Susan Monarez, former CDC director, tells Senate committee ‘true reason’ she was fired

Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Susan Monarez arrives to testify before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 17, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez is appearing before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions on Wednesday for her first public appearance since she was pushed out of her position leading the nation’s public health agency.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy, the panel’s chair and a doctor from Louisiana who was one of the key votes to confirm Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., said he was focused on learning what led to the abrupt firing of Monarez just weeks after her confirmation.

“Part of our responsibility today is to ask ourselves, if someone is fired 29 days after every Republican votes for her, the Senate confirms her, the secretary said in her swearing in that she has ‘unimpeachable scientific credentials’ and the president called her an incredible mother and dedicated public servant — like what happened? Did we fail? Was there something we should have done differently?” Cassidy said.

Monarez, in her opening statement, gave a detailed timeline on the chain of events that she said led to her ouster.

“Since my removal, several explanations have been offered: that I told the secretary I would resign, that I was not aligned with administration priorities, or that I was untrustworthy. None of those reflect what actually happened,” Monarez said.

Monarez said there was a meeting in which she says Kennedy told her to preemptively accept recommendations from a CDC vaccine advisory panel and to fire career officials overseeing vaccine policy.

“I would not commit to that, and I believe it is the true reason I was fired,” Monarez said. She later added, “I was fired for holding the line on scientific integrity.”

She also claimed that Kennedy spoke to the White House “several times” prior to the meeting about firing her.

Kennedy, in his hearing before the Senate Finance Committee on Sept. 4, disputed Monarez’s version of events, which she first shared that same day in an op-ed published by the Wall Street Journal.

“Did you, in fact, do what Director Monarez has said you did, which is tell her, ‘Just go along with vaccine recommendations, even if you didn’t think such recommendations aligned with scientific evidence?'” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., asked Kennedy.

“No, I did not,” Kennedy replied.

In a fiery exchange with Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Warren noted that Kennedy had just a month before described Monarez as “unimpeachable” after she was confirmed.

“I told her that she had to resign because I asked her, ‘Are you a trustworthy person?’ And she said, ‘No,'” Kennedy replied. “If you had an employee who told you they weren’t trustworthy, would you ask them to resign, Senator?”

Monarez on Wednesday, however, testified Kennedy told her the childhood vaccine schedule would be changing in September and “I needed to be on board with it.” Monarez said Kennedy spoke to President Trump “every day” about changing the childhood vaccine schedule.

“He did not have any data or science to point to,” Monarez said. “As a matter of fact, we got into an exchange where I had suggested that I would be open to changing childhood vaccine schedules if the evidence or science were supportive, and he responded that there was no science or evidence associated with the childhood vaccine schedule. And he elaborated that CDC had never collected the science or data to make it available related to the safety and efficacy.

“To be clear, he said there was not science or data, but that he still expected you to change the schedule?” Sen. Cassidy asked.

“Correct,” Monarez said.

Monarez is being joined at Wednesday’s hearing by Deb Houry, former chief medical officer and deputy director for program and science at the CDC, who was one of four top CDC officials who resigned in protest after Monarez was ousted.

The high-profile departures raised alarm over Kennedy’s vaccine policy agenda, which the public health officials said they were being asked to endorse without adequate science. Kennedy stood by the recent shakeups at CDC, saying they were “absolutely necessary adjustments to restore the agency to its role as the world’s gold standard public health agency with a central mission of protecting Americans from infectious disease.”

Sen. Cassidy told Monarez and Houry on Wednesday that “the onus is upon you to prove that the criticisms leveled by the secretary are not true.”

Cassidy’s decision to pursue oversight of the CDC turmoil signifies a new, firmer era for his relationship with Kennedy — a shift was on full display during Kennedy’s own hearing before the Senate earlier this month.

The senator accused Kennedy of undermining President Donald Trump’s legacy on Operation Warp Speed, the government effort that fast-tracked the COVID vaccine, and told him recent FDA changes to COVID vaccines were “denying” people access.

Democratic Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, who sits on the HELP Committee and has called for Kennedy to step down, said Cassidy’s decision to call Monarez to testify showed a continued “weakening” of support for the secretary.

“I think Secretary Kennedy’s actions at the Finance Committee left a lot of not just Democrats, but Republicans very unsettled,” Blunt Rochester told ABC News in an interview.

“The fact that a Republican is chairing the committee and called for her to come is a positive step, and maybe shows there is some weakening. But the reality is, you know, Secretary Kennedy needs to go — whether that is he’s fired, whether he quits, he is unsafe for America,” she said.

