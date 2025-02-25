Supreme Court orders new trial for Richard Glossip after decades on death row

Supreme Court orders new trial for Richard Glossip after decades on death row
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that an Oklahoma man convicted of murder, Richard Glossip — who has been scheduled for execution nine times and served his “last meal” three times — must now receive a new trial because errors committed by prosecutors violated his constitutional rights.

The 5-3 decision marks an extraordinary turn in a case that has seen decades of failed appeals, including a prior unsuccessful bid before the Supreme Court in which Glossip challenged the constitutionality of lethal injection as cruel and unusual punishment.

“We conclude that the prosecution violated its constitutional obligation to correct false testimony,” Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in her majority opinion, invoking the 14th Amendment’s right to due process. “We reverse the judgement below and remand the case for a new trial.”

Chief Justice John Roberts and justices Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Ketanji Brown Jackson joined Sotomayor. Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Amy Coney Barrett dissented. Justice Neil Gorsuch recused from the case because of prior involvement as an appellate judge.

Glossip was convicted by an Oklahoma jury for involvement in the 1997 murder of his former boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese, only by testimony from the confessed killer, Justin Sneed, who later recanted the claim that he was paid by Glossip to perform the killing. He has maintained his innocence. There was no physical evidence.

Sneed — who received a life sentence in exchange for testifying against Glossip — had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and been taking psychiatric medication, but denied it during trial — facts uncorrected by prosecutors who knew the truth.

“Had the prosecution corrected Sneed on the stand, his credibility plainly would have suffered,” Sotomayor wrote. “That correction would have revealed to the jury not just that Sneed was untrustworthy … but also that Sneed was willing to lie to them under oath. Such a revelation would be significant in any case, and was especially so here where Sneed was already nobody’s idea of a strong witness.”

The state’s Republican attorney general, Gentner Drummond, who is a death penalty advocate, came out strongly against execution after reviewing the trial record.

“The death penalty doesn’t turn on, you know, ideology or politics,” Drummond told ABC News last year. “It should turn on the rule of law. This has been a wildly unpopular position for me to take, but it’s the right thing to do.”

Drummond has said he does not believe Glossip is innocent but that a new trial is imperative.

“We are thankful that a clear majority of the Court supports long-standing precedent that prosecutors cannot hide critical evidence from defense lawyers and cannot stand by while their witnesses knowingly lie to the jury. Today was a victory for justice and fairness in our judicial system,” said Glossip’s attorney Don Knight in a statement. “Rich Glossip, who has maintained his innocence for 27 years, will now be given the chance to have the fair trial that he has always been denied.”

The Van Treese family had asked the Supreme Court to uphold Glossip’s conviction.

Justice Thomas, in a written dissent, said the high court had no authority to override Oklahoma state court’s, which had refused to give Glossip a new trial.

“The Court stretches the law at every turn to rule in his favor,” Thomas wrote. “It finds a due process violation based on patently immaterial testimony about a witness’s medical condition. And, for the remedy, it orders a new trial in violation of black-letter law on this Court’s power to review state-court judgments.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Biden administration announces nearly billion aid package for Ukraine as Trump meets with Zelenskyy
Biden administration announces nearly $1 billion aid package for Ukraine as Trump meets with Zelenskyy
Kent Nishimura / Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the Pentagon will send nearly $1 billion to Ukraine, bringing the total the United States has committed to Ukraine to more than $62 billion since Russia launched its invasion in February 2022.

The package dedicated an additional $988 million to Ukraine and will provide the country with more drones, rockets for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, and support for maintenance and sustainment.

Since the package was made through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, the assistance will be for contracts to deliver these systems to Ukraine after they are manufactured. This is different from the program the U.S. routinely gives Ukraine assistance through in which existing weapons from U.S. military stockpiles are provided to Ukraine quickly and the dollar amounts replenish U.S. supplies with new weapons.

“Together, we have helped Ukraine survive an all-out assault by the largest military in Europe,” said Austin, who noted he has convened the Ukraine Defense Contract Group of allies to Ukraine 24 times to coordinate aid. “Meanwhile, Russia has paid a staggering price.”

Austin said that since Russia launched its offensive, it has suffered at least 700,000 casualties and lost more than $200 billion.

This aid package is part of the effort to try to get Ukraine as much military aid as possible before the Trump administration takes over on Jan. 20 and is the 22nd aid package the Biden administration has sent to Ukraine under the USAI. It is likely the Biden administration is not going to be able to use up the almost $8 billion in Ukraine military aid funding still available that it had hoped to give Ukraine before the start of the Trump administration, according to a U.S. official. That opens up the possibility that it will be up to the Trump administration to decide what to do with the remaining congressionally approved funds.

Austin was delivering the keynote address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, California, on Saturday as he and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell each accepted the Reagan Peace Through Strength Award.

“There is no such thing as a safe retreat from today’s interwoven world,” he said. “We are seeing a sneak preview of a world built by tyrants and thugs, a chaotic world, violent world, far into spheres of influence.”

“This administration has made its choice, and so has a bipartisan coalition in Congress,” Austin added. “The next administration must make its own choice. From this library, from this podium, I am confident that President Reagan would have stood on the side of Ukraine, American security, and human freedom.”

