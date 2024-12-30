Survivor of South Korea plane crash is awake and speaking: Hospital official

Seongjoon Cho/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(SEOUL) — A 33-year-old flight attendant, one of just two survivors of the Jeju Air plane crash in South Korea that killed 179 people, is awake and talking to medical staff, according to a hospital official.

The survivor, who was only identified by his surname Lee, told doctors he had “already been rescued” when he regained consciousness following Sunday’s fiery crash at the Muan International Airport, Ju Woong, director of the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital, said during a news conference on Monday.

Lee and another flight attendant on Jeju Air Flight 7C2216, who was identified by her surname Koo, were the only ones aboard the aircraft to live through what authorities said was South Korea’s deadliest plane crash in decades and one of the worst in aviation history.

The 25-year-old Koo is reportedly in stable condition at a different hospital than the one where Lee is being treated. Koo suffered injuries to her ankle and head, medical staff at the hospital told the Yonhap News Agency. The medical staff treating her declined to answer further questions about her condition.

Ju said Lee is being treated in the intensive care unit for multiple fractures.

He said Lee is “fully able to communicate.”

“There’s no indication yet of memory loss or such,” Ju said.

The hospital director said Lee is under special care due to the possibility of total paralysis.

Ju said he did not question Lee about the details of the crash, saying he didn’t believe it would be helpful with the patient’s recovery.

Lee was initially taken to a hospital in Mokpo before being transferred to the Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital.

The crash unfolded just before 9 a.m. local time on Sunday at the Muan International Airport after the air traffic control tower gave the flight crew permission to land on a south-to-north runway, according to an official timeline by the Korean Ministry of Land Infrastructure and Transport.

Three minutes later, the flight control tower issued a warning of a possible bird strike, the transport ministry said. About two minutes after that warning, a pilot sent a distress signal, saying, “Mayday, mayday, mayday, bird strike, bird strike, going around,” the ministry said.

The plane ascended and made a 180-degree turn before descending from the north side, crash-landing and slamming into a wall at 9:03 a.m., the ministry said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, skidded along a runway, crashed into a wall and burst into flames, officials said. A total of 181 people were onboard.

The flight had originated before dawn Sunday at the Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport in Thailand, according to Flightradar24, a flight tracker.

An official cause of the crash is under investigation by South Korea’s Aviation and Railway Accident Investigation Board.

2 Navy pilots shot down over Red Sea in ‘friendly fire’ incident: Military
The USS Gettysburg on June 29, 2010. Via Chris Jackson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Two U.S. Navy pilots ejected safely over the Red Sea after their F/A-18 fighter aircraft was mistakenly shot down early Sunday in what military officials are calling “an apparent case of friendly fire.”

One of the pilots has minor injuries, according to a news release from U.S. Central Command.

The guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the aircraft, that was flying off the USS Harry S. Truman, according to the news release.

The military said a full investigation is underway.

The U.S. Navy has been patrolling the region for over a year to combat ongoing attacks on commercial ships from the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

Several hours earlier, the military said U.S forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility used by the Houthis and shot down multiple uncrewed aerial vehicles and an anti-ship cruise missile.

That operation involved the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Navy and included F/A-18 aircraft.

Ukrainian forces claim ‘significant’ casualties among North Koreans in Kursk
Yao Dawei/Xinhua via Getty Images

(LONDON) — The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence said on Monday that at least 30 North Korean soldiers were killed and wounded in weekend battles in Russia’s western Kursk region, prompting commanders to send reinforcements to frontline units.

“North Korean army units are being re-equipped after losses in assaults” around the villages of Plekhovo, Vorozhba and Martynovka in the Kursk region, the GUR wrote in a post to its official Telegram channel.

On Dec. 14 and 15, the GUR said, “units of the DPRK army suffered significant losses — at least 30 soldiers were killed and wounded,” using the acronym for the country’s official name of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

At least three North Korean troops went missing around ​​the village of Kurilovka in Kursk, the post added.

