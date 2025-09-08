Supreme Court lifts restrictions on Trump immigration tactics in California

The Court did not formally explain its decision. It overruled two lower courts which had imposed a temporary restraining order after concluding that ICE had likely violated the Fourth Amendment by targeting suspects based primarily on race or ethnicity and language.
In a concurring statement agreeing with the decision, Justice Brett Kavanaugh explained that he believed the government had a “fair prospect of success on the merits” in the litigation and should not be hindered in using the strategy for now.
“Apparent ethnicity alone cannot furnish reasonable suspicion,” Kavanaugh wrote. “Under this Court’s case law regarding immigration stops, however, it can be a relevant factor.”
He also questioned whether the advocacy groups and individual plaintiffs challenging the government policy had sufficient standing to bring the legal challenge to begin with.
The Court’s three liberal justices dissented.
Justice Sonia Sotomayor called the decision a “grave misuse” of the Court’s emergency docket, rather than let the case continue to play out in lower courts.
“We should not have to live in a country where the Government can seize anyone who looks Latino, speaks Spanish, and appears to work a low wage job. Rather than stand idly by while our constitutional freedoms are lost, I dissent,” she wrote.
Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin said on X the ruling is a “win for the safety of Californians and the rule of law.”
“DHS law enforcement will not be slowed down and will continue to arrest and remove the murderers, rapists, gang members and other criminal illegal aliens that Karen Bass continues to give safe harbor,” she posted.
(WASHINGTON) — The Senate’s rule enforcer dealt a major blow to Senate Republicans Thursday morning by ruling a key Medicaid provision in the megabill that advances President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda is out of order.
Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough found that a provision that cracks down on states’ use of health care provider taxes to help collect additional Medicaid funding is not in keeping with the rules governing a package like the that “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which senators are making changes to as Republicans work to meet Trump’s Fourth of July deadline for passage.
MacDonough’s ruling means that Senate Republicans will need to retool the provision or scrap it entirely if they want to move forward with attempting to pass the bill using only GOP votes.
The ruling is a major setback for Republican leadership, who are under pressure to expeditiously move it to the Senate floor to meet the July deadline. This ruling will require potentially major reworks of the bill with relatively little time to accomplish them.
(WASHINGTON) — The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Bryan Bedford as FAA administrator, putting a former airline executive in charge of the agency responsible for ensuring the safety and efficiency of the nation’s air travel.
The final vote was 53-43.
Bedford, who previously served as CEO of Republic Airways, retired from the position last week after leading the airline for more than 25 years. During his tenure, Republic became one of the largest regional carriers in the nation.
His nomination narrowly cleared the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation vote by 15-13, with all Republican senators voting in favor and all Democrats against.
While Bedford’s nomination has received widespread support from across the aviation industry, he has faced criticism over his position on the FAA’s 1,500-hour flight training rule.
The FAA rule requires pilots have 1,500 hours experience in the cockpit before they can fly for a commercial airline.
The rule was implemented in 2013, in response to the 2009 Colgan Air crash, after an NTSB investigation cited the flight crews’s inadequate training and qualifications as a key safety issue.
In 2022, the FAA rejected a petition from Republic Airways seeking an exemption for its pilots from the 1500-hour rule — calling for it to be brought down to 750 flying hours if the pilots met certain other requirements.
The FAA denied the request, saying “if a reduction in hours was appropriate, an exemption is not the appropriate vehicle with which to make such a determination.”
During his nomination hearing, senators questioned Bedford about his position on the 1,500-hour rule and whether he’d try to change it once becoming FAA administrator.
Illinois Democratic Sen. Duckworth pressed Bedford multiple times over his commitment to the 1500-hour rule. Bedford never answered the question, saying he does not “believe safety is static” since pilot training has changed over time, but reiterated that safety is a priority.
“I will not roll back safety,” Bedford told the committee. “There won’t be safety loopholes. I commit to you. We will never do anything to reduce the safety and competency of our pilots.”
Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell, the panel’s top Democrat, notably voted against advancing Bedford’s nomination out of committee.
Prior to the committee vote, Cantwell released a statement opposing his confirmation, saying Bedford “repeatedly refused to commit to upholding the 1500-hour rule and refused to recuse himself for his full term from granting his own company an exemption from this critical safety requirement.”
Scrutiny over Bedford’s position on the rule comes at a pivotal moment for aviation safety which has been in the spotlight since January’s mid-air collision between an American Airlines flight and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter that killed everyone onboard both aircraft.
Following Bedford’s confirmation, the pilots union released a statement congratulating Bedford and expressing a commitment to working with him, while also reiterating concerns over his position on the pilot training requirements.
