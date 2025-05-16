Supreme Court maintains temporary block on Trump’s Alien Enemies Act deportations

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, extended its injunction that temporarily bars the Trump administration from removing Venezuelan immigrants from the United States under the Alien Enemies Act proclamation and remanded the case to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to resolve the question of how much time should be afforded for detainees to contest their removals.
The majority said the government did not provide migrants targeted under the wartime authority with enough time or information to contest their cases.
“The detainees’ interests at stake are accordingly particularly weighty. Under these circumstances, notice roughly 24 hours before removal, devoid of information about how to exercise due process rights to contest that removal, surely does not pass muster,” the majority wrote in the decision. “But it is not optimal for this Court, far removed from the circumstances on the ground, to determine in the first instance the precise process necessary to satisfy the Constitution in this case.”
The justices did not reach the question of the lawfulness of the removals under the Alien Enemies Act.
“We recognize the significance of the Government’s national security interests as well as the necessity that such interests be pursued in a manner consistent with the Constitution. In light of the foregoing, lower courts should address AEA cases expeditiously,” they wrote.
Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas dissented.
Earlier this week, the Trump administration asked the court to lift its injunction, arguing that the migrants it intended to deport under the act were dangerous.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
(WASHINGTON) — Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., set out to El Salvador this week to find Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man at the center of an erroneous deportation, and get answers about his condition.
While he was relieved to get a chance to meet the Abrego Garcia face to face on Thursday, the senator slammed El Salvador President Nayib Bukele and President Donald Trump for what he said was a setup to defame him and the deportee.
Van Hollen said Friday that what he called “margarita-gate” was manufactured by Bukele and his officials after they posted a photo of his meeting with Abrego Garcia at a table with what appeared to be filled margarita glasses.
The senator said those glasses were put on the table partway during the meeting by El Salvador officials and that neither he nor the deportee touched the drinks.
“Everything happens because Bukele says it could happen. And if you look at the video you sent out right afterwards with the fake margaritas, you can see that all of that was a setup,” Van Hollen told reporters.
The senator poked holes in the story that was being spread by Bukele’s and Trump’s allies and said the entire meeting was suspect from the beginning.
After being denied access to CECOT, the super prison that the government originally said was holding Abrego Garcia, Van Hollen said he was ready to fly back to the U.S. Thursday but got a message that the deportee was available to meet.
The El Salvador government tried to have the meeting poolside, but the senator said he had them take it indoors in a dining area. During the meeting, Van Hollen and Abrego Garcia had glasses of water and a coffee cup on their tables, which appeared in a photo posted by the senator.
The senator said that at one point during the hourlong meeting, officials put glasses on the table that appeared to have liquid inside with salt or sugar rims on top. Van Hollen said he had no idea what the liquid was.
The glass in front of Abrego Garcia had less liquid than the other glass, according to Van Hollen.
“They tried to make it look like, I assume, that he drank out of it,” the senator said.
Van Hollen said the insinuations about the margarita glasses don’t hold up under scrutiny.
“They made a mistake,” he said of the government officials. “If you sip out of one of those glasses, some of whatever it was, salt or sugar, would disappear. You would see a gap. There’s no gap. No one drank anything.”
El Salvador’s government has not commented on the senator’s claim.
Trump was asked about the photo of the meetings with the glasses earlier Friday and criticized Van Hollen as “fake” and repeated disputed claims that Abrego Garcia is an MS-13 member.
“They’re all fake, and they have no interest in that prisoner. That prisoner’s record is unbelievably bad,” Trump said before listing crimes of which other MS-13 members have been convicted.
None of the allegations made about Abrego Garcia’s being part of MS-13 have been made in court documents. Abrego Garcia’s family and attorneys have denied the gang allegations.
Van Hollen stressed that Trump is trying to divert attention from the fact that the U.S. government is not complying with the Supreme Court’s unanimous order that it facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the U.S. by bringing up gang violence.
“I mean, this is a guy who’s been in CECOT. This guy has been detained. They want to create this appearance that life was just lovely for Kilmar, which, of course, is a big fat lie,” he said.
