Supreme Court appears ready to limit key part of Voting Rights Act

Supreme Court appears ready to limit key part of Voting Rights Act

Voting rights activists protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court as the court prepares to hear arguments in a case challenging Louisiana’s congressional map in Washington on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday appeared ready to limit how a key part of the Voting Rights Act long aimed at protecting equal opportunity for racial minority voters is applied to the drawing of state election maps. 

During oral arguments in a complicated case challenging the drawing of a second majority-black district in Louisiana, the court’s conservative majority suggested race may have improperly predominated as a factor in its creation.

At the same time, it was not clear whether a majority of the court was prepared to issue a more sweeping ruling that any use of race as a factor in redistricting is unconstitutional. 

Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act has long been a guardrail against states “packing” Black voters into districts and “cracking” communities of color into other districts with an aim of diluting their electoral influence.

Courts that have found a violation of Section 2 then order states to redraw their maps, with an eye on race, to ensure minority voters are given fair chance at political participation. 

The law does not require proof of intent to discriminate — prohibiting any discrimination in effect — but several conservative justices suggested that plaintiffs should have to show at least some possibility of intent, a tougher standard to meet. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who could be the key vote in the case, voiced particular concern about the indefinite use of race to draw maps compliant with Section 2.

“This court’s cases in a variety of contexts have said that race-based remedies are permissible for a period of time, sometimes for a long period of time, decades in some cases, but that they should not be indefinite and should have an end point,” Kavanaugh said. 

“What is not grounded in case law,” replied Janai Nelson, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, which is defending Louisiana’s map, “is the idea that an entire statute should somehow dissolve simply because race may be an element of the remedy.”

The court’s longstanding precedents have said that race cannot be a primary motivating factor when drawing congressional districts under the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment, but they also grant states have breathing room to consider race in order to comply with the Voting Rights Act. 

The court most recently upheld Section 2 in a 2023 decision. 

“What Section 2 does is to say where the effects [of a congressional map] are discriminatory such that … African Americans here are not being given the same voting opportunities as white people are, then a remedy is appropriate,” Justice Elena Kagan told Louisiana Solicitor General Benjamin Aguinaga. “That remedy doesn’t have to be race-based, but sometimes it is race-based in order to correct the racially discriminatory situation that exists.”

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson most vigorously defended the legacy of Section 2 and its use to create two majority-black districts in Louisiana, describing the Civil Rights-era law as a “tool” to identify racial disparities. 

“It’s like a tape measure that we’re looking [at] as to whether or not certain circumstances exist, and those circumstances that Congress is worried about – unequal access to electoral opportunity,” she said. “That’s why it doesn’t need a time limit, because it’s not doing any work other than just pointing us to the direction of where we might need to do something.”

Justice Samuel Alito said outright that he believed lower courts did not correctly apply the Supreme Court’s precedents around Section 2 to the maps at issue in Louisiana. 

“There’s a serious question about whether the Black population within the district in question in the illustrative map was geographically compact,” he said, referring to one of the legal requirements for a VRA-compliant map. 

A decision in Louisiana’s favor could, at the very least, require the state to redraw its map under more race-neutral criteria ahead of the 2026 midterm election. The two majority-black districts are represented by Democrats. 

A broader conclusion in the case could upend congressional maps nationwide, potentially triggering the redrawing of race-neutral districts in multiple states and in turn putting minority representation at risk in legislatures nationwide.  

Nelson argued that a further rollback of the Voting Rights Act would be “catastrophic.” 

 “If we take Louisiana as one example, every congressional member who is Black was elected from a VRA opportunity district,” she said. “We only have the diversity that we see across the south, for example, because of litigation that forced the creation of opportunity districts under the Voting Rights Act.” 

The court is expected to release a decision before the end of its term in June 2026.  How quickly it releases its ruling could determine whether or not states will have sufficient time to redraw maps — if necessary — before midterm voting begins.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

RFK Jr. challenged to square COVID vaccine skepticism with Trump’s Operation Warp Speed
RFK Jr. challenged to square COVID vaccine skepticism with Trump’s Operation Warp Speed
President Donald Trump, seen reflected in a television screen, speaks about “Operation Warp Speed” in the Rose Garden at the White House, Nov 13, 2020 in Washington. Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In a combative hearing on Thursday, senators pushed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on the politically tenuous effort to curtail access to the same vaccine that President Donald Trump has touted as an extraordinary achievement.

