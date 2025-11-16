Suspect identified in Kansas shootout that injured 4 law enforcement officers
(NEW YORK) — The suspect who was killed in a shootout over the weekend that left four Kansas law enforcement officers injured was identified on Sunday as a 22-year-old man, whose grandfather was also hurt in the incident, authorities said.
The suspect, Stephen M. McMillan, allegedly opened fire on officers who responded to a “domestic disturbance” call at his family’s rural farmhouse in Osage County, Kansas, at around 10:30 on Saturday morning, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI).
Three Osage County Sheriff’s Department deputies and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper were shot in the confrontation that unfolded near Carbondale, about 16 miles south of Topeka, authorities said.
Two wounded deputies underwent surgery overnight at Stormont-Vail Regional Medical Center in Topeka and were listed in good condition, the KBI said in a statement on Sunday. The third deputy was discharged from the hospital, according to the KBI.
The injured highway patrol trooper was initially treated for a gunshot wound at Stormont-Vail Regional Health Center and later transferred to the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, according to the KBI. He has since been released, officials said.
McMillan’s 77-year-old grandfather, whose name was not released, remained hospitalized as of Saturday evening with a gunshot injury and is expected to survive, according to the KBI.
During a news conference on Saturday, Col. Erik Smith, superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol, said the shooting occurred after a woman at the farmhouse called 911 seeking help for a domestic disturbance that was unfolding.
Upon arrival, the officers encountered the allegedly armed McMillan standing outside the residence, authorities said.
“After being on scene for less than 10 minutes, gunfire erupted,” Smith said.
Five officers, including an additional highway patrol trooper who was not injured, opened fire on the suspect outside the farmhouse, killing him, according to KBI Director Tony Mattivi, who also said McMillan’s grandfather was injured during the exchange of gunfire.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation by the KBI, Mattivi said.
(EVERGREEN, Colo.) — A 16-year-old student — who authorities say opened fire at his Colorado high school on Wednesday, wounding two classmates and then turning the gun on himself — was believed to be “radicalized by some extremist network,” officials with the local sheriff’s office said.
The gunfire at Evergreen High School broke out at about 12:24 p.m. local time, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.
Three students were taken to the hospital in critical condition following the gunfire, including the suspected shooter, who was injured by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office confirmed the suspect died in a post on social media Wednesday evening.
The suspect was identified as 16-year-old Desmond Holly, Jefferson County Sheriff officials said during a press conference on Thursday. An image of the shooter was also released by officials.
Officials determined the weapon was a revolver that was “fired a lot.” Shots could be seen fired at windows and lockers, authorities said on Thursday.
The suspect allegedly went through the school trying to “find new targets,” but came upon “roadblocks” as doors were locked and he could not keep shooting victims, the sheriff’s department said.
While authorities are still looking into the shooter’s motive, they believe he was “radicalized by some extremist network,” and that he had a “mission,” officials said. Authorities said they are trying to better understand that network, and are searching his phone, home and locker to learn more on who he was communicating with before the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said on Thursday “no one has been released” from the hospital, despite earlier reports from hospital officials saying one of the injured had been released.
Previously, authorities said on Wednesday a fourth student was also transported to the hospital with an unknown injury, but the sheriff’s office said on Thursday they “think it’s just three” who were injured.
The families of the victims are expected to release photos and statements on Thursday, officials said.
In a statement on Wednesday, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said he was “devastated” by the shooting.
“My heart goes out to the victims and their families as they grapple with this senseless act of violence,” Polis said.
After the shooting, the school was placed in a lockdown and officials swept the campus.
“This is the scariest thing you’d think could ever happen,” said Jefferson County sheriff spokesperson Jacki Kelley at a news conference on Wednesday.
“Students and staff were amazing. They did their job and they did it well. Lives were saved yesterday,” Kelli said on Thursday.
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed an order authorizing the latest National Guard troops to arrive in Washington, D.C. to carry weapons if their mission requires it, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The new authority is expected to be acted on in coming days, the person said.
Hegseth’s decision paves the way for the nearly 2,000 troops now mobilized in Washington, D.C., to expand their operations significantly, including possible security patrols in neighborhoods that struggle with crime.
“You got to be strong, you got to be tough,” Trump told Guard personnel at the U.S. Park Police Anacostia Operations Facility. “You got to do your job. Whatever it takes to do your job.”
Last week, Trump declared that crime in D.C. was out of control and that he would take over D.C. police operations. He also ordered 800 members of the D.C. National Guard to report to active duty.
Working in shifts, the troops began arriving in small numbers at popular tourist spots like the Washington Monument along the National Mall, where crime is relatively low. Standing alongside armored Humvees, the unarmed soldiers and airman could be seen posing for pictures with tourists and talking with children.
Trump though has moved to expand the effort considerably, requesting additional troops from nearby states. So far, six Republican governors have complied, with troops arriving this week from Louisiana, Tennessee, Ohio, South Carolina and Mississippi.
The military task force overseeing the operation said that most of those troops were in place as of Thursday morning, bringing the force size in the nation’s capital up to nearly 2,000.
In his visit to the Guard troops on Thursday, Trump suggested the troops could stay for six months or longer.
“You do the job on safety, and I’ll get this place fixed up physically, and we’re going to be so proud of it at the end of six months,” he said.
“But let’s say at the end of the year, this place will be maxed out in terms of beauty. You’ll have all new surfaces. You’ll have all new medians, everything’s going to look beautiful,” he added.
Historically, presidents have relied upon the National Guard to secure cities in only extraordinary circumstances, such as large-scale events like the presidential inauguration or in response to riots, like the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.
Violent crime levels in the city have decreased compared to years prior, down 26% since 2024, a 30-year low, according to crime stats released by the D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department.
