Suspect in custody after ramming car into FBI gate in ‘act of terror,’ officials say

Ignatiev/Getty Images

(PITTSBURGH) — A Pennsylvania man was apprehended after he drove his car into a metal gate at the FBI building in Pittsburgh early on Wednesday, a ramming that federal law enforcement officials described as intentional.

Donald Henson, of Penn Hills, allegedly drove at a high rate of speed toward the main entrance gate at about 2:40 a.m., FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Giordano said during a press briefing.

The FBI confirmed late Wednesday morning that Henson was apprehended “a short time ago.”

“We look at this as an act of terror against the FBI,” Giordano said earlier on Wednesday. “This was a targeted attack on this building.”

There was “some vulgarity” scrawled on the side of the vehicle, the FBI said. The full details of what was written were not immediately clear, Giordano said, adding there appeared to be a reference to suicide.

Officials said no one was injured in the ramming.

He said the suspect fled the scene and it was believed that he may be dangerous. It was not immediately clear if Henson was armed, the FBI said.

Henson is the registered owner of the vehicle, Giordano said. The FBI compared surveillance video with Henson’s drivers license photo to further identify him, Giordano said, adding that he also had been identified as a former military member. He said Henson may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

After the crash, Henson allegedly exited the car, took an American flag out of the trunk and stuck it on the gate, the FBI said.

Images from the scene captured by ABC News affiliate WTAE appeared to show a white sedan sitting with a door ajar in front of a damaged metal gate near a security booth.

A spokesperson from the Pittsburgh Police Department told ABC News that officers responded to the 3300 block of E. Carson Street for a reported vehicle collision at about 3 a.m. on Wednesday. The vehicle collided with a gate outside of the building, before the driver exited the vehicle and fled the scene, the spokesperson said.

The FBI is leading the ongoing investigation, the police said. The FBI was working with the local U.S. Attorneys Office to draft a complaint against Henson, Giordano said.

Henson had come to the FBI Pittsburgh office within the last few weeks to make a complaint, Giordano said, adding it “didn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

“We contacted him and let him know that there was no federal crime we were able to charge,” he said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Inmate mistakenly released from New Orleans jail captured in Texas: Sheriff
Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office

(NEW ORLEANS) — An inmate who was mistakenly released from a New Orleans jail has been captured following a nearly monthlong manhunt, authorities announced Wednesday.

Khalil Bryan, 30, was released from the Orleans Justice Center on July 25 due to a “human failure” that led to two deputies being fired, according to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He was “safely apprehended” in Texas after an anonymous tip led to “critical information on his whereabouts,” the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

“We are grateful to the community member who stepped forward through Crimestoppers to provide the information that ultimately led to Mr. Bryan’s arrest,” Orleans Parish Sheriff Susan Hutson said in a statement. “This shows the power of community partnership in keeping our city safe.”

Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans said the tip was “immediately processed by our liaisons with the US Marshals Gulf State Violent Offender Task Force and through their network with partnering agencies” and Bryan was arrested Wednesday morning.

Crimestoppers had been offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

Bryan will be transported back to New Orleans to face pending charges, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of his mistaken release, Bryan was being held on charges including possession of stolen property, drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer, according to the New Orleans Police Department. He also has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a firearm, domestic abuse, child endangerment and home invasion, it said.

Bryan was erroneously released when he was confused with another inmate with the same last name during the jail’s overnight release process and his identity was not properly verified, according to the sheriff’s office. The human error was “compounded by inadequate protocol adherence,” it said.

Two deputies were subsequently terminated for a “severe breach of duty and process,” the sheriff’s office said. Five staff members were also suspended “due to procedural failures and negligence” during the identity verification process, it said.

The sheriff’s office said it is further implementing changes, including additional training on the release process and a mandatory review of all inmate releases by a supervisor, in response to the incident.

“The people of New Orleans deserve a secure and accountable jail system,” Hutson said Wednesday. “While this erroneous release happened due to human failure, we have held those responsible accountable and we have taken responsibility and put safeguards in place.”