In an exchange with Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, who was instrumental to his confirmation six months ago, Kennedy was pushed to answer for the contrast of his policies with the legacy of Operation Warp Speed — Trump’s first-term success of rapidly developing COVID shots, which studies show saved millions of lives during the pandemic.

“Mr. Secretary, do you agree with me that … the president deserves a Nobel Prize for Operation Warp Speed?” Cassidy, a longtime physician, questioned Kennedy. He lauded the vaccine for saving lives and reopening economies around the globe.

“Absolutely, senator,” Kennedy responded.

Kennedy’s response was “surprising,” Cassidy said, given Kennedy’s cancellation of $500 million in federally-funded mRNA vaccine funding and his past work as an attorney seeking to restrict access to the COVID vaccine.

“It just seems inconsistent that you would agree with me that the president deserves tremendous amount of credit for this,” Cassidy said.

Kennedy responded that Operation Warp Speed was “genius” because it “got the vaccine to market that was perfectly matched to the virus at that time, when it was badly needed because there was low natural immunity and people were getting very badly injured by COVID.”

But throughout the hearing, Kennedy reiterated his skepticism of the COVID vaccine. He said “there’s no clinical data” supporting COVID vaccine recommendations for healthy people, defending recent changes that narrowed the Food and Drug Administration’s approval to only people over 65 or younger people with underlying conditions.

Doctors and public health officials contend that vaccination significantly lowers the risk of severe COVID, even for young and healthy people.

Kennedy also refused to say during the hearing that more than one million Americans died from COVID — a tragic point the U.S. surpassed in 2022 — or that COVID vaccines helped to save millions of lives, which has been determined by dozens of studies. On both points, Kennedy argued that the publicly available data was insufficient.

His views rankled other high-profile Republicans, including the second-most powerful senator in the GOP, Sen. John Barrasso.

Barrasso, a doctor, said he had “grown deeply concerned” since Kennedy took over HHS. Barrasso, like Cassidy, offered firm support for Operation Warp Speed, calling it “a model of American ingenuity and public-private partnership.”

“I believe it saved many, many lives,” Barrasso said.

Kennedy said he intended to restore trust in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and vaccines, pointing to low uptake for COVID shots.

But the tension, spilling over into public view as Republican senators confronted a Trump-appointed Cabinet member, showed the growing discomfort with Kennedy’s controversial stances and policy moves.

Trump himself has walked a fine line between defending his legacy and leaving open questions about the vaccines.

In a recent meeting with his Cabinet secretaries, including Kennedy, Trump called Operation Warp Speed “one of the greatest achievements ever.”

But as Kennedy continues to question the safety of the COVID vaccines — including taking action as HHS secretary to limit who is recommended and approved to get the shot — the president took to Truth Social, asking for answers from the vaccine companies.

“It is very important that the Drug Companies justify the success of their various Covid Drugs. Many people think they are a miracle that saved Millions of lives. Others disagree!” Trump wrote.

“They show me GREAT numbers and results, but they don’t seem to be showing them to many others. I want them to show them NOW, to CDC and the public, and clear up this MESS, one way or the other!!!” the president added.

Kennedy and the CDC were “ripping themselves apart” looking for answers, Trump said, pushing the vaccine companies to provide more data.

Both Pfizer and Moderna have issued their support for Trump’s Operation Warp Speed — with Pfizer even echoing Republicans who contend it’s worthy of a Nobel Prize — and pointed to hundreds of publicly available studies showing the vaccines are safe and effective.

“Since 2021, the real-world effectiveness and safety of the vaccines have been confirmed by governments and health systems around the world,” Moderna said in a statement.

Despite the concern from some key Republican senators, the White House quickly came to Kennedy’s defense after Thursday’s hearing. Vice President JD Vance attacked Democratic senators who criticized Kennedy, and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was “championing gold-standard science.”

