Suspect identified after abandoned newborn found crying near Houston dumpster: Police
(HOUSTON) — A suspect has been identified after an abandoned newborn was found crying by a dumpster in Houston, police said Wednesday.
A person called 911 early Sunday afternoon reporting that they had heard a baby crying near a dumpster at an apartment complex, according to Houston Police Department spokesperson Jodi Silva.
First responders found the infant in the dumpster area, Silva said. Video captured by a bystander showed first responders rescuing the baby from the dumpster and appearing to swaddle him in a blanket.
The newborn was transported to a local hospital and is believed to be in good health, Silva said.
Child Protective Services has since taken custody of him, she said. It is unclear how long the infant was by the dumpster.
Police have been investigating the incident, including checking surveillance footage, to identify who placed the newborn there and any potential witnesses, Silva said.
Police have since identified a suspect and “are continuing to work through the investigation,” Silva said.
No additional details on the suspect have been released at this time, including their alleged connection to the incident. The name of the suspect will not be released until charges have been filed, Silva said.
(ST. LOUIS) — A judge in St. Louis issued a written order Monday vacating the murder conviction of Christopher Dunn, who has served 33 years in a Missouri prison for a murder he has maintained he did not commit.
The order follows a hearing two months ago during which Circuit Court Judge Jason Sengheiser heard evidence in favor of Dunn’s exoneration, including findings from an evidentiary hearing four years ago in which the presiding judge declared that if Dunn were tried today given the current evidence, “reasonably, properly instructed jurors would find [Dunn] not guilty.”
“In conclusion, the only evidence inculpating Dunn has been recanted,” court documents of Sengheiser’s ruling stated. “The [St. Louis] Circuit Attorney [Gabe Gore] has made a clear and convincing showing of ‘actual innocence’ that undermines the basis of Dunn’s convictions because in light of the new evidence, no juror, acting reasonably, would have voted to find Dunn guilty of these crimes beyond a reasonable doubt.”
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office did not immediately return ABC News’ request for comment, nor did the state prosecutor’s office return ABC News’ request for a statement, including when Dunn might be released from prison.
Dunn, 52, was given a life sentence without the possibility of parole for a first-degree murder conviction in the death of 15-year-old Rico Rogers, who was shot to death in May 1990.
There is no physical evidence linking Dunn, who was 18 at the time, to Roger’s murder. His conviction was based on the testimony of two eyewitnesses who said they saw Dunn nearby just before the shooting. The witnesses — DeMorris Stepp, then 14, and Michael Davis Jr., who was 12 — recanted their testimonies in 2005 and 2015, respectively.
The eyewitnesses said they were coerced by prosecutors and police to testify that Dunn was guilty. The state attorney general’s office testified during the hearing, which began May 21, that they never coerced, manipulated or threatened the witnesses.
Defense attorneys for Dunn argued during the hearing that Stepp and Davis’ alleged false testimonies were “inconsistent, uncertain and unsure” and made while they were children, and that Stepp and Davis corrected their testimony when they became adults.
Gore filed the motion to vacate Dunn’s murder conviction in February this year.
“There remains no evidence upon which a reasonable jury could return a verdict of guilty,” Gore said in closing statements during the hearing earlier this year. “In fact your honor, in this case, there simply remains no evidence at all.”
Prosecutors from the Missouri Attorney General’s office maintained that Dunn was guilty, arguing that regardless of their testimonies, the witnesses were still able to identify Dunn via photo and a live lineup.
This is the second time a judge has heard Dunn’s case for exoneration. In a 2020 evidentiary hearing, Texas County Judge William Hickle ruled that given the new evidence, and the recantations of the testimonies, “reasonably, properly instructed jurors would find [Dunn] not guilty.”
Still, Dunn was not exonerated on account of a 2016 Missouri Supreme Court ruling that only allowed death row inmates to make a “freestanding” claim of innocence.
“We are overjoyed to soon be welcoming home MIP [Midwest Innocence Project] client Christopher Dunn,” his defense team told ABC News in a statement. “The Attorney General’s Office is continuing to waste taxpayer money as it fights Chris’ release even though two judges have now found that no jury would convict Chris today.”
In 2021, Missouri adopted a new law that expands the rights of incarcerated persons without death sentences to file for an exoneration. The law allows prosecutors to request hearings to vacate a conviction if they have information that demonstrates that the convicted person is not guilty, or was otherwise wrongfully convicted.
During the May hearing, Dunn’s defense attorneys brought up Judge’s Hickle’s findings in 2020 that Dunn had met the standard for exoneration, and called on Judge Sengheiser to “establish actual innocence and allow you to do what Judge Hickel could not do. Vacate the wrongful conviction of Christopher Dunn.”
(BUTLER, P.A.) — As the investigation into the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump intensified Sunday, the U.S. Secret Service was coming under scrutiny as questions mounted on how the alleged gunman managed to fire a barrage of shots from the rooftop with a vantage point of the outdoor Pennsylvania rally stage Trump was speaking from.
