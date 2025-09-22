Supreme Court allows Trump firing of FTC commissioner, accepts case for December argument

The U.S. Supreme Court is shown March 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump administration defied a federal judge’s court order this past weekend in a case related to the deportation of more than 200 alleged Tren de Aragua gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act of 1789. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday in a 6-3 decision upheld President Donald Trump’s termination of Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Slaughter, at least on an interim basis, as the justices said they would expedite a review of the high-stakes dispute over the scope of executive power.

The Supreme Court did not explain its decision, but the move was in line with other recent orders by the conservative majority giving broad deference to the president over staffing of independent agencies that exercise significant executive authority.

Trump removed Slaughter — who was appointed by former President Joe Biden — without cause, citing purely policy differences.

Justices Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented from the decision citing the text of federal law, which only allows the removal of FTC commissioners for cause and a longstanding high court precedent — Humphrey’s Executor v US — which upheld those terms.

“The president cannot, as he concededly did here, fire an FTC Commissioner without any reason,” Kagan wrote in dissent. “To reach a different result requires reversing the rule stated in Humphrey’s: It entails overriding rather than accepting Congress’s judgment about agency design.”

Kagan accused the majority of effectively overruling Humphrey’s on the Supreme Court’s emergency docket without saying so explicitly or holding briefing or argument.

“The majority may be raring to take that action,” Kagan wrote. “But until the deed is done, Humphrey’s controls, and prevents the majority from giving the President the unlimited removal power Congress denied him.”

The justices will take up that precedent directly during a December hearing, examining whether removal protections for members of the FTC violate separation of powers and Humphrey’s overturned, the Court said in its order.

In a separate order, the Court declined to take up expedited appeals by Cathy Harris, a Trump-fired member of the Merit Systems Protection Board, and Gwynne Wilcox, a Trump-fired member of the National Labor Relations Board, both of whom are also contesting the president’s actions under Humphrey’s.

The move suggests the Court plans to use the Slaughter case as the primary vehicle for resolving critical questions of presidential power across more than 50 executive branch independent agencies and corporations.

What to know about ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention center amid Trump visit
Giorgio Viera/AFP via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump touring the new “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center in Florida‘s Everglades on Tuesday.

The Trump administration is turning the remote Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport into a facility that officials say will eventually hold up to 5,000 people. Officials say operations will start on Tuesday. The facility is part of Trump’s efforts to ramp up deportations by expanding detention capacity. The president has already sent migrants to Guantánamo Bay and the mega-prison in El Salvador.

Asked by ABC News’ Mary Bruce if the center could be a new standard for immigration facilities in the U.S. despite criticism for its harsh conditions, Trump said, “It can be.”

“I mean, you don’t always have land so beautiful and so secure. They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much but I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It will keep people where they’re supposed to be. This is a very important thing,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s visit would be a chance for the president to tout the funding for more detention facilities and efforts to enact Trump’s mass deportation policy that are in his megabill that the Senate could vote on Tuesday before sending to the House before Trump’s Fourth of July deadline.

“I think his trip to this detention facility actually underscores the need to pass the One Big, Beautiful Bill because we need more detention facilities across the country,” Leavitt said.

A source familiar with the planning tells ABC it will cost Florida $450 million a year, and officials say some of that money will be reimbursed from FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program.

Leavitt described the facility’s remote location in her briefing on Monday.

“There’s only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight,” she said. “It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain. The facility will have up to 5,000 beds to house, process and deport criminal illegal aliens.”

“This is an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history,” Leavitt added.

When asked about the remote and dangerous location, Leavitt said that it was a feature of the facility to help prevent detainees from escaping.

“Well look, when you have illegal murderers and rapists and heinous criminals in a detention facility surrounded by alligators, yes, I do think that’s a deterrent for them to try to escape,” she said. “We do know that some of these illegal criminals have escaped from other detention facilities, like one in New Jersey, which I know was recently reported on. So, of course, we want to keep the American people safe, and we want to remove these public safety threats from our streets, and we want to effectively detain them as best as we can.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X that the facility is a “one stop shop” to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda, claiming the location saves money on security since it’s surrounded by dangerous animals.

“You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide,” Uthmeier posted.

Among officials who will join Trump at the facility are Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

In a statement released Monday, Noem said, “Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.”

DeSantis touted the facility last week as “as safe and secure as you can be.”

Environmental groups are suing to stop construction, alleging the government violated the Endangered Species Act by building on protected land.

Protesters gathered along the highway that cuts through the Everglades to demonstrate on Saturday. They included environmental activists and Native Americans advocating for their ancestral homelands. Others demonstrated against the treatment of migrants.

