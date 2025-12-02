Suspect in DC shooting of 2 National Guard members formally charged with murder

A makeshift memorial of flowers and American flags stands outside the Farragut West Metro station on December 01, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Heather Diehl/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Rahmanullah Lakanwal, the 29-year-old Afghan national accused of shooting two West Virginia National Guard members, killing one, in Washington, D.C., has been formally charged with murder.

Lakanwal, of Bellingham, Washington, appeared before a judge remotely on Tuesday from his hospital bed, where he is recovering from gunshot wounds he suffered when another National Guard member shot him during the incident.

Lakanwal was wearing a hospital gown and was lying in a hospital bed, covered in a blanket, during the remote court appearance.  

Through a Pashtu interpreter, Lakanwal was charged with one count of murder, two counts of assault with the intent to kill and one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. 

Lakanwal pleaded not guilty to the charges through a court-appointed attorney.

At one point during the hearing, Lakanwal, speaking in Pashtu, said through the interpreter, “I cannot open my eyes, I have pain in my ear.”



Officers involved in shooting in Pennsylvania, officials say
(YORK COUNTY, Pa.) — A shooting involving police officers has occurred in southern Pennsylvania, state officials said Wednesday.

“Please send prayers to the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County,” Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said on social media. “As we learn more, follow all guidance from police and stay away from the area.”

Two people are being treated at Wellspan York Hospital in connection with the incident, a hospital spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. It is unclear how many people total may have been injured, or the seriousness of the injuries.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has been “briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County” and was on his way to the scene in North Codorus Township.

The state’s attorney general, Dave Sunday, said he is also en route to the area amid the “ongoing situation.”

All schools in the Spring Grove Area School District are sheltering in place “due to an officer-involved incident in our area,” the school district said in a statement while stressing the situation does not involve any of its schools or students.

“Local authorities have advised us to hold students and staff in our buildings as a precaution while several area roads are closed,” the district said.



95-year-old woman charged with murder in death of elderly nursing home roommate
Nina Kravtsov is shown inside her room at Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Obtained by ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A 95-year-old woman is being held at Rikers on charges accusing her of beating her roommate to death at their Brooklyn nursing home.

Galina Smirnova, 95, was arraigned and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 89-year-old Nina Kravtsov, whose family said was born in Ukraine and survived the Holocaust.

Police responded to Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coney Island, New York, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, where Kravtsov was allegedly found “lying in her bed, non-responsive, covered in blood, and with gash marks about her face and head,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Nurses found Smirnova in the bathroom washing blood from her hands in the sink, while Kravtsov was transported to an area hospital, according to the complaint.

Kravtsov sustained fractures to her face and head, and she died early Monday morning due to blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The murder weapon appeared to be a blood-stained wheelchair foot pedal seen lying on the floor, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

“Family is grieving in every sense of the word. It is my responsibility that justice is served for a woman that survived the Holocaust but could not survive a nursing home is dealt with correctly,” said Randy Zelin, an attorney representing Kravtsov’s family.

Smirnova appeared in court, where she was remanded into custody without bail. She did not enter a plea.

ABC News has reached out to Smirnova’s lawyer and Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for a comment.

Arrest made in shooting of coach John Beam at Laney College: Police
Authorities respond to a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California, Nov. 13, 2025. KGO

(OAKLAND, Calif.) — An arrest has been made in Thursday’s shooting of legendary former football coach John Beam on the Laney College campus in Oakland, California, according to the Oakland Police Department.

Additional details on the arrest were not immediately released.

Beam, featured in Netflix’s “Last Chance U,” is a football legend in the Bay Area and had coached the sport for over 40 years before becoming solely the school’s athletic director last year. He remains in the hospital and his condition is not clear.

Beam was at the Laney Fieldhouse when he was shot shortly before noon on Thursday, authorities said. The alleged shooter fled the scene.

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee said in a statement on Thursday, “Coach Beam is a giant in Oakland — a mentor, an educator, and a lifeline for thousands of young people.”

“We are praying for him,” Lee said.