Trump, too, offered praise for Kennedy, but said he didn’t watch the hearing himself.

The president told ABC News that Kennedy “means very well” and that he heard the secretary “did very well” on Capitol Hill.

Trump said Kennedy has “got a different take” and “we want to listen to all of those things.” He added that Kennedy is not “your standard talk” in his vaccine views, but said, “I like the fact that he’s different.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Former football coach Derek Dooley entering Georgia Senate race
Former football coach Derek Dooley entering Georgia Senate race
Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Derek Dooley, a former University of Tennessee football coach, is launching a bid Monday for the Senate in Georgia, entering a shifting political landscape as candidates vie for coveted endorsements and the chance to unseat Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff.

Dooley is leaning on his football background in his campaign launch, highlighting the fact that he is a political outsider and likening his views on sports to the world of politics.

“The foundation of football is the American Spirit. You work hard, you play by the rules, you keep fighting when adversity hits — you have a fair shot at achieving your dreams,” Dooley’s campaign says in his release.

“As a coach, I wanted that for all my players. As your next U.S. Senator, I want that for all Georgians — and all Americans.”

His campaign is betting on his newcomer status to appeal to voters, launching a “Georgia First” campaign aiming to make the case to voters that politicians put themselves first rather than their constituents.

Dooley is the son of legendary University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley and has close personal ties to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Kemp spent time with Dooley’s family growing up and roomed with Derek Dooley’s brother in college.

Vince Dooley, who passed away in 2022, endorsed Trump for president in 2016, appearing with him on stage at a rally in Atlanta.

“You’re the one who’s going to make America great again,” Dooley said, according to the University of Georgia’s student newspaper, the Red & Black.

Republicans are trying to avoid the outcome of their 2022 cycle in the state, when Herschel Walker, another football legend, lost to Sen. Raphael Warnock in a bruising campaign plagued with abortion allegations and questions on his readiness to serve in the Senate.

It led to the Peach State splitting the ticket between the Senate and gubernatorial races, where key candidate disparities appeared between Kemp and Walker. Republicans are now hoping to take back one of the two Democratic-held seats.

However, rather than a clear nominee, the field in the Georgia Republican primary continues to grow after several Republicans launched or mulled bids following Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s announcement that he will not run for the seat.

Dooley will, thus far, face off against Republican Reps. Mike Collins and Buddy Carter. Both congressmen have used their strong support of President Donald Trump and his agenda to boost their campaigns, as looming large over the candidates are the sought-after endorsements from Trump and Kemp.

Unlike the other candidates’ launches, Dooley doesn’t center his messages around his support for Trump as heavily as the others did.

Carter proclaimed himself as a “MAGA warrior” and Collins touted his close work with the president on passing the Laken Riley Act. Dooley, on the other hand, offers more of a biographical summary in his announcement, briefly praising Trump for producing results and saying at the end of his video that he’ll work with the president.

The battle for the primary comes as Kemp, who was seen as one of the strongest Republican candidates for the midterm cycle, officially decided not to run for the Senate in May, saying it wasn’t the “right decision” for him.

Since then, he has sought to work with the Trump administration to coalesce the field around a candidate in hopes of avoiding yet another midterm loss.

Trump met with Kemp earlier this summer to discuss the state’s Senate primary. The White House and Kemp have aimed to avoid a messy primary and have engaged with each other on the best approaches.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Senate Republicans push back against Trump’s calls to end ‘blue slips’
Senate Republicans push back against Trump’s calls to end ‘blue slips’
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is once again upping the pressure on Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley to do away with a century-old Senate tradition that places some constraints on the president’s authority to appoint judicial nominees.

Trump is targeting the Senate’s “blue slip” tradition, a time-honored Senate process that gives senators the right to approve or object to nominees nominated to serve as federal judges or U.S. attorneys in their home states.

Senators approve of a nominee by returning their blue slip to the Judiciary Committee Chairman. If a senator does not return their blue slip or returns it with objections, the nominee does not advance. In blue states like New York, some of Trump’s judicial nominees have stalled out because Democratic senators have not returned blue slips.