The Orleans Justice Center is the same jail where 10 inmates escaped in May. One remains on the lam.

Mahmoud Khalil thanks supporters after release, vows to continue advocating for Palestinians
WABC

(NEW YORK) — Columbia University activist Mahmoud Khalil landed at Newark Airport on Saturday, one day after a federal judge ordered his release from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention.

Despite being held in detention for over three months, Khalil vowed to continue advocating for Palestinian rights.

“Even if they would kill me, I would still speak up for Palestine,” he said.

Khalil also thanked those who have supported him during his months-long detention.

“Thank you so much for everything, not only for today, just for every day. Your words of support, your messages, have kept me going,” Khalil said.

Khalil, a green card holder who is married to an American citizen, has been held in a Louisiana detention facility since he was arrested by ICE agents in New York City in March. His son was born while he was in custody.

The ruling came at the same time an immigration judge in Jena, Louisiana, denied Khalil’s request for asylum and ordered him to remain detained — but U.S. District Judge Michael Farbiarz’s order supersedes that.

When asked Saturday what his message to the Trump administration was, Khalil answered, “The fact that all these attempts to suppress pro-Palestine voices have failed now — My existence is a message. The Palestinian existence is a message to this administration.”

“Whether you are a citizen, an immigrant, anyone on this land, you’re not illegal,” he said. “That doesn’t make you less of a human. And this is what the administration is trying to do to dehumanize me, to dehumanize the immigrants, to dehumanize anyone who actually does not agree with what the administration is doing.”

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez welcomed Khalil home to New York, at a press conference Saturday.

“Mahmoud Khalil was imprisoned for 104 days by this administration, by the Trump administration, with no grounds and for political reasons, because Mahmoud Khalil is an advocate for Palestinian human rights. He has been accused baselessly of horrific allegations simply because the Trump administration and our overall establishment disagrees with his political speech,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“The Trump administration knows that they are waging a losing legal battle,” she said. “They are violating the law, and they know that they are violating the law, and they are trying to use these one-off examples to intimidate everyone else from not going to school, from not using their speech, et cetera. And so we hope we’ve seen that a judge has tossed out their actions, not just once, but twice, and we hope to continue to advocate for the administration to follow the law, frankly.”

Trump administration officials have said Khalil was detained for his purported support of Hamas — a claim his legal team has disputed. A memo signed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Khalil’s presence in the U.S. “would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest.”

The decision to release Khalil was sharply criticized by the administration.

“An immigration judge, not a district judge, has the authority to decide if Mr. Khalil should be released or detained,” the Department of Homeland Security said in a statement posted online. “On the same day an immigration judge denied Khalil bond and ordered him removed, one rogue district judge ordered him released.”

Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says
Alaska Airlines resumes operations after all flights grounded due to an IT outage, the airline says
Kevin Carter/Getty Images

(SEATTLE) — Alaska Airlines resumed operations late Sunday about three hours after having requested a ground stop for all of its flights, according to the airline and the Federal Aviation Administration.

“At approximately 8 p.m. Pacific on Sunday, Alaska Airlines experienced an IT outage that’s impacting our operations. We requested a temporary, system-wide ground stop for Alaska and Horizon Air flights until the issue is resolved,” the airline said in a statement Sunday evening.

The airline said it resumed operations at about 11 p.m. PT.

“We apologize to our guests for this inconvenience. There will be residual impacts to our operation throughout the evening. If you are traveling tonight, please check the status of your flight before leaving for the airport,” the statement continued.

On Monday, the airline said the issue was hardware-related and not the result of a cybersecurity incident.

“A critical piece of multi-redundant hardware at our data centers, manufactured by a third-party, experienced an unexpected failure,” the airline said in a statement. “When that happened, it impacted several of our key systems that enable us to run various operations, necessitating the implementation of a ground stop to keep aircraft in position. The safety of our flights was never compromised.”

ABC News has reached out to the FAA for more information.