The senator added that the case goes beyond Abrego Garcia.
“This case is not about just one man. It’s about protecting the constitutional rights of everyone who resides in the United States of America,” he said.
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, under investigation for mishandling sensitive military information, traveled to Michigan on Tuesday alongside President Donald Trump in what appeared to be a show of support for the Pentagon chief whose rocky tenure has prompted calls by Democrats for his resignation.
Speaking at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Trump introduced his secretary of defense to the Guard members, telling them Hegseth was doing “a really great job.”
In brief remarks following Trump, Hegseth praised the president.
“Only because the commander in chief invited me,” Hegseth said, gesturing to Trump. “Mr. President, thank you for restoring the warrior ethos inside our formations, for rebuilding our military, reestablishing deterrence around the world and making Americans proud to wear the uniform.”
Hegseth later added: “All I ever wanted when I was in combat was to know that my commander had my back no matter what, and with Donald J. Trump, that commander has your back.”
Hegseth’s office declined to answer questions about why he was added to Trump’s entourage as part of the president’s trip to celebrate his 100 days in office. Hegseth’s involvement was not previously announced.
Trump was to speak later to a rally crowd in Warren, Michigan, to tout his achievements during his first 100 days. He was joined at the base by Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as he announced that Selfridge would receive 21 F-15 fighters which will bolster its future.
An infantry officer in the U.S. Army National Guard, Hegseth deployed to Guantanamo Bay, Iraq and Afghanistan before leaving the service with the rank of major, according to military records.
“From Day One, our overriding objectives have been clear: restoring the warrior ethos, rebuilding our military, and reestablishing deterrence,” said Sean Parnell, a senior adviser to Hegseth. “In 100 days, the Department of Defense and our warfighters have delivered historic victories for the American people.”
Hegseth, a former Fox News anchor, was narrowly confirmed by the Senate earlier this year following allegations of financial mismanagement at a veterans nonprofit, sexual assault and heavy drinking — all allegations he denies and says were aimed at smearing his reputation.
Two months after Hegseth took the helm at the Pentagon, The Atlantic reported he was using the commercial messaging app Signal to update other national security officials, including Vice President JD Vance, with detailed plans for a military attack on the Houthi rebels in Yemen. Hegseth then used a second Signal chat to provide sensitive details to his wife, brother and personal lawyer, ABC News confirmed.
The Pentagon’s independent watchdog, DOD acting Inspector General Steven Stebbins, said he would investigate the use of Signal by Hegseth and others.
Trump later told The Atlantic that he spoke with Hegseth following the reports.
“I think he’s gonna get it together,” Trump said of Hegseth. “I had a talk with him, a positive talk, but I had a talk with him.”
Adding to the tumult is the departure of several top aides to the secretary. Hegseth’s chief of staff, Joe Kasper, recently stepped down, moving into a part-time advisory role. Hegseth fired three other close aides for what he said was leaking, although the aides say they have not been approached by investigators and remain unclear what the allegations are. And a fifth adviser resigned, writing a scathing opinion article calling Hegseth’s handling of the Pentagon “total chaos.”
For his part, Hegseth said he’s fighting to enact the president’s agenda. On Tuesday, shortly before leaving on his trip with the president, Hegseth said he “proudly” ended a small Defense Department program aimed at bolstering the participation of women in helping to resolve overseas conflicts, calling the effort a “woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative.”
The program — called “Women, Peace and Security” — was signed into law by Trump during his first term in 2017 after several Republicans, including current Trump Cabinet members Kristi Noem and Marco Rubio, who were lawmakers at the time, sponsored the bill.
In 2019, the Trump administration outlined a strategy for implementing the program, including insisting upon female representation by other countries during peace talks. Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, was among its supporters.
“Peace processes and peacebuilding efforts are more successful when women have influential roles,” the Trump administration wrote at the time.
But according to Hegseth, the program never worked.
“Politicians fawn over it; troops HATE it,” Hegseth insisted.
