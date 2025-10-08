Supreme Court likely to let candidates more freely challenge state election laws

Grant Faint/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A majority of the Supreme Court signaled on Wednesday that it would allow candidates for federal office to more freely challenge state elections laws without having to prove that the rules would significantly harm their chance of winning.

The case has the potential to clear the way for a wave of legal challenges ahead of the midterm elections at a time when many Republicans and allies of President Donald Trump hope to roll back laws that allow the counting of late-arriving mail-in ballots and other voter accommodations. 

During oral arguments on Wednesday in a lawsuit brought by Illinois Congressman Michael Bost, the justices appeared open to letting him contest a state law that allows the counting of mail-in ballots up to 14 days after voting ends, provided they were postmarked on or before election day. 

Bost’s lawsuit was originally thrown out after a federal district and appeals court concluded he lacked a large-enough stake in the election to establish a right to bring a lawsuit. The eight-term Republican won 75% of the vote in 2022 and 74% in 2024.

To bring a lawsuit in federal court, a plaintiff generally needs to establish that a particular action injures them, that the action stemmed from the person he or she is suing, and that the court’s solution would resolve the harm. 

Bost’s attorney Paul Clement argued before the justices that candidates – regardless of the outcome – are not “mere bystanders” in an election and spend “untold time and energy” on their campaigns, giving them a concrete interest in accurate vote tallies.

“If the campaign is going to be two weeks longer, you’ve got to keep the campaign staff together for two weeks longer, and that’s going to be more expensive,” Clement argued. 

Preventing Bost’s lawsuit from moving forward, Clement argued, would turn the “federal courts into federal prognosticators.”

All of the Court’s conservative members appeared receptive to Clement’s argument, and even some of the Court’s liberal justices signaled a willingness to embrace a middle ground advocated by the Trump administration. 

“Let me ask about the pocketbook injury,” Justice Samuel Alito said of Bost’s right to sue. “Why isn’t that straightforward?” 

Alito also suggested that a difference in a vote count from the contested ballots would also be sufficient basis to bring a case.  “Isn’t a smaller margin of victory an injury in fact?” he asked Illinois Solicitor General Jane Notz, who was defending the law. 

“Unless it’s coupled with something else, a smaller margin of victory has no real-world consequence,” Notz said. 

Justice Brett Kavanaugh voiced concern about steering more election law challenges until after an election which could in turn disenfranchise voters and create “chaos.” 

“So let’s say the losing candidate sues, challenging this rule…and the Court, post-election, finds it illegal. We faced this in 2020 in some of our many cases pre-election,” Kavanaugh asked. “What’s the remedy?” 

Chief Justice John Roberts echoed similar concerns that curtailing lawsuits based on a more stringent view of candidate standing would result in lawsuits being filed closer to elections during the “most fraught time to be involved in politics.” 

“What you’re sketching out for us is a potential disaster,” he said. 

Justice Elena Kagan seemed open to a middle ground that could allow Bost to pursue his case without automatically setting a precedent that would give standing to any candidate who wants to challenge any election rule for any reason. 

She suggested that the Court could require a candidate to claim “substantial risk” that a new election law would put him or her at an “electoral disadvantage” compared to the old rule. 

“What you have is a voting rule that harms somebody relative to what’s come before,” Kagan said.  

Justice Sonia Sotomayor was more circumspect about her views. 

“Our case law and our standing law requires some form of substantial harm that can be articulated and shown. And what you’re talking about is a desire to implement the law with a generalized grievance because it doesn’t really particularly harm you,” Sotomayor said. 

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was the most skeptical of Bost’s position, openly questioning whether a simple difference in vote margin constitutes harm to a candidate and casting doubt on the view that spending money to monitor the counting of ballots was a mandatory expense. 

“I’m a little concerned about in your argument is the idea that a candidate who wins and who wins by some margin is harmed by a regulation of this nature because of the potential decrease in his margin of victory. I don’t understand the harm that necessarily comes from that,” Jackson said. “You might be disappointed, but that’s usually not what we look at when we’re determining whether or not someone is actually harmed.” 

