” according to Netflix. It will offer “a kaleidoscopic view of the struggles and triumphs of those who shaped the frontier.”

Rebecca Sonnenshine will serve as showrunner and executive producer on the new series. Sonnenshine says she is a lifelong fan of the books.

“I fell deeply in love with these books when I was 5 years old,” Sonnenshine said. “They inspired me to become a writer and a filmmaker, and I am honored and thrilled to be adapting these stories for a new audience.”

Netflix’s vice president of drama series, Jinny Howe, says the streamer is excited to take on this classic story.

“Little House on the Prairie has captured the hearts and imaginations of so many fans around the world, and we’re excited to share its enduring themes of hope and optimism with a fresh take on this iconic story,” Howe said. “Rebecca’s vision threads the needle with an emotional depth that will delight both new and existing fans of this beloved classic.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.