During the Senate Finance Committee hearing on Sept. 4, Cassidy was joined by two other Republicans on the committee — Sens. John Barrasso of Wyoming, the second most powerful GOP senator, and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, who announced earlier this year he was not running for reelection — in expressing concern over Kennedy’s handling of vaccines and the CDC.

Other high-level Republicans have also voiced criticism, including Senate Majority Leader John Thune, who said Kennedy had to “take responsibility” for firing Monarez just four weeks after the Senate confirmed her. Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she didn’t see any “justification” for the termination.

Republican Sen. John Kennedy, Cassidy’s counterpart in Louisiana, called Kennedy’s handling of the CDC a “multiple vehicle pileup.”

Monarez, who HHS publicly announced was “no longer director” on a Wednesday afternoon in late August, drew widespread attention when she refused to leave her post, asking Trump to weigh in and fire her directly if he agreed with his HHS secretary. She said she was pushed out because she wouldn’t agree to rubber-stamp Kennedy’s agenda or fire high-ranking scientists.

The move put a spotlight on Kennedy’s vaccine policy changes, which have ramped up in recent weeks. Kennedy canceled around $500 million in contracts for mRNA vaccines, changed the recommendations for healthy children and pregnant women to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and, through the FDA, oversaw the narrowing of approval for the updated COVID shots this fall only to people over 65, or younger Americans with underlying conditions.

A CDC committee will soon meet to discuss vaccine recommendations more broadly, including the measles, mumps, rubella, varicella (MMRV) vaccine, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Kennedy has replaced all of the members of the committee with handpicked people, some of whom have expressed criticism of vaccines. Asked by ABC News if he plans to limit access to any of those vaccines, Kennedy said the committee would decide after a “real gold standard scientific review.”

Monarez on Wednesday expressed concerns with the composition of the advisory committee.

“Based on what I observed during my tenure, there is real risk that recommendations could be made restricting access to vaccines for children and others in need without rigorous scientific review. With no permanent CDC director in place, those recommendations could be adopted,” Monarez said.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday previewed his highly-anticipated meeting with Russia’s Vladimir Putin, saying he’s hopeful for “constructive conversations” but that it isn’t up to him to make a peace deal.

Trump confirmed last week he would sit down with Putin in Alaska as his imposed deadline for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire with Ukraine came and went. No exact time or specific venue has been announced for Friday’s summit.

“This is really a feel-out meeting, a little bit,” Trump told reporters in the White House briefing room, where he held a news conference on a federal takeover of Washington’s police force and deployment of the National Guard to deal, he said, with the city’s crime and homelessness.

“I think if it weren’t for me, he would not be even talking to anybody else right now,” Trump said of Putin. At the same time, Trump downplayed the idea that Friday’s talks will result in an end to the war in Ukraine.

“We’re going to see what the parameters are, and then I’m going to call up President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy and the European leaders right after the meeting,” Trump added. “And I’m going to tell them what kind of a deal — I’m not going to make a deal. It’s not up to me to make a deal.”

Trump said Zelenskyy wasn’t invited to be part of Friday’s meeting, but that he’d call the Ukrainian leader first after to relay what was discussed. He said if there’s a “fair deal” that he would reveal it to Zelenskyy and European leaders.

“And I may say, ‘Lots of luck, keep fighting’ or I may say, ‘We can make a deal,'” Trump said.

When asked by Trump how he’ll know whether a deal can be made, Trump responded: “Because that’s what I do. I make deals.”

Trump declined to share specifics on what he would consider a fair agreement between Ukraine and Russia, but again suggested that there would be “some land swapping.”

Trump said his goal was to set up a next meeting between Zelenskyy and Putin or between himself, Zelenskyy and Putin.

“I’ll be there if they need, but I want to have a meeting set up between the two leaders,” Trump said.

Friday’s meeting will mark the first time Putin will be in the U.S. since 2015. Trump on Monday mistakenly said he was “going to Russia” as he discussed the summit, though he also praised the fact that Putin is coming to the U.S. rather than the other way around.

“I thought it was very respectful that the president of Russia is coming to our country as opposed to us going to his country or even a third party place,” Trump said. “But I think we’ll have constructive conversations.”

Trump on Monday continued to express frustration with Putin and Zelenskyy, and again claimed the war wouldn’t have started if he were president. Trump had repeatedly claimed on the campaign trail that he would end the war within his first 24 hours in office, which he later said was an exaggeration. He described the yearslong conflict as “complex” with a “lot of bad blood” but that he would press Putin to pursue peace.

“I am going in to speak to Vladimir Putin and I will be telling him, ‘You have to end this war. You have to end it.’ And he wasn’t going to mess with me. This war would have never happened,” Trump said.

