Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education Department

Supreme Court allows Trump to continue effort to gut Education Department

Robert Knopes/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Monday lifted an injunction against the Trump administration’s efforts to gut the Department of Education.

The move allows the administration to proceed, for now, with mass firings that slashed nearly half of the agency’s workforce in March as well as other actions, such as shifting management of the federal student loan portfolio.

A federal judge in Massachusetts had barred the administration from moving forward, rejecting the administration’s argument that the steps were aimed at efficiency rather than effectively carrying out President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign promise to shutter the agency, something that would require congressional approval.

Legal challenges continue in the lower courts against the Trump education orders.

The Supreme Court’s majority didn’t explain its decision. The three liberal justices opposed the order, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor writing in dissent.

“The Department is responsible for providing critical funding and services to millions of students and scores of schools across the country. Lifting the District Court’s injunction will unleash untold harm, delaying or denying educational opportunities and leaving students to suffer from discrimination, sexual assault, and other civil rights violations without the federal resources Congress intended,” Sotomayor wrote.

“The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naive, but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is grave,” Sotomayor added.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon celebrated the decision, saying the agency will carry out its reduction in workforce and ongoing efforts to return education to the states.

“Today, the Supreme Court again confirmed the obvious: the President of the United States, as the head of the Executive Branch, has the ultimate authority to make decisions about staffing levels, administrative organization, and day-to-day operations of federal agencies,” McMahon said in a statement.

While McMahon called the ruling a victory, she said it was a “shame that the highest court in the land had to step in to allow President Trump to advance the reforms Americans elected him to deliver using the authorities granted to him by the U.S. Constitution.”

National Parents Union President Keri Rodrigues blasted the Supreme Court’s decision in a statement.

“The Supreme Court chose politics over the Constitution and, in doing so, put millions of American students at risk,” Rodrigues said. “This ruling gives the green light to an outrageous and unlawful power grab by President Trump, who is attempting to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education without any action from Congress.”

The Supreme Court’s decision to grant the administration’s emergency request is another win, albeit a temporary one, for Trump’s efforts to overhaul the federal government.

Last week, the nation’s high court lifted a preliminary injunction to let Trump move forward with an executive order mandating a restructure of federal agencies and mass layoffs of federal workers.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

4th of July travel likely to shatter records: What to expect
4th of July travel likely to shatter records: What to expect
onurdongel/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Fourth of July holiday is fast approaching — and it’s going to be a busy one.

A record high of 72.2 million people are expected to travel at least 50 miles from home over the July Fourth holiday period (from June 28 to July 6), according to AAA. This is 1.7 million more people than last year and 7 million more than in 2019, according to AAA.

Here’s what you need to know before you to head to the airport or hit the highway:

Air travel

AAA anticipates a record 5.84 million passengers will fly domestically over the holiday — a 1.4% jump from last year.

Domestic airfare is averaging $260 round trip — the lowest price in four years, according to Hopper. International airfare is down, as well, with round trip tickets to Europe averaging $840.

The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday, June 22, was its busiest day ever, with nearly 3.1 million travelers screened.

The TSA said Sunday, July 6, will be the busiest day over its holiday period (from Tuesday, July 1 through Monday, July 7).

Thursday, July 3, will be the busiest day to leave for the holiday, according to Hopper and Expedia. Tuesday, July 8, will be the least busy and most affordable day to fly home, Expedia found.

United Airlines said it projects Friday, June 27, and Thursday, July 3, to be its busiest days with about 580,000 passengers each day.

Expedia said its most popular destinations are Las Vegas; New York City; Miami; Orlando, Florida; and Cancun, Mexico. Los Angeles and Seattle are also top cities, according to Hopper.

Road travel

This year is expected to be the busiest Independence Day ever on the roads. AAA projects 61.6 million people will travel by car — a 2.2% increase from last year.

But good news for drivers: Summer gas prices are the lowest they’ve been since 2021, according to AAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Family, friends, leaders pay final respects to slain Minnesota legislator and husband
Family, friends, leaders pay final respects to slain Minnesota legislator and husband
Steven Garcia/Getty Images

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Tens of thousands of mourners packed a Minneapolis basilica Saturday to pay their final respects to Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark who were killed in their home two weeks ago in an alleged politically motivated shooting.

A who’s who of leaders from around the country, including former President Joe Biden and former Vice President Kamala Harris, attended the Catholic Mass where many of the couple’s friends, colleagues and family reflected on their years of service and friendship.

The couple and their dog Gilbert were shot in their home during the early morning hours of June 14, by a gunman who investigators say was targeting Democratic lawmakers. The suspect had shot and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, a few hours earlier at their home.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz led the eulogies and honored Melissa Hortman for her years of work in the state House, callng her, “the most consequential speaker in Minnesota history.”

“I know millions of Minnesotans have lived their lives better because of Melissa and Mark,” he said.

Melissa Hortman was elected to state office in 2004 and rose through the ranks, becoming minority leader in 2017 and then speaker of the House two years later.

“She saw the humanity in every single person she worked with,” Walz said. “Her mission was to get as much good done for as many people as possible.”

Hortman and her husband were married for 31 years. Mark Hortman worked as a program manager for nVent Electric, a company that specialized in electronics, particularly green electronics, according to his Facebook and LinkedIn pages. The couple had two children, Sophie and Colin.

