Suspect accused of murdering man to steal his identity captured following weekslong manhunt

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office released this photo of Steven Douglas Lloyd. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office

(COLUMBIA, S.C.) — A suspect who allegedly killed a man and made the death appear to have happened in a fall from a cliff — all in a bid to steal the victim’s identity — has been captured following a weekslong manhunt, authorities said.

Nicholas Wayne Hamlett, 45, was taken into custody on Sunday in Columbia, South Carolina, authorities said.

Hamlett had been sought following the death of a man on a scenic highway in Tellico Plains, Tennessee, last month.

Hamlett allegedly called 911 on Oct. 18 to report that he had fallen off a cliff while running from a bear and was injured, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. He identified himself by a different name on the call, according to the sheriff’s office.

The call was pinged to the area of Cherohala Skyway. During a search of the area, the body of a man with identification matching the name given by Hamlett on the 911 call was found on his person, the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, however, determined that was not the deceased person’s identity, and that the victim had been murdered, the sheriff’s office said.

The identification found on the victim had been stolen and used on multiple occasions, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators determined that Hamlett, who is also wanted out of Alabama on a parole violation, had been using that stolen identity, the sheriff’s office said.

The deceased person did not have injuries consistent with a fall or bear attack, according to Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones II. The Knox County Regional Forensic Center determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma, Jones said.

Last week, authorities identified the victim of the murder on the Cherohala Skyway in Tellico Plains as Steven Douglas Lloyd, 34, of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Hamlett allegedly had befriended the victim and “lured him into a wooded area to take Steven’s life and his identity,” the sheriff’s office said. Hamlett had known the victim for several months, according to Jones.

“Steven was known to leave home and live on the streets, but kept in contact with his family,” the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “Steven loved the outdoors and was so helpful when it came to others. The family was shocked to learn that their beloved son’s life had been taken by someone that Steven trusted.”

Amid the search for Hamlett, authorities warned that the murder suspect should be considered armed and dangerous.

The manhunt was brought to an end on Sunday when an employee at a hospital in Columbia recognized Hamlett and alerted authorities, according to the Columbia Police Department.

His identification was verified by the FBI through fingerprints, according to Jones.

It is unclear why Hamlett was at a hospital.

No further details are being released at this time, Jones said.

Hamlett has charges pending for first-degree murder out of Monroe County and parole violation out of Alabama, the sheriff said.

Sheriff Bill Franklin of Elmore County, Alabama, told Knoxville ABC affiliate WATE that Hamlett had pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault in 2011 and was on parole for that charge.

Arrangements are being made with Tennessee authorities for Hamlett’s extradition to Monroe County, Columbia police said.

It is unclear if Hamlett has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Hamlett was known to have ties to multiple states, and his wanted poster had been shared nationwide.

“The sharing of Hamett’s wanted poster led the public, whom is our most valuable resource, to act as our eyes and ears,” Jones said in a statement on Sunday. “After observing Hamlett at a local hospital, a good citizen alerted the authorities and brought this manhunt to a peaceful end.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

