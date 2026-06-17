Suspect in custody after deadly, targeted shooting at Delaware hospital: Police

Suspect in custody after deadly, targeted shooting at Delaware hospital: Police
The police response following a shooting at a hospital in Wilmington, Delaware, June 16, 2026. (WPVI)

(WILMINGTON, Del.) — A 19-year-old man died and another was critically injured in a targeted shooting at a Delaware hospital, police said.

The shooting occurred Tuesday afternoon at a hospital in Wilmington, prompting a lockdown.

The suspect in the shooting — 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey — was taken into custody Tuesday night in Philadelphia, about 40 miles northeast of Wilmington, and is awaiting extradition to Delaware, police said.

Law enforcement officials earlier told ABC News a hospital employee was suspected of shooting two co-workers.

“Our preliminary investigation has determined that this was a targeted, isolated incident,” police said in an update.

The shooting occurred at Wilmington Hospital around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, police said.

Both shooting victims were 19-year-old men, police said. The wounded victim remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition, police said Wednesday.

The name of the victim who died will be released at a later time, police said.

Wallace-Bey faces charges including first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, police said.

Police believe the incident is strictly a workplace shooting, the law enforcement officials said.

“Regardless of what the motive is in this incident might have been, there is never an excuse for violence, and there is never an excuse for gun violence,” Wilmington Police Chief Wilfredo Campos said during a press briefing Tuesday.

The hospital was on lockdown as officers searched the building, though the lockdown has since been lifted, police said Tuesday.

“I want to offer my thoughts and prayers for the employees at Wilmington High Hospital, who I know experienced a terrible day today,” Wilmington Mayor John Carney said during Tuesday’s press briefing. “It’s hard to imagine what they were thinking as they were barricaded in rooms across the hospital as our law enforcement teams went through and cleared each of the floors.”

Carney commended the law enforcement officers who responded for the “bravery that they showed in the face of this unthinkable threat.”

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer condemned the deadly violence.

“Every Delawarean deserves to feel safe, whether at home, at school, at work, or seeking care at a hospital,” he said at the briefing. “Today is a sobering reminder that no one is immune from the devastation of gun violence.”

Meyer said the incident hit close to home for his family, noting that just minutes earlier, he went with his wife, Dr. Lauren Meyer, an emergency room physician, as she reported to work at the hospital.

“What I saw were heroes going to work in that building, and heroes who were involved in life-saving efforts leaving at the end of their shift,” he said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Appeals court temporarily pauses order that declared Trump’s global 10% tariffs unlawful
Appeals court temporarily pauses order that declared Trump’s global 10% tariffs unlawful
President Donald Trump speaks to the press as he departs the White House, May 12, 2026, in Washington. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — A federal appeals court on Tuesday temporarily paused a lower court order that declared President Donald Trump’s global 10% tariffs are unlawful. 

In an unsigned decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit issued an administrative stay of last week’s decision from the Court of International Trade. 

The move, effectively a brief legal time-out, will allow an appeals court panel time to consider equities on both sides of the dispute before considering whether or not to invalidate the tariffs while litigation continues.  

The court did not take any position on the merits of Trump’s appeal and is still considering issuing a long-term stay pending appeal. 

The same court granted the Trump administration’s request to stay last year’s decision blocking Trump’s first round of tariffs. 

Last week, a New York-based trade court concluded that the 10% — imposed by Trump after the Supreme Court blocked his initial tariffs — were similarly unlawful.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Manhattan’s congestion pricing can continue, judge rules
Manhattan’s congestion pricing can continue, judge rules
Traffic moves along midtown Manhattan on Feb. 19, 2025, in New York. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — A federal judge ruled that Manhattan’s congestion pricing program can continue and the Trump administration does not have the authority to kill the program, which is the first of its kind in the nation.

In a 149-page ruling, Judge Lewis Liman said the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke approval for the program was unlawful, handing a victory to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority following a monthslong legal battle.  

“It is difficult to imagine more arbitrary and capricious decision-making than that at issue here,” Liman wrote.

The congestion pricing program went into effect last year in an effort to reduce traffic congestion during peak hours and to raise funds for the city’s public transit system. Passenger vehicles are charged $9 to access Manhattan below 60th Street during peak hours.

The extra per-ride surcharge is 75 cents for taxis and black car services, and $1.50 for Ubers and Lyfts. During peak hours, small trucks and charter buses will be charged $14.40, while large trucks and tour buses must pay $21.60.

The Trump administration moved to reverse approval of the program last year. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at the time that the “scope of this pilot project as approved exceeds the authority authorized by Congress” under the Federal Highway Administration’s Value Pricing Pilot Program, calling it “backwards and unfair.”

New York lawmakers pushed back against the decision and challenged the federal government in court.

The federal judge reaffirmed an order from last May upholding the program, but stopped short of completely barring the Trump administration from challenging the program again.

“[Trump] is obviously free to continue to make public statements as well as to ask the Secretary of Transportation to look into whether there are lawful means to end the [Central Business District Tolling Program]. And, as to the Secretary’s statements, he has a right to continue to fight his case and to take an appeal of this Court’s orders,” Liman said.

Overall, the program was the “product of a democratic process” and cannot be arbitrarily revoked, Liman said.

“The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] was passed by Congress. The [Traffic Mobility Act] was passed by democratically elected legislators and signed by a Governor elected by the people of New York. The [Value Pricing Pilot Program] Agreement was authorized by a Secretary nominated by a duly elected President and confirmed by the Senate. The democratic process worked,” the judge wrote.  

The program applies for Manhattan south of 60th Street, except for the FDR Drive, the West Side Highway and the Hugh L. Carey Tunnel.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

All 4 on board killed in medical plane crash in New Mexico: Officials
All 4 on board killed in medical plane crash in New Mexico: Officials
A Beechcraft C90 King Air (Marko Hannula/Getty Images)

(RUIDOSO, N.M.) — All four people on board a small medical plane were killed when the flight crashed near Ruidoso, New Mexico, early Thursday, according to a local official.

The Beechcraft King Air 90 had departed from Roswell Air Center and was headed to Sierra Blanca Regional Airport when it crashed around 4 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

“All four individuals have been confirmed deceased at the scene,” Jason Burns, the manager of Lincoln County, where the Sierra Blanca Regional Airport is located, said at a news conference.

The crash was in a remote, wooded area, according to FlightRadar24. Fire officials, law enforcement and other agencies responded to a fire associated with the crash in the Capitan Mountain area, Burns said.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, loved ones, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives,” Burns said.

The National Transportation Safety Board and FAA will investigate, the FAA said.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.