A decision in favor of Bost would not only revive his challenge to mail-in ballot counting but also widen the ability of any candidate for federal office to sue over voting policies ahead of Election Day. 

“The stakes of this case are not just about the standing rules, it’s about how candidates, political parties, and even voters, think about challenging the rules governing elections going forward,” said Matthew Shapanka, an election law expert at Covington & Burling LLC. 

“It’s also about how courts intervene in elections, and whether it’s appropriate for courts to have to make judgments about how strong a candidate is or how likely they are to win or lose, when deciding whether to hear a case about the constitutionality or legality of an election rule,” Shapanka said.  

The case, Bost v. Illinois Board of Elections, is expected to be decided by the end of June 2026. 

Mike Pence calls for the release of the Epstein files: ‘I’ve always believed in transparency’
Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former Vice President Mike Pence joined the chorus of Republicans calling on the Trump administration to release files about the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, telling CBS News in an interview that he believes the administration should release all of the files about Epstein — breaking with the president he once served under.

“I think the time has come for the administration to release all of the files regarding Jeffrey Epstein’s investigation and prosecution,” Pence said in the Wednesday interview.

Asked if he believes there should be an inquiry into if accomplices to Epstein should be exposed to criminal prosecution, Pence said, “I just think we ought to get the facts to the American people. I’ve always believed in transparency.”

“It’s important that we protect the names of the victims. They should be excluded from any disclosure. But whether or not the facts justify charges, I think that anyone who participated or was associated with this despicable man ought to be held up to public scrutiny.”

In recent weeks, many of President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters and congressional Republicans continue to demand answers about the files.

Pence is more moderate ideologically than many of the high-profile names calling for the files to be released. More broadly, Pence has threaded a needle over the first six months of Trump’s second presidency, occasionally critiquing and occasionally praising the second-term policies or opinions of the president who he once served under.

Trump continued Wednesday to dismiss calls within his own party for more transparency into the Epstein investigation and made claims, without evidence, that the controversy was designed to undermine him.

In a lengthy social media post, which included references to the president’s previous claims about the 2017 Russian election interference probe, Trump blamed Democrats for creating what he called a “scam” and “hoax.”

Asked what Trump means when he says the Epstein controversy is a “hoax,” Pence didn’t answer directly, but said Epstein’s prosecution began during the Bush administration and continued during the Obama administration.

“I know of no reason why this administration, once the victims’ names are protected, should not release all the files on Jeffrey Epstein,” Pence added.

The Justice Department and FBI earlier this month stated they found no evidence the deceased financier kept a “client list” of associates whom he blackmailed or conspired with to victimize dozens of women.

‘Constitutional crisis’: Democrats hit Trump administration, DOJ over James Comey indictment
Chris Murphy speaks during the 2025 Concordia Annual Summit on September 24, 2025 in New York City. (Riccardo Savi/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Word of former FBI Director James Comey’s federal indictment sent anger and shockwaves around Congress, with several prominent Democrats sounding off on what they called a politically motivated attack by President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy called Comey’s indictment — which was on charges of making a false statement and obstruction related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 — a “constitutional crisis.”

“We aren’t on a slippery slope to a constitutional crisis. We are IN the crisis. Time for leaders – political leaders, business leaders, civic leaders – to pick a side: democracy or autocracy?” he wrote on X Thursday night.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin pointed to the recent resignation of U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert and appointment of Lindsey Halligan as setting the stage for Comey’s indictment. Siebert, Trump’s previous nominee for the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, resigned from the office after sources said he refused to bring charges against New York Attorney General Letitia James over unfounded allegations of mortgage fraud. Trump later claimed he “fired” Siebert and quickly installed Halligan into the position.

“As if by magic, within mere days of being appointed, Ms. Halligan delivered for the president by filing the exact baseless charges against Mr. Comey that her predecessor had rejected,” Raskin said in a statement.

“I have no doubt that a jury of his peers will acquit and vindicate Mr. Comey after being afforded the opportunity to hear all the relevant evidence,” he added.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries released a statement Thursday night calling the indictment a “disgraceful attack on the rule of law.”