On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser criticized Trump’s use of the Guard as an “armed militia in the Nation’s Capital.”
“Crime has gone down in our city and it has gone down precipitously over the last two years because of a lot of hard work, changes to our public safety ecosystem, including changes to the law,” Bowser said.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ABC News’ Karen Travers and Arthur Jones contributed to this report.
(LOS ANGELES) — Months after the Palisades Fire devastated parts of Los Angeles County and killed a dozen people, officials announced the arrest of a man they say “maliciously” lit a fire that grew into the monster blaze.
Jonathan Rinderknecht, 29, is accused of igniting a fire on Jan. 1 in the Pacific Palisades that ultimately erupted into the Palisades Fire, the Department of Justice said.
The New Year’s Day brush fire was suppressed by fire crews but continued to smolder underground before high winds caused it to surface and spread nearly a week later, “causing what became known as the Palisades Fire, one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles city history,” acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said during a press conference on Wednesday.
What became known as the Lachman Fire was detected at 12:12 a.m. on Jan. 1 on a hilltop in the Pacific Palisades, according to the DOJ.
Rinderknecht, who the DOJ said was working as an Uber driver at the time and once lived in the Pacific Palisades — had dropped a customer off in the Pacific Palisades and then drove to a trail in the area of the fire, according to the complaint. Two of his passengers that night allegedly told law enforcement later that he appeared “agitated and angry,” the complaint stated.
The complaint alleges Rinderknecht caused the fire by lighting a combustible material, such as vegetation or paper, with an open flame, likely a lighter.
He attempted to contact 911 several times to report the fire, before ultimately getting through once he had cell service, according to the complaint. He allegedly made a three-minute screen-recording of his iPhone while attempting to call 911 and asking ChatGPT, “Are you at fault if a fire is lift [sic] because of your cigarettes?” according to the complaint.
“Based on my training and experience and this investigation, this indicates that RINDERKNECHT wanted to preserve evidence of himself trying to assist in the suppression of the fire and he wanted to create evidence regarding a more innocent explanation for the cause of the fire,” a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives wrote in an affidavit in the complaint.
Essayli said the suspect left in his car but then returned and filmed firefighters responding to the blaze.
There is no indication that anyone else was in the area at the time the fire started, Essayli said.
Investigators interviewed Rinderknecht on Jan. 24, during which he allegedly lied about where he was when he saw the Lachman Fire, according to the DOJ.
“He claimed he was near the bottom of a hiking trail when he first saw the fire and called 911, but geolocation data from his iPhone carrier showed that he was standing in a clearing 30 feet from the fire as it rapidly grew,” the DOJ said in a press release.
Essayli said he didn’t want to discuss motive, though he pointed to digital evidence included in the complaint of an image Rinderknecht allegedly generated in July 2024 using ChatGPT, showing in part “a burning forest and a crowd fleeing from it.”
“You could see some of his thought process in the months leading up, where he was generating some really concerning images up on ChatGPT, which appears to show a dystopian city being burned down,” Essayli said.
Rinderknecht has been charged by criminal complaint with destruction of property by means of fire. He was arrested on Tuesday near his residence in Florida, officials said.
He was denied bail during a detention hearing in Orlando federal court on Thursday, with the judge concerned he is a flight risk, Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV reported.
A preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for Oct. 17 in Orlando. It is not yet clear when he will be extradited to California.
The charge is punishable by up to 20 years in federal prison if convicted, the DOJ said.
Essayli said the DOJ will make determinations on additional charges against Rinderknecht in the coming days.
The Palisades Fire erupted on Jan. 7, burning more than 23,000 acres over more than three weeks and destroying nearly 7,000 structures, decimating the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to California fire officials.
It ignited the same day as the Eaton Fire, which burned more than 14,000 acres in Los Angeles County, destroying more than 9,400 structures and killing 19 people, according to officials.
The fires started burning during strong Santa Ana winds, which, combined with dry conditions, helped their ability to spread quickly. This spread prompted mass evacuations.
Los Angeles Police Chief Jim McDonnell called the investigation into the Palisades Fire “extremely intensive and thorough.”
“I’m proud of the professionalism and dedication shown by our detectives and the team who work collaboratively with our federal, state and local partners,” he said during the press briefing. “That teamwork ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect responsible for this devastating crime.”
Over the past eight months, investigators pursued more than 200 leads, conducted hundreds of interviews and collected more than 13,000 pieces of evidence, including fire debris, digital data and DNA samples, as part of the probe, according to Kenny Cooper, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Los Angeles Field Division.
“We have a lot of different data that all concluded where this fire started, and the fire behavior from that origin, from that Lachman Fire, was clearly established in the Palisades Fire,” Cooper said at the press briefing.
Uber said it worked with the ATF to “help determine the driver’s whereabouts” the night of the fire.
“As soon as we learned of the driver’s suspected involvement we removed their access to the Uber platform and continued to work with the ATF on this nine-month investigation,” Uber said in a statement Wednesday.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the arrest a step toward “closure” and “justice” following the catastrophic fire.
Following the announcement of the arrest on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Fire Department released a 70-page report reviewing its response to the Palisades Fire. Among over 40 lessons and recommendations included in the report, the department said its daily fire weather forecast is “antiquated” by focusing on the entire city and should be updated to provide more localized information, it should immediately review its procedures for recalling firefighters during an emergency, and warning sirens should be considered to alert residents independent of cell service.
Some steps taken by the city in the wake of the fire are in line with the report’s recommendations, such as stronger recall protocols, the mayor’s office said.
“The Palisades Fire was one of the worst natural disasters in our city’s history. It is vital we learn from what was effective, like the relentless heroism of firefighters responding to the blaze, and the challenges we faced in order to build a stronger emergency response system to prepare for whatever may come our way,” Bass said in a statement on the report.