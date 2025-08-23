Suspect accused of shooting ex-wife at a Detroit hospital taken into custody

(NEW YORK) — A suspect who allegedly shot and killed his ex-wife at a hospital in Detroit and then fled the scene has been taken into custody, according to police.

Mario Green, 53, was arrested without incident shortly before 3 a.m. local time Saturday, according to the Detroit Police Department.

The shooting occurred before 10 a.m. Friday in the basement of Henry Ford Hospital, where his ex-wife Latricia Green worked, according to police.

“Our officers worked tirelessly to get this monster off the street,” Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said in a statement.

“I would like to thank our law enforcement partners who assisted us in apprehending Mario Green, along with the community who gave us numerous tips about the suspect. No person deserves what happened to Ms. Latricia Green and my heart and prayers go out to her family,” he said.

The suspect allegedly fired multiple shots from a handgun after getting into a “verbal altercation” with his ex-wife, Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison said during a press briefing Friday.

The suspect then fled the hospital in a 2011 white Dodge Charger, Bettison said. He was captured on video leaving the facility at approximately 9:55 a.m., the chief said.

“He is presumed to be armed and dangerous,” Bettison said.

No other victims were located following a sweep of the hospital, police said.

Bettison said he did not know what the victim did at the hospital or how Mario Green was able to access the basement.

About a month ago, Latricia Green had filed for a personal protection order against Mario Green, according to Detroit Assistant Police Chief Charles Fitzgerald.

“Unfortunately, it was not served on her ex-husband, so it almost brings us here today, ” Fitzgerald told ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.

Green has an address in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, and is described as being approximately 6 feet 4 inches. Michigan State Police released images of the suspect and his vehicle amid the manhunt.

The hospital briefly closed but has since reopened to all patients and visitors.

Henry Ford Health, the hospital’s parent company, said it is cooperating with the police investigation “and are conducting our own internal investigation as well.”

“We are devastated by the loss of our Henry Ford Hospital teammate and our hearts go out to her loved ones — her family, friends, and the people she worked with every day,” the hospital said in a statement.

“We are providing resources to our team members who are dealing with the impacts of this tragic incident. The safety and well-being of our patients, visitors, and team members is our greatest priority,” the statement continued.