DOJ meeting with Ghislaine Maxwell in Tallahassee
Paul Zimmerman/WireImage/Getty

(WASHINGTON) — A senior Department of Justice official is meeting with longtime Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell on Thursday in Tallahassee, Florida, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The meeting between Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche and Maxwell is occurring in downtown Tallahassee at the U.S. attorney’s office, which is located inside the federal courthouse, sources familiar with the matter said.

Maxwell was convicted of sex trafficking and other charges and sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2022. She is serving her sentence at a federal prison in Tallahassee.

Blanche arrived at the federal courthouse around 9 a.m. ET. He shook his head and said “no” when asked if he had anything to say ahead of his meeting with Maxwell.

Maxwell’s attorneys were also seen entering the federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

“We’re looking forward to a productive day,” David O. Markus, Maxwell’s appellate lawyer, told ABC News. He declined further comment.

The Justice Department said earlier this week that the meeting between Blanche and Maxwell would occur “in the coming days.”

“President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislaine Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say,” Blanche said in the statement posted by Attorney General Pam Bondi on X earlier this week.

Maxwell’s attorney confirmed earlier this week that they were in discussions with the government about the visit, saying in a statement that “Ghislaine will always testify truthfully.”

Separately, on Wednesday, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer issued a subpoena for Maxwell for a deposition to occur at the prison on Aug. 11.

“The facts and circumstances surrounding both your and Mr. Epstein’s cases have received immense public interest and scrutiny,” Comer wrote in a statement Wednesday.

ABC News’ Luke Barr contributed to this report.

Department of Education watchdog to probe DOGE access to sensitive data
A sign marks the location of the U.S. Department of Education headquarters building on June 20, 2025, in Washington, DC. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Education’s Office watchdog is launching an investigation into the agency’s sensitive data systems, according to a letter first obtained by ABC News.

The news comes after Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren and a group of her Democratic colleagues sent a letter requesting a probe of the Department of Government Efficiency’s alleged “infiltration” of the Education Department’s Federal Student Aid office, which handles the nation’s $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio.

This week, the Education Department’s acting Office of Inspector General confirmed it would work to review that data. The OIG office is the statutory, independent entity within the department responsible for identifying fraud, waste, abuse and criminal activity involving department funds, programs, and operations, according to its website.

Asked about the investigation, the Department of Education referred ABC News to an appeals court decision last month, which did allow DOGE access to sensitive data at several agencies, including the student loan portfolio at the department. The White House claimed President Trump’s success through DOGE is “undisputed,” “legal” and yielding “historic results.”

Warren has led the charge in investigating the Trump administration’s changes at federal agencies, including the Education Department and Social Security Administration. She argued the American people should know who is “digging” into their personal data.

“The American people deserve to know if Elon Musk’s DOGE guys had access to private Social Security numbers and income information,” Warren told ABC News. “It’s about time these amateurs in the Education Department were investigated.”

Sensitive data that Warren warned could be vulnerable includes anything from borrowers’ social security numbers to personal information that is used within the National Student Loan Data Systems.

The acting inspector general said it “plans to look into the Department’s processes for managing access to several sensitive Department data systems.” This will be a coordinated effort with the Government Accountability Office, which is also looking into issues involving access and handling of sensitive data at the department, according to the letter from the acting inspector general.

The OIG claimed its probe will begin “shortly,” but a timeline for when — or if — a final report would be issued was not immediately available.

In June, the Democratic group of senators accused the Department of Education of refusing to comply with Warren’s monthslong congressional investigation into what, if any, records have been accessed by DOGE employees that could be sensitive.

“The Department of Education has a responsibility to protect student loan borrowers’ sensitive data and ensure it doesn’t get into the wrong hands,” Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján said in a statement to ABC News. “I’m thankful that the Department of Education’s Office of Inspector General heeded our call and will now launch an investigation into DOGE’s reckless takeover. All Americans deserve clarity and accountability regarding the full extent of DOGE’s role and influence at the Department of Education.”

Meanwhile, Warren’s Save Our Schools campaign launched in April to investigate the Department of Education closure. Nearly half the agency’s staff has been reduced, including hundreds of FSA employees.

Warren previously told ABC News that staffing cuts to the agency would have dire consequences on students interested in obtaining higher education. A fierce advocate of public education, Warren has vowed to fight the administration’s federal education-reduction efforts at every turn.

The department has made several changes since Secretary of Education Linda McMahon was sworn in as the nation’s education chief. Shortly after taking the position, McMahon, who comes from many years of experience in the private sector, noted that DOGE was conducting a solid audit of the agency.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.