“The malicious prosecution against James Comey has no apparent basis in law or fact, and lawyers of good conscience in the department know it,” he said.

Republicans were more subdued in their initial reaction to the indictment.

Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, appeared to seek more details and let the legal process play out.

“At the time of Comey’s alleged false statements and obstruction, my colleagues and I had active investigations. If the facts and the evidence support the finding that Comey lied to Congress and obstructed our work, he ought to be held accountable,” he said in a statement.

A few Republicans, however, praised the Justice Department.

“As I said last month, it’s time to expose the lies and corruption from people like James Comey,” Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said in a post on X.

Republican Sen. John Coryn noted that while the “legal system provides for the presumption of innocence, Comey’s accountability for FBI abuses during the first Trump term are long overdue.”

“These charges are serious offenses, especially if committed by the head of our nation’s top law enforcement agency, and there must be consequences for any crimes,” he said in a statement.

National Guard troops have begun 24-hour operations in DC: Official
National Guard troops have begun 24-hour operations in DC: Official
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — National Guard troops have begun 24-hour operations around Washington, D.C., as of Thursday morning, according to a Department of Defense official.

It’s part of President Donald Trump’s plan to address crime in Washington by taking over the city’s police department and deploying the National Guard troops.

Thursday’s National Guard presence in Washington included one small unit deployed to both Union Station and the National Mall early in the morning, according to a spokesperson for joint task force behind the operation. The idea is that residents and tourists would awake Thursday morning to the sight of military presence, according to a person familiar with the effort.

Earlier this week, some National Guard troops patrolled along the National Mall — a relatively safe and quiet stretch of Washington known for museums, monuments and hot dog vendors serving tourists.

Guard members on patrol are not carrying weapons as of now, and they will not have the weapons in their vehicles, according to two defense officials.

A White House official told ABC News that overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the multi-agency federal task force made 45 arrests — 29 of which were immigration-related arrests. Law enforcement teams arrested people on a variety of charges including first and second degree assault, controlled substance possession and distribution, and carrying a concealed weapon, the White House official said.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X that overnight Wednesday into Thursday, the FBI and law enforcement partners in Washington contributed to the 45 arrests with 16 arrests “tied to the violent crime surge” and seized three firearms.

“Your FBI will make DC Safe Again,” Patel wrote.

Law enforcement agents conducted a traffic safety compliance checkpoint on busy 14th Street in Northwest Washington Wednesday night, which led to one arrest. A group of protesters spoke out against the checkpoint, shouting at the law enforcement officers, according to video from Washington’s ABC station, WJLA.

Army officials said their mission was to aid law enforcement with logistics support, transportation and administration duties, as well as being visible around the Mall.

“That’s part of our assignment — to go to the national monuments and be present,” Col. Dave Butler, an Army spokesperson, told ABC News on Tuesday.

Trump announced Monday that he planned to mobilize 800 National Guard troops to address what he considered “out of control” crime in the city, as well as taking over control of the Metropolitan Police Department. Trump has made claims about rampant violent crime in Washington, which D.C. police statistics show is actually decreasing. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the city has spent the last two years driving down violent crime — “driving it down to a 30 year low, in fact,” she told MSNBC on Sunday.

“It is true that we had a terrible spike in crime in 2023, but this is not 2023, this is 2025 and we’ve done that by working with the community, working with the police, working with our prosecutors, and, in fact, working with the federal government,” Bowser told MSNBC.

Defense officials said the joint task force, led by Army Col. Larry Doane, will run the operation.

The task force includes 800 activated National Guard members, defense officials said. The troops will work in shifts of 100 to 200 troops at a time, and some of them will be assigned to administrative or logistical roles in support of local law enforcement.

Pentagon Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson on Thursday said the 800 National Guard troops will remain “until law and order has been restored.”

“They will remain until law and order has been restored in the District as determined by the president, standing as the gatekeepers of our great nation’s capital,” she said.

The task force overseeing the activated Guard troops will operate similarly to how the D.C. Guard has handled inaugurations or responding to crises, as it did during the Jan. 6 riots. The National Park Service will play a considerable role because of its oversight of the National Mall, officials said.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart, Kelsey Walsh and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

