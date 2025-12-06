Suspect charged in stabbing on Charlotte light rail train

Suspect charged in stabbing on Charlotte light rail train

Peter Zay/Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A suspect has been charged in the Friday stabbing on a light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, according to police.

Oscar Solarzano, 33, has been charged with five counts including attempted first degree murder, assault with deadly weapon serious injury and carrying concealed weapon, according to the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

The male victim was found with a stab wound just before 5 p.m. near North Brevard Street and East 22nd Street, where the train appeared to have stopped between stations, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported.

The victim was transported to Novant Health Presbyterian with serious injuries but is in stable condition, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency. 

Solarzano was apprehended by officers shortly after the stabbing and was transported to the division where he was interviewed by detectives, police said.

Solarzano was transported to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office after the interview concluded, police said.

This incident comes months after a 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee was fatally stabbed while riding the Blue Line on the Charlotte light rail. The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was charged with first-degree murder and was indicted in October on federal charges of violence against a railroad carrier and mass transportation system resulting in death.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information on the stabbing Friday are asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600, use the Charlotte Crime Stoppers P3 Tips Mobile App or visit the Charlotte Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County
Dad dead, 5-year-old girl missing after wave pulls them into ocean in Monterey County
mbbirdy/Getty Images

(MONTEREY, Calif.) — A father is dead and the search for a 5-year-old girl is ongoing after a large wave pulled them into the ocean in Monterey County, California, authorities said.

A 15-to-20 foot wave swept the little girl and her dad into the Pacific Ocean just before 1 p.m. Friday near the Rocky Point Restaurant, the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office said.

When the mom tried to reach out to the girl and the dad, the mom was also swept into the water, authorities said.

While the dad held onto the 5-year-old, the mom made it back to shore, joining a 2-year-old who wasn’t hurt, authorities said.

The dad was rescued from the ocean and given CPR, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, according to the sheriff’s office.

The mom was hospitalized in stable condition with mild hypothermia, the sheriff’s office said.

A Coast Guard helicopter is a part of Saturday’s search for the missing 5-year-old.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 450 people taken into ICE custody at Hyundai plant in Georgia
At least 450 people taken into ICE custody at Hyundai plant in Georgia
Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

(ELLABELL, Ga.) — United States immigration authorities have arrested at least 450 people in a raid on a Hyundai manufacturing site in Georgia, federal officials confirmed Friday.

The Hyundai facility, located in Ellabell, Georgia — approximately 30 miles west of Savannah — was raided “as part of an ongoing criminal investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices and other serious federal crimes,” according to a statement from a public affairs officer with the Department of Homeland Security.

“This operation underscores our commitment to protecting jobs for Georgians, ensuring a level playing field for businesses that comply with the law, safeguarding the integrity of our economy, and protecting workers from exploitation,” the statement continued.

Hyundai released a statement regarding the raid, saying it was aware of the incident and “closely monitoring the situation and working to understand the specific circumstances.”

“As of today, it is our understanding that none of those detained is directly employed by Hyundai Motor Company,” Hyundai said.

In a press briefing on Friday, the South Korea’s foreign ministry said it has conveyed its “concerns and regret” to the United States over the raid on a Hyundai-LG battery plant, “urging special attention to ensure that the legitimate rights and interests of our citizens are not violated.”

“The economic activities of our companies investing in the U.S. and the rights and interests of our nationals must not be unfairly violated,” a spokesperson for the foreign ministry said.

Consular officials were sent to the plant and local diplomatic missions were told to set up a task force to address issues related to the raid.

“This investigation is focused on ensuring accountability for those who violate the law and upholding the rule of law,” the DHS spokesperson said.

Federal officials are planning a press briefing to release more information “regarding a recent criminal search warrant and enforcement actions to combat illegal employment practices in the state of Georgia,” according to DHS officials.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Tropical Storm Jerry forms in central Atlantic: Where it’s heading next
Tropical Storm Jerry forms in central Atlantic: Where it’s heading next
Tropical Storm Jerry – Satellite Map ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A new tropical storm has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but it will likely follow the pattern of other storms that have stayed mostly out to sea, forecasts show.

Tropical Storm Jerry formed in the central Atlantic late Tuesday morning and is expected to gradually strengthen as it moves west-northeast over the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system, currently located about 1,300 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands, has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving quickly to the west at 24 mph.

The NHC has warned that Tropical Storm Watches may be required in the northern Leeward Islands by late Tuesday, but the system is not predicted to impact the continental U.S.

The overall weather pattern in place favors storms curving north up across the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and away from the U.S.

Jerry, the 10th named storm of the season, is forecast to make that turn to the north on Friday.

Several other storms this season, including Hurricanes Erin, Gabrielle and Humberto, stayed in the Atlantic Ocean without making landfall.

By the end of the upcoming weekend, Jerry could track close enough to Bermuda to bring some impacts. But it is too early to make any specific predictions for possible impacts.

It will all depend on the exact track and how the storm evolves over the next few days.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.