Suspect ID’d in teen’s 1996 murder, but he dies by suicide hours after police question him

(DILLON, Mont.) — A suspect was identified through DNA in the 1996 cold case murder of a 15-year-old girl in Montana. But the suspected killer won’t go to trial because he died by suicide just hours after he was interviewed by police, authorities said.

On Sept. 21, 1996, 15-year-old Danielle “Danni” Houchins was raped and suffocated in shallow water at the Gallatin River, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said.

The case went unsolved for decades.

A partial DNA profile from a hair found on Houchins’ body was submitted to CODIS — the nationwide law enforcement DNA database — but no matches were found, the sheriff’s office said Thursday.

The DNA was then sent to Parabon NanoLabs to try to solve the crime through genetic genealogy, according to authorities and Parabon.

Genetic genealogy takes an unknown suspect’s DNA left at a crime scene and identifies it using family members who voluntarily submit DNA samples to a DNA database. Police can then create a much larger family tree than if they only used databases like CODIS.

“In a significant breakthrough last month, DNA evidence collected at the time of Houchins’ death was matched to 55-year-old Paul Hutchinson of Dillon, Montana,” the sheriff’s office said.

Hutchinson, who worked for the Montana Bureau of Land Management for 22 years, had no criminal history and was married with two children, the sheriff’s office said.

On the evening of July 23, detectives interviewed Hutchinson for nearly two hours, authorities said.

During the interview, Hutchinson “displayed extreme nervousness … sweated profusely, scratched his face, and chewed on his hand,” the sheriff’s office said.

Early the next morning, Hutchinson called the authorities, said he needed help and then hung up, the sheriff’s office said. Responders found him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on the side of a road, the sheriff’s office said.

After the suicide, authorities confirmed that the “DNA evidence was a complete match to Paul Hutchinson,” Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer said at a news conference Thursday.

In 1996, Hutchinson was a student at Montana State University, the sheriff’s office said. Investigators said they believe Houchins and Hutchinson didn’t know each other. The sheriff described it as a “crime of opportunity” by an “evil man.”

Related Posts

Pair of 19-year-old men arrested for illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s Hawaii ranch
(NEW YORK) — Two 19-year-old men have been arrested after being accused of illegally hunting on Oprah Winfrey’s ranch in Hawaii, officials say.

The incident occurred just before midnight on June 21 in the Kula area of Upcounty Maui, according to the Department of Land and Natural resources in Hawaii, when two men were stopped by officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) after they were observed allegedly using a spotlight for hunting purposes.

“This happened near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui. Thompson Road is a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch,” officials said. “Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both 19, of Upcountry Maui were arrested after being stopped.”

Allen and Munoz were subsequently taken to the Maui Police station in Wailuku for booking but further charges are expected following a police investigation.

“DOCARE officers found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck,” authorities said. “Further investigation revealed Allen and Munoz were hunting without valid licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle and were allegedly hunting on private land, at night, without permission. Officers say the rifle Allen had in his possession was unregistered.”

The two men were arrested and charged with several crimes, including hunting on private land at night without permission, for using unregistered guns and for not having a hunting license.

A trial date has not yet been set and the investigation into the case is currently ongoing.

NASA says Boeing’s Starliner astronauts may have to come home on different spacecraft
(NEW YORK) — The two astronauts who went up to the International Space Station (ISS) on Boeing’s Starliner may have to come home on a different spacecraft, NASA officials said during a press conference Wednesday.

Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams, who performed the first crewed test flight of Starliner, have been in space for more than 60 days. When they launched on June 5, they were only supposed to be on the ISS for about a week.

Boeing and NASA officials have been resistant to exploring the option to bringing the crew home on another method but Kenneth Bowersox, NASA’s associate administrator for space operations, said the team is considering it.

“We don’t just have to bring a crew back on Starliner for example. We can bring them back on another vehicle,” he said. “In the case that we have with the Starliner crew flight test, the option to either bring the crew home on Starliner or to bring the crew home on another vehicle, we could take either path.”

Bowersox said there is currently more “consensus” needed among the team, but they are also getting “more serious about evaluating our other options.”

Wilmore and Williams are “integrated” with the Expedition 71 crew aboard the ISS and Bowersox said that, although it’s helpful to have extra hands onboard the station, they are using up more supplies meant for the ISS crew.

Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, said NASA is considering sending SpaceX’s Dragon Crew-9, set to launch to the ISS in September, with only two of the four astronauts assigned to it.

The spacecraft would carry extra spacesuits for Wilmore and Williams. However, the two would remain on the ISS until February 2025, when Crew-9 is set to return to Earth. Stich said the proposed plan has not formally been approved yet.

“Our prime option is to return Butch and Suni on Starliner. However, we have done the requisite planning to make sure we have other options open,” Stich said.

Stich added that Starliner does not currently have the ability to autonomously undock from the ISS. To do that, the Starliner software would need to be updated and the Boeing flight control team would need to undergo additional training.

In a statement to ABC News, Boeing said it was confident in Starliner’s ability to bring the astronauts home.

“[Crew Flight Test] is currently a crewed mission, and we still believe in Starliner’s capability and its flight rationale,” the statement read. “If NASA decides to change the mission, we will take the actions necessary to configure Starliner for an uncrewed return.”

Starliner is part of the largerCommercial Crew Programat NASA, which was testing if Boeing’s spacecrafts could be certified to perform routine missions to and from the ISS.

Wilmore and Williams were originally scheduled to return on June 14 but have since had their return delayed multiple times.

Starliner has been plagued by issues even before launch. The flight test was originallytentatively scheduled for May 6, but was scrubbed after a problem with an oxygen valve on a rocket from United Launch Alliance (ULA), which manufactures and operates the rockets that launch spacecraft into orbit.

A new launch date had been set for May 25, but asmall helium leak was discovered in the service module, which contains support systems and instruments for operating a spacecraft.

Helium leaks and a thruster issue then threatened to delay Starliner’s docking. Five days after docking at the ISS, NASA and Boeing said the spacecraft was experiencingfive “small” helium leaksand, at the time, said enough helium was available for the return mission.

Last month, teams at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility in New Mexico performed ground tests of Starliner’s thruster, putting it through similar conditions the spacecraft experienced on its way to the ISS, to see how it would react upon undocking.

Nine injured, hundreds evacuated in JFK airport escalator fire
(NEW YORK) — Several people were taken to the hospital after an escalator caught fire at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on Wednesday morning, a spokesperson for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told ABC News.

The small fire in Concourse C sent smoke billowing through the airport’s Terminal 8 at about 7 a.m.

Nine people received minor injuries due to smoke inhalation, four of whom were hospitalized, according to New York ABC station WABC-TV. None of the injuries were considered life-threatening.

About 960 people were evacuated on buses to another area of the terminal, officials said.

One traveler, Nate Peckinpaugh, told ABC News he had been about to board a flight from New York to Washington, D.C., when the fire broke out.

“I was catching a flight at the exact terminal we evacuated from. The alarm was going off for a long time and no one was paying attention,” Peckinpaugh told ABC News.

“Eventually this woman started running around and yelling for someone to help,” he added.

Peckinpaugh recorded the incident on his phone, from the alarm going off at the terminal to passengers being escorted outside, some covering their faces from the smoke. Firefighters were then seen arriving at the scene, with a few people being rescued from the jet bridge while others were being put on stretchers to receive assistance.

Operations had resumed in the terminal by about 8:15 a.m., officials said, and the cause of the fire is now under investigation.