“We have concerns about his past efforts to lower pilot training requirements, and we will continue to bring the line pilot’s perspective to any discussions about changing these life-saving measures and hold him to his word that safety is his top priority,” Capt. Jason Ambrosi, president of the Air Line Pilots Association said in a statement. “Maintaining rigorous training requirements and keeping two pilots on the flight deck at all times remain top priorities for ALPA.”
Airlines for America and the National Air Traffic Controllers Association also released statements congratulating Bedford and reiterating their commitment to working with him to ensure aviation safety and to overhaul and modernize the nation’s air traffic control systems and facilities.
(WASHINGTON) — After a nail-biter vote in the Senate, the House took up President Donald Trump’s tax and immigration megabill on Tuesday, with House Speaker Mike Johnson suggesting a vote could be held as early as Wednesday.
Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance casting a tie-breaking vote to get the legislation across the line and send it to the House for consideration.
GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, Rand Paul and Susan Collins voted against the measure, along with every Democrat, putting the vote at 50-50 before Vance’s intervention.
The legislation passed the House Rules Committee early on Wednesday with a 7-6 vote and will be debated on the floor after legislative business begins at 9 a.m.
Trump’s bill is expected to face some opposition in the House, particularly among fiscal hawks.
Republican backers of the Senate bill have touted its roughly $4 trillion in tax cuts and new funding for border security, plus the inclusion of key Trump campaign pledges such as no taxes on tips and overtime.
The legislation also guts Biden-era clean energy initiatives; slashes entitlement health programs like Medicaid and SNAP, which are intended to help the nation’s most vulnerable Americans; and includes a plan to lift the cap on the state and local tax deduction, currently set at $10,000, to $40,000.
The Senate version is projected to add roughly $1 trillion more — and $3.3 trillion in total — to the deficit over the next decade when compared with the version passed by the House in May, according to an estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The CBO also found that 11.8 million people could go uninsured over the next decade due to cuts in Medicaid, which emerged as a critical issue among several of the Senate Republican holdouts.
With a razor-thin majority, Johnson can afford only three defections if all members are voting and present.
Johnson also said Tuesday evening that some members were facing problems getting back to Washington, D.C., after more than 1,200 flights were canceled or delayed across the country because of storms in the eastern U.S.
Nonetheless, Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that he expects a vote in the House on Wednesday or Thursday.
“Assuming we have a full House, we’ll get it through the Rules Committee in the morning,” he said. “We’ll move that forward to the floor, and hopefully we’re voting on this by tomorrow or Thursday at latest, depending on the weather and delays and travel and all the rest.”
Having passed the House Rules Committee, the legislation will be subject to a debate and a vote on the rule, which could occur as early as Wednesday morning.
The House will then move to a vote on final passage, after which the bill will be sent to Trump’s desk.
Johnson and top Republican leaders said in a statement that the House will consider the bill “immediately for final passage” — with renewed intent to put the measure on Trump’s desk by July 4.
“The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” the leaders said.
“This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job,” they added.
Trump told ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce on Tuesday that he expects the bill “to go very nicely” in the House.
Asked about the House Republicans who were unhappy with the Senate’s version of the legislation, the president said, “Well, I just heard that about the Senate, and the bill just passed, and it tells you there’s something for everyone.”
“I mean, we have — it’s a great bill,” he continued. “There is something for everyone, and I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House. Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”
Trump disputed the CBO’s projection that the bill would cause 11.8 million Americans to lose their insurance.
“I’m saying it’s going to be a very much smaller number than that and that number will be waste, fraud and abuse,” he said, though did not say where he was getting such data or analysis from.
The House process began Tuesday with a meeting of the Rules Committee, which approved the bill by 7-6 after almost 12 hours of discussion. GOP Reps. Ralph Norman and Chip Roy sided with Democrats in voting against the measure in committee.
Roy was among the early critics of the bill, saying he was “not inclined to vote” for the legislation as amended. Roy has previously threatened to withhold support on critical votes, only to ultimately side with the president.
Roy said “the overall deficit number is not good” in the bill the Senate passed, suggesting it violates the House’s budget framework. “It’s front-loaded versus back-loaded, as we all know. I think it got worse. I think SALT got worse. It got more expensive,” he added.
After Tuesday’s Senate vote, Majority Leader John Thune said he and his colleagues had delivered a “strong product” to the House, but also acknowledged there may be more hurdles before the legislation reaches Trump’s desk.
“Well, we’ll see,” Thune said when asked about the bill’s chances. “I mean, you know how hard it was to pass it — I think the House, I appreciate the narrow margins they have over there.”
“I think we took what they sent us and strengthened and improved upon it,” he added. “And so I’m hopeful that now, when it gets sent over there, as they deliberate about how they want to handle it, they’ll find the goals that are necessary to pass it.”
ABC News’ John Helton, Isabella Murray, Mary Bruce and Alex Ederson contributed to this report.