Trump falsely questions Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship, threatens to arrest him over ICE operations
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump threatened New York state lawmaker Zohran Mamdani with arrest if the presumptive Democratic nominee for New York City mayor defies Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

The president also continued to allege the 33-year-old Democratic socialist is a “communist” while talking to reporters Tuesday at the new so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center in Florida’s Everglades.

When asked by a reporter what his message is to Mamdani — after he said in a victory speech following the New York City Democratic mayoral primary that he would “stop masked ICE agents from deporting our neighbors” — Trump responded, “Well then, we’ll have to arrest him.”

“Look, we don’t need a communist in this country, but if we have one, I’m going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation,” Trump continued.

Trump also referenced false claims that Mamdani is in the country illegally.

“A lot of people are saying he’s here illegally,” Trump said. “We’re going to look at everything. Ideally, he’s going to turn out to be much less than a communist. But right now he’s a communist. That’s not a socialist.”

Born in Uganda, Mamdani has lived in the United States since he was 7 years old and became a naturalized citizen in 2018.

As he departed the White House earlier Tuesday, Trump continued his attack on Mamdani in the wake of the primary, calling him a “total nut job” and “bad news” and reiterating his false claim the politician is a communist.

“I think I’m gonna have a lot of fun with him, watching him, because he has to come right through this building to get his money,” Trump said after threatening to withhold funding from New York if Mamdani doesn’t “do the right thing.”

Mamdani responded to Trump in a statement on Tuesday, calling his remarks “intimidation.”

“His statements don’t just represent an attack on our democracy but an attempt to send a message to every New Yorker who refuses to hide in the shadows: if you speak up, they will come for you. We will not accept this intimidation,” Mamdani said.

When asked about comments from Trump on social media calling him a “Communist Lunatic” in an interview with ABC News last week, Mamdani shrugged off the epithet, saying he’d encourage Trump to learn about his policies, and that he’d work with Trump on affordability but would resist the president’s deportation plans.

“The next mayor of New York City will have to work with the Trump administration. Are you willing to do that? Will you do that?” ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked.

“I will work with the Trump administration when it is to the benefit of New Yorkers,” Mamdani said. “My approach will never be reflexive, whether in agreement or opposition, but if it comes at the expense of the New Yorkers that I’m running to serve, then, no, I will not be working with the administration on harming the people that I look to represent.”

Mamdani also responded to Trump’s attacks during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. Asked how he responds to being called a communist, Mamdani said, “I am not.”

“I have already had to start to get used to the fact that the president will talk about how I look, how I sound, where I’m from, who I am. Ultimately because he wants to distract from what I’m fighting for,” Mamdani said. “And I’m fighting for the very working people that he ran a campaign to empower that he has since then betrayed.”

The New York City Board of Elections released the results of the ranked-choice voting tabulation on Tuesday, one week after initial results that only reflected voters’ first choice candidates showed Mamdani with around 44% of the vote and Cuomo with around 36%.

Mamdani now leads former Gov. Andrew Cuomo by 12 points, 56% to 44%, in the Democratic primary, according to the updated results.

These may not be the final margins, as cured ballots come in before the Board of Elections certifies the election on July 15, though subsequent updates are not expected to change who is on top. Current Mayor Eric Adams will run as an independent, while Cuomo will also run as an independent on the “Fight and Deliver” ballot line, a source close to the campaign confirmed to ABC News. Curtis Sliwa, who also ran for mayor against Adams four years ago, will be the Republican candidate.

The New York City mayoral election is scheduled to occur on Nov. 4.

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim, Brittany Shepherd and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.

Trump shares Melania Trump’s letter to Putin
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump shared on social media the “peace letter” from first lady Melania Trump that was hand delivered to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Trump-Putin summit in Alaska on Friday.

The first lady writes “it is time” to protect children and future generations worldwide.

“Every child shares the same quiet dreams in their heart, whether born randomly into a nation’s rustic countryside or a magnificent city-center. They dream of love, possibility, and safety from danger,” Melania Trump’s letter begins.

The first lady states that all children are born innocent, regardless of their nationality, political views or beliefs.

“A simple yet profound concept, Mr. Putin, as I am sure you agree, is that each generation’s descendants begin their lives with a purity — an innocence which stands above geography, government, and ideology,” she said.

“In today’s world, some children are forced to carry a quiet laughter, untouched by the darkness around them — a silent defiance against the forces that can potentially claim their future,” she continued.

The first lady tells the Russian president that protecting children “will do more than serve Russia alone” and “will serve humanity itself.”

“Such a bold idea transcends all human division, and you, Mr. Putin, are fit to implement this vision with a stroke of the pen today,” she concludes.

“It is time,” she signs off.

The physical letter was first obtained by Fox News Digital.