In a post on his social media platform on Sunday evening, Trump made his continued displeasure with this Senate tradition known.

I have a Constitutional Right to appoint Judges and U.S. Attorneys, but that RIGHT has been completely taken away from me in States that have just one Democrat United States Senator,” Trump said. “This is because of an old and outdated “custom” known as a BLUE SLIP, that Senator Chuck Grassley, of the Great State of Iowa, refuses to overturn, even though the Democrats, including Crooked Joe Biden (Twice!), have done so on numerous occasions.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has gone after blue slips and Grassley. But Grassley has consistently committed to maintaining the Senate tradition.

In a post on X on Monday, Grassley once again defended the Senate process.

“A U.S. Atty/district judge nominee without a blue slip does not hv the votes to get confirmed on the Senate floor & they don’t hv the votes to get out of cmte,” Grassley posted. “As chairman I set Pres Trump noms up for SUCCESS NOT FAILUREThe 100 yr old “blue slip” allows home state senators 2 hv input on US attys & district court judges In Biden admin Republicans kept 30 LIBERALS OFF BENCH THAT PRES TRUMP CAN NOW FILL W CONSERVATIVES.”

But Grassley’s pushback has not dissuaded Trump from trying to force modifications to the process.

While speaking with reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, Trump doubled down, saying he would file a lawsuit to challenge the use of blue slips, though he did not say who he intended to file suit against. He then blamed Grassley for a lag in the advancement of his appointees to be judges and U.S. attorneys.

“It’s a gentlemen’s agreement that’s about 100 years old, where if you have a president like a Republican, and if you have a Democrat senator, that senator can stop you from appointing a judge or or U.S. attorney in particular,” Trump said. “And this is based on an old custom. It’s not based on a law … And I think it’s unconstitutional. And I’ll probably be filing a suit on that pretty soon.”

The Senate has the authority to govern itself and typically retains authority to make its own rules and traditions. Blue slips are not codified in the Senate rules, but are rather a courtesy observed by the committee chairman.

The blue slip process goes back to at least 1917, according to the Congressional Research Service. Since the use of blue slips is not codified or in the committee’s rules, the chair has the discretion to determine whether a home state senator’s negative or withheld blue slip stops a judicial nomination from receiving consideration by the committee and whether it reaches the Senate floor.

Trump explicitly expressed his desire to advance nominees like Jay Clayton, who was appointed to serve as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York by Manhattan federal judges earlier this month despite his nomination being stalled in the Senate by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s refusal to return a blue slip on the nominee.

“That’s the only way you get by. But generally speaking, you can’t do that because you’ll have judges from the other party. So, so Jay Clayton just got approved and he’s in, but he didn’t get approved by the senators, Trump said.

Trump said the blue slip process was a barrier for him to get any Republican judges through — that he can now “only get a Democrat U.S. attorney.”

“The only person that I can get approved are Democrats or maybe weak Republicans. But we don’t want that. But the only person I will be able to get approved in any of those states where you have a Democrat will I can’t get a U.S. attorney. I can only get a Democrat U.S. attorney,” Trump said.

Still, Senate Republicans are generally opposed to modifying the tradition.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., who serves on the Judiciary Committee and announced earlier this year he wouldn’t seek re-election next year, said in a post on X Monday that getting rid of the blue slip is “short-sighted.”

“Chairman Grassley is a principled conservative who wants to keep radical liberals off the bench. Getting rid of the blue slip is a terrible, short-sighted ploy that paves the path for Democrats to ram through extremist liberal judges in red states over the long-term,” Tillis posted. “It’s why radical liberal groups have been pushing to get rid of the blue slip for years — Republicans shouldn’t fall for it.”

A number of Senate Republicans spoke out when Trump last called for changes to the Senate process in July.

At the time, Majority Leader John Thune expressed little interest in making modifications.

“I think that the blue slip process is something that’s been used for a long time by both sides, and neither side has violated its usage in the past,” Thune said in July. “So my view on it is and I’m happy to hear what Sen. Grassley and some of my colleagues say, “but no, I don’t think there’s any strong interest in changing that up here.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.