The FBI identified the suspected gunman as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel, Pennsylvania, whom officials said was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and fired up to eight shots before a Secret Service sharpshooter shot and killed him, law enforcement officials told ABC News.
The suspect appeared to be wearing a T-shirt and tan camouflage shorts that blended into the colors of the building he was perched atop.
The firearm recovered at the scene of the assassination attempt was legally purchased by the suspect’s father, an urgent trace conducted by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) found, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Federal investigators said they have found no links between the suspect and any international terrorist group. Investigators said they’re still looking into whether the suspect had any ties to domestic terrorist groups.
The suspect had no U.S. military affiliation, according to the Pentagon.
Investigators are also combing through the suspect’s social media footprint for clues, officials said.
Investigators are looking at what sources describe as misinformation the suspected gunman appeared to have been recently consuming and whether it played any role in the incident, according to law enforcement sources. So far, investigators have not uncovered any ties to extremist organizations or individuals, though they continue to scour information from the suspect’s phone and other digital devices, the sources said.
Trump posted on his Truth Social site that he suffered a bullet wound to his right ear in the attack.
Trump was less than 10 minutes into his campaign speech and had turned his head to look at a jumbotron when the gunfire began, according to witnesses and video of the moment. Video captured the former president reaching for his ear and going to the ground as multiple shots could be heard.
A man who was attending the rally was fatally shot and two other rallygoers were shot and wounded, federal officials said. Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro identified the deceased victim as Corey Comperatore. The other names were not immediately released.
Authorities found items of concern inside the shooter’s vehicle parked outside the Trump rally, law enforcement sources told ABC News.
Bomb technicians and other experts were called to investigate but there is no immediate word on what the suspicious items were or whether they were potentially harmful. Officials are awaiting information as to what the items were and whether they contained explosives.
The FBI is leading the investigation. Overnight, investigators said they executed a warrant at Crooks’ home.
The roof where the suspect fired from had been surveyed during security preparations for the event, a law enforcement source told ABC News.
The roof was empty during those security preparations, the source said.
It remains under investigation why the Secret Service or local law enforcement didn’t post someone at the building to prevent anyone from accessing the roof.
Secret Service denies report it rebuffed Trump team request for beefed-up security
The former president, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, was seen in a video clutching his right ear and going to the ground as several Secret Service agents rushed to cover him with their bodies and people in the crowd also ducked for cover.
Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, posted a statement on X on Sunday disputing media reports that the Secret Service rejected a request from Trump’s campaign team to supply additional security resources.
“There’s an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed. This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo,” Guglielmi wrote.
Some senators call for investigation of Secret Service
“I call on you to launch a full, public and comprehensive committee investigation into this assassination attempt and failures to adequately protect the president,” Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said in a letter released Sunday formalizing a call for the Senate Homeland Security Committee to investigate the attack on Trump.
The House Homeland Security Committee also asked the Secret Service director, Kimberly Cheatle, to testify soon.
ABC News’ Josh Margolin, Pierre Thomas, Luke Barr and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.
(CHICAGO) — A lawsuit filed against Northwestern University’s law school claims that its hiring practices give preference to less-qualified women and applicants of color, taking away opportunities from better qualified white men.
The lawsuit, which was filed in Federal District Court in Chicago, alleges that faculty hiring practices at universities in the United States are a “cesspool of corruption and lawlessness.”
The suit alleges that Northwestern Pritzker School of Law has instituted a mandate to hire more women and people of color, which the suit claims is a violation of federal law that prohibits discriminating against applicants on the basis of race and sex.
The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down affirmative action programs in college admissions.
“Northwestern Pritzker School of Law is among the top law schools in the country, and we are proud of their outstanding faculty,” Northwestern University spokesperson Jon Yates said in a statement to ABC News. “We intend to vigorously defend this case.”
Jonathan Mitchell, the lead attorney behind the suit, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mitchell is known for his work as the lawyer behind S.B. 8, the Texas abortion law passed in 2021. He has also represented former President Donald Trump at the Supreme Court for his right to appear on the Colorado presidential primary ballot this year.
The plaintiff, Faculty, Alumni, and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences (FASORP) describes themselves as a voluntary, nonprofit membership organization “formed for the purpose of restoring meritocracy in academia and fighting race and sex preferences that subordinate academic merit to so-called diversity considerations.”
The lawsuit alleges that the law school hires women and people of color “with mediocre and undistinguished records over white men who have better credentials, better scholarship and better teaching ability.”
It says that three of 21 job offers from the law school over the past three years have gone to white men.
FASORP previously tried to sue both New York University and Harvard Law Reviews in 2018 for similar claims of discrimination against white men. In both cases they were unsuccessful, with a judge ruling that the organization and its members lacked standing to sue.