His remarks followed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with President-elect Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris earlier Saturday ahead of the reopening ceremony for the Notre Dame Cathedral. Foreign leaders have been attempting to pressure Trump to continue sending aid to Ukraine once he takes office.

Trump has reportedly been in communication with the Russian President Vladimir Putin multiple times since leaving office in 2021 and has vowed he will end the war in Ukraine in “24 hours.”

“The baton will soon be passed,” Austin concluded. “Others will decide the course ahead. And I hope they will build on the strength that we have forged over the past four years.”

The remarks come as Trump’s pick to lead the DOD, Pete Hegseth, has faced increased scrutiny amid allegations of sexual misconduct and claims he has been drunk in public.

Trump has stood by his choice of Hegseth, saying in a preview of his interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “Pete is doing well now. I mean, people were a little bit concerned. He’s a young guy with a tremendous track record. … He loves the military, and I think people are starting to see it. So we’ll be working on his nomination, along with a lot of others.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Agency data shared by DOGE online sparks concern among intelligence community
Agency data shared by DOGE online sparks concern among intelligence community
ABC News

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has sparked concerns within the intelligence community after it posted information about an agency that oversees U.S. intelligence satellites to its newly launched government website.

The DOGE website, updated earlier this week to include information about the federal workforce across agencies, contained details about the headcount and budget for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), an intelligence agency responsible for designing and maintaining U.S. intelligence satellites, according to a review by ABC News.

Multiple intelligence community sources told ABC News that this likely represents a significant breach.

John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and former acting undersecretary for intelligence and analysis at the Department of Homeland Security, said that anytime any details about U.S. citizens working for one of the intel agencies is released, it puts their safety in jeopardy.

A former CIA official who served on classification review boards called the incident a “significant” breach, “particularly if it involves the budget and personnel of the NRO,” adding that “it could be even more significant if it involves declassifying sensitive information under executive authority.”

Mick Mulroy, an ABC News national security and defense analyst and a former CIA officer, said “I do not know whether classified information has been publicly disclosed but there are several reasons that the size, budget, and of course names of those in the intelligence community should not be publicly disclosed.”

“Our adversaries want to collect as much information as they can to determine what we are doing, how we are doing, the extent of our investment in intelligence collection and of course the identity of those involved so the can be targeted for intelligence purposes,” Mulroy said.

HuffPost was first to report the information on DOGE’s website.

Following the publication of this report, a Trump administration official told ABC News, “DOGE is sharing OPM data from under the Biden administration. The headcount for this agency has been publicly available on OPM’s website. This is the same intelligence community that wrote in a letter that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation. Their lack of credibility is not up for debate.”

The bottom of the DOGE.GOV page states, “Workforce data excludes Military, Postal Service, White House, intelligence agencies, and others.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be ‘very hard’
Trump now says bringing down grocery prices, as he promised, will be ‘very hard’
Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President-elect Donald Trump campaigned relentlessly on grocery prices in the 2024 race, vowing to bring down costs quickly for American families if given four more years in the White House.

But in an interview with Time in conjunction with being named the magazine’s “Person of the Year,” Trump now says doing that will be a “very hard” task.

Trump was asked if his presidency would be considered a “failure” if he didn’t deliver on his promise to slash Americans’ food bills.

“I don’t think so. Look, they got them up,” referring to the Biden-Harris administration. “I’d like to bring them down. It’s hard to bring things down once they’re up. You know, it’s very hard,” Trump said.

The president-elect then added he believed lower prices were possible through boosting energy production and solving supply chain issues.

“But I think that they will. I think that energy is going to bring them down. I think a better supply chain is going to bring them down. You know, the supply chain is still broken. It’s broken,” Trump said.

Just last week, Trump told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he won the election because of immigration and the economy.

“I won on the border, and I won on groceries,” he told NBC’s Kristen Welker. “Very simple word, groceries. Like almost — you know, who uses the word? I started using the word — the groceries. When you buy apples, when you buy bacon, when you buy eggs, they would double and triple the price over a short period of time, and I won an election based on that. We’re going to bring those prices way down.”

Exit polls showed deep discontent with the economy was a big factor in driving voters to Trump.

Inflation spiked to more than 9% during the Biden-Harris administration, a 40-year high. Negative views on the economy plagued President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with the share of people saying they’ve gotten worse off under the current administration surpassing even Great Recession levels, according to exit poll analysis.

Inflation has since cooled to 2.7% as of November. The latest CPI report found some food items like rice, flour and bacon fell over the past year. But the cost of eggs skyrocketed because of an avian flu outbreak.

Trump said he will bring down prices through increasing American energy production, though domestic oil production under the Biden administration’s reached record levels, as well as through tariffs.

The latter proposal has sparked alarm from many economists, who warn consumers will ultimately be saddled with the effects of slapping taxes on imported goods.

Trump so far proposed high tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada. Mexico and Canada account for the United States’ first and third largest suppliers of agricultural products, according to the Departure of Agriculture.

Asked by NBC’s Welker if he could guarantee Americans won’t pay more because of tariffs, Trump demurred.

“I can’t guarantee anything. I can’t guarantee tomorrow,” he said before going on to claim that before the coronavirus pandemic he had the “greatest economy in the history of our country.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.