Hegseth acknowledged in a subsequent post that the effort was indeed a Trump initiative with Republican support. He then accused the Biden administration of ruining it.
In 2021, President Joe Biden and Congress put $5.5 million in DOD spending toward implementing the law, including hiring and training personnel.
(WASHINGTON) — U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said Friday that President Donald Trump “intends” to sign an executive order to dissolve the Department of Education — but it’s still unclear when.
“I don’t know. I don’t want to get ahead of the president,” she said on “Fox & Friends” Friday, adding “I think you’d have to check with the White House.”
Without giving any details, McMahon said she had spoken to Trump about the executive order and that he is “crystal clear” on the move. As ABC News reported earlier this week, a draft of the order calls on McMahon to facilitate a department closure by taking all necessary steps “permitted by law,” sources said.
In the interview, McMahon underscored that abolishing the agency is rooted in allowing families the right to a “quality education” through school choice.
She mentioned that kids should not be “stuck in failing schools,” and that their parents deserve the right to send them to better schools through various programs and voucher systems.
“He certainly intends to sign the order,” McMahon said. “His intent is to provide quality education through school choice to all students, and he wants to make sure that education is back at the state level where it belongs, that our local school boards, that governors and teachers and parents are really the ones that are involved mostly in their children’s education.”
Education is already a local-level issue. The department conducts federal investigations and research projects; it also oversees programs intended to protect students’ civil rights and those with disabilities.
McMahon stressed that the department does not create school curriculum and said the agency she has been tapped to lead is not needed.
“[The president] couldn’t be any more clear when he said he wants me to put myself out of a job,” she said. “I think there is definitely a role for education to make sure that as we move education back to the states, that we are providing the tools for the governors, for the teachers, that we can provide them with research to show best practices.”
However, such moves would require congressional approval; any proposed legislation would likely fail without 60 Senate votes.
Congress rarely came up in the interview with “Fox & Friends” anchor Ainsley Earhardt, who mentioned a department closure would take 60 Senate yes votes to shutter the agency Congress started in 1980. During McMahon’s confirmation hearing last month, she said she would need Congress to carry out the president’s campaign promise and vision.
“We’d like to do this right,” she said, adding that the department’s closure “certainly does require congressional action.”
McMahon allies such as Glenn Jacobs — the mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, who is best known as the World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Kane — told ABC News that choosing McMahon is helping to bring “transformational change” to the federal government.
“If you put a Washington insider in there, you’re getting the same thing,” Jacobs said. “We’re in the situation where we have $36 trillion in debt and the government doesn’t work because we’ve just been going with the status quo for so long, there has to be some radical transformation.”
But McMahon’s critics are vowing to press forward to preserve the department. In a virtual address with education leaders on Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said that dismantling the agency will harm millions of students in New York and across the country.
“What [the Trump administration is] doing is saying our kids don’t matter,” Hochul said. “What’s more important is that we slash, for the sake of slashing, and also be able to fund tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires. So instead of supporting a math class, they’re supporting tax breaks for the buddies at Mar-a-Lago.”
With scores of education department employees already on edge — some on paid leave, taking retirement severance packages or scrambling to do their jobs as a department closure looms — McMahon said she’d like to help any fired federal workers find new employment.
“Any time there’s talk about shutting a department down, the employees that are there are concerned about their jobs, but there are good off ramps for them,” McMahon said. “In a country where we right now have over 8 million openings and jobs, I think there’ll be a lot of places for them to go. We’d like to help them get there.”
Meanwhile, the business executive and former WWE president said she welcomed input from the Department of Government Efficiency tasked with scrubbing the federal government for fraud, waste and abuse. She said she frequently meets with DOGE as they conduct an “audit” of the agency.
“When I was in the private sector, I think a lot of stuff is always turned up when you do a good, solid audit,” McMahon said. “I welcome the DOGE folks that are in — we meet with them almost daily. I’ve been very appreciative of the things that they have shown us, some of the waste, and we’re right where we’re reacting to that.”