Walz talked about the couple’s warmth and dedication to their children and dog.

“You are amazing reflections of Mark and Melissa,” he said to their children.

A day before the funeral, the Hortmans lay in state as thousands of Minnesotans visited to pay their respects. Melissa Hortman is the first woman in Minnesota history to lie in state, according to the state House of Representatives.

Next to the Hortmans was their dog Gilbert, who was wounded in the attack and later had to be euthanized, officials said.

Vance Boelter was arrested a day after the murder and charged in their deaths along with the shootings of Hoffman and his wife earlier in the night.

The Hoffmans survived the shooting and are recuperating.

The suspect allegedly showed up to the legislators’ homes, impersonating a police officer and wearing a realistic-looking latex mask to carry out his “political assassinations,” prosecutors said.

Investigators recovered a list of about 45 elected officials in notebooks in his car, according to prosecutors.

Walz on Saturday noted growing political violence and tension in the country and said this moment was ” when each of us can examine the way we work together, the way we talk about each other, the way we fight for the things we care about.”

“But let’s not do it because of the way Mark and Melissa died. Let’s do it because of the way they lived, and the way they led,” he said.

ABC News’ Emily Shapiro contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Idaho victim’s dad slams Kohberger plea deal: ‘I can’t pretend like I feel like this is justice’
Idaho victim’s dad slams Kohberger plea deal: ‘I can’t pretend like I feel like this is justice’
Ted S. Warren-Pool/Getty Images

(MOSCOW, Idaho) — The father of University of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves is blasting the plea deal offered to Bryan Kohberger, accusing the prosecutors of mishandling and rushing the deal.

“We were not prepared for this — we had no idea that this was going to happen,” Steve Goncalves told ABC News hours after the plea deal was announced.

Kohberger — who was charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary in connection with the Nov. 13, 2022 killings of roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin — will be sentenced to four consecutive life sentences on the murder counts and the maximum penalty of 10 years on the burglary count, according to the plea agreement.

The plea comes just weeks before Kohberger’s trial was set to begin. Opening arguments were scheduled for Aug 18.

In advance of Kohberger’s acceptance of the proposed deal, prosecutors met late last week with some of the victims’ relatives and got their input on whether such a plea deal should be proposed to the defense team, sources told ABC News.

Steve Goncalves told ABC News the subject of a possible plea deal was first broached at the end of their Friday meeting.

“Up until that point, we had never even considered it,” he said. “It was described to me as, like, due diligence. We’re going to, like, look at this option, see if it could fit.”

“At the least, justice starts with an interview of the families to ask them what justice is. And we didn’t get that,” he said.

Over the weekend, Latah County prosecutors said in a letter to the families that they were planning to make an offer that would take the death penalty off the table in exchange for guilty pleas to all four murders and an agreement to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the letter reviewed by ABC News. Idaho law requires the state to afford violent crime victims or their families an opportunity to communicate with prosecutors and to be advised of any proposed plea offer before entering into an agreement, but the ultimate decision lies solely with the prosecution.

In explaining their decision to make the offer, the prosecutors cited the risks of going to trial even in a case where the state was confident in the strength of its evidence. Among those concerns were a mistrial, a hung jury or the potential for an acquittal. The state also referenced the heavy toll a monthslong trial could impose on the families as well as the possibility of lengthy appeals even if Kohberger were to be convicted and sentenced to death, according to the letter reviewed by ABC News.

But Steve Goncalves slammed the prosecutors for being willing to negotiate with Kohberger.

“We can’t just let people come from other states and come in here and kill our kids while they’re sleeping, getting an education, and then just negotiate with those types of people,” he said. “It’s sad, it’s disgusting, and I can’t pretend like I feel like this is justice.”

The prosecutors acknowledged that some of the family members may disagree with resolving the case via a plea deal, but contended that the most realistic path to closure is through the entry of guilty pleas.
On Monday, prosecutors sent another letter to the families informing them that Kohberger had accepted the proposed terms of the deal and would enter guilty pleas at a change of plea hearing on Wednesday.

“All of a sudden,” Steve Goncalves said, “the trial’s over. Two-and-a-half years of your life is over.”
“It’s the opposite of what we wanted and it’s the opposite of the majority of what the families wanted,” he said.

The Goncalves family is also frustrated with how little time they were afforded to mentally prepare — and make travel arrangements — for Kohberger’s Wednesday hearing.

“A miracle has to happen in 24 hours for me to get justice,” Steve Goncalves said.

In Monday’s letter to the families, prosecutors called the deal a “sincere attempt to seek justice for your family.”

“Your viewpoints weighed heavily in our decision-making process, and we hope that you may come to appreciate why we believe this resolution is in the best interest of justice,” prosecutors wrote.

Prosecutors anticipate sentencing to take place in late July, as long as Kohberger enters the guilty plea as expected on Wednesday, according to the letter.

As a part of the deal, Kohberger — a Pennsylvania native who was a criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University at the time of the crimes — will waive all right to appeal, the agreement said. The state also will seek restitution for the victims and their families for funeral expenses and crime victims compensation reimbursement, according to the agreement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.