“Due to losses, the assault groups are being replenished with fresh personnel, in particular from the 94th separate brigade of the DPRK army, to continue active combat operations in the area,” the GUR wrote.

Pyongyang is believed to have sent up to 12,000 troops to Russia in recent months, according to a November briefing by Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder. Their focus is believed to be the Kursk region of western Russia, where Ukrainian forces seized ground in a surprise August offensive.

Sources told ABC News in November that North Koreans may be among the approximately 50,000 troops being readied for a significant counteroffensive in Kursk.

Russian leaders have said they will not consider any peace talks while Kursk remains partially occupied, though officials in Kyiv frame their retention of Russian territory as important negotiating leverage.

North Korea’s provision of troops marked a new level of cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. The two neighbors have drawn closer since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, with North Korea already providing Moscow with artillery munitions and ballistic missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Kyiv has “preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults — a significant number of them.”

“The Russians include them in combined units and use them in operations in the Kursk region,” Zelenskyy said in a statement posted to his Telegram page. “So far, only there. But we have information suggesting their use could extend to other parts of the frontline. There are also already noticeable losses in this category.”

“We will defend ourselves, including against these North Koreans,” Zelenskyy added. “And we will continue to act in coordination with all our partners to stop this war — to stop it decisively, with guaranteed peace.”

Beer can artwork accidentally trashed by museum worker
LAM Museum

(LONDON) — A museum in the Netherlands has recovered an artwork that resembles two empty beer cans from the trash after an elevator technician accidentally disposed of them during his shift, officials said.

The artwork, “All The Good Times We Spent Together” by Alexandre Lavet, was made in 1988 and initially appears to be nothing more than two empty beer cans. It was being exhibited in the LAM Museum in Lisse, Netherlands, approximately 25 miles southwest of Amsterdam, according to a statement from the LAM Museum.

However, a closer look reveals that these dented that were being exhibited were actually “meticulously hand-painted with acrylics, with each detail painstakingly replicated. Unlike ready-made found objects, such as the famous urinal by Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven and Marcel Duchamp, Lavet’s piece required a lot of time and effort to create.”

“For the artist, the cans symbolise cherished memories shared with dear friends. While evenings spent enjoying drinks may seem trivial in the grand scheme of things, they ultimately embody precious moments of connection,” the museum continued.

The LAM Museum, which is known for showcasing its international art collection not only on walls and exhibition plinths but also in unconventional locations, had been exhibiting Lavet’s beer cans piece inside the museum’s glass elevator shaft “as if left behind by construction workers,” the museum said.

“The theme of our collection is food and consumption,” Sietske van Zanten, the museum’s director, said. “Our art encourages visitors to see everyday objects in a new light. By displaying artworks in unexpected places, we amplify this experience and keep visitors on their toes.”

But when an elevator technician who was covering for the museum’s regular technician came to work, he ended up mistaking the work of art for just some everyday trash that somebody had left behind in the museum and ended up disposing of the 36-year-old piece.

“He was just doing his job in good faith,” says Sietske van Zanten. “In a way, it’s a testament to the effectiveness of Alexandre Lavet’s art.”

When museum officials realized that the piece had vanished, they immediately launched a search. It was museum curator Elisah van den Bergh who eventually discovered the artwork in a trash bag in the museum, ready for disposal.

“Miraculously, both cans were found intact,” the LAM Museum said. “They have been cleaned and temporarily put in a place of honour at the museum entrance, now displayed on a traditional plinth.”

“We wanted to give them their moment in the spotlight,” Elisah van den Bergh said. “As for where the artwork will be displayed next, that’s yet to be revealed. We enjoy surprising our visitors, so no space is off-limits.”

Said the LAM Museum in a statement following the accidental trashing: “The museum bears no ill will towards the lift technician who made the mistake.”

