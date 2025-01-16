Suspect in Graceland fraud case could face federal trial in April

Andrew Woodley/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — Lisa Findley, the Missouri woman accused of attempting to illegally put Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate up for auction, could face a federal criminal trial in Tennessee in three months.

During a hearing in federal court in Memphis Wednesday morning that lasted less than 15 minutes, Senior District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr. scheduled a trial for Wednesday, April 16, at 9:30 a.m.

Public defender Tyrone Paylor and federal prosecutors agreed to the proposed trial date. March 21 is now the deadline for motions.

A prosecutor told Fowlkes that much of the discovery process has been completed and that many of Findley’s phone calls while in custody have been reviewed.

The prosecutor also mentioned an attempt by investigators to put shredded pieces of paper back together along with an unsuccessful attempt to access smartwatch data, but did not go into detail.

Paylor and members of the prosecution team declined to comment to reporters after court.

Findley, who is accused of mail fraud and aggravated identity theft, appeared in the courtroom wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and coat.

She nodded when asked by Fowlkes if she understood that a trial date had been set and turned away from members of the press until the end, when she turned to see the hearing’s attendees walking out of the room.

As part of the alleged scheme, Findley is accused of forging the signatures of Elvis Presley’s late daughter Lisa Marie and Florida notary Kimberly Philbrick in order to claim that Lisa Marie did not pay back a loan from a purported company called Naussany Investments that listed Graceland as collateral.

Philbrick spoke exclusively to ABC News, telling “Good Morning America” in August and “IMPACT x Nightline” in October that she never notarized anything for Lisa Marie Presley and has no idea how her name got tied into Findley’s alleged scheme.

Northern lights could be visible from New York City, other US locations over Thanksgiving weekend
Andrew Chin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Once millions of Americans living in the Northern U.S. have had their fill of turkey, sides and pie, they could be treated with a dazzling event that could light up the night’s sky.

A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, meaning the northern lights — or aurora borealis — could be visible from parts of the U.S. over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

A G1, or minor, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Thursday, while a G2, or moderate, geomagnetic storm watch was issued for Friday. NOAA’s space weather predictors calculated the timing of a coronal mass ejection associated with a filament eruption that took place on Sunday. A five-level scale is used to measure geomagnetic storms.

A coronal mass ejection is a burst of plasma and magnetic field that erupts from the sun’s corona — essentially a huge cloud of charged particles ejected into space at high speeds.

This event could also be brighter because the geomagnetic activity has a Kp index of 5, according to NOAA.

The geomagnetic storm could also have minor impacts on radios, satellites, GPS and power grids, according to NOAA.

What are the northern lights

The term northern lights refers to the natural display of pink and green hues in the sky that occurs when charged particles from a coronal mass ejection interact with Earth’s magnetic field — resulting in a geometric storm.

The auroras are normally seen closer to the North Pole but can be seen closer to the equator depending on the strength of the geomagnetic storm. However, the farther south you go, the more red the lights will appear rather than the usual green curtains because the curvature of the Earth causes the particles to interact higher in the atmosphere, where oxygen is less plentiful, resulting in a more reddish hue, according to the National Park Service.

Where the northern lights could be visible

Northern and upper Midwest states from New York to Idaho could be treated to the northern lights, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center’s experimental aurora view line, which predicts the intensity and location of the aurora borealis in North America.

States like Washington, Montana, the Dakotas, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan and Maine could see potential auroras as well.

The geomagnetic storm could bring an encore display of the northern lights to New York City, where auroras were visible last month.

In some cities, the aurora may be visible low on the horizon, according to the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska at Fairbanks.

How to see the northern lights

The hours before and after midnight, when the night sky is the darkest, are the best time to see the auroras, according to NOAA.

Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that are not visible to the naked eye, Shawn Dahl, coordinator for NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center, told ABC News last month.

Getting away from light pollution, and even the bright light of a full moon, will also enhance the viewing experience

Dahl also reminded star-gazers to keep their eyes dark-adapted and avoid constant interactions with the bright screens of their cell phones.

In addition, a citizen science platform called Aurorasaurus allows people to sign up for alerts that an aurora may be visible in their area

Why northern lights events will be more common over the next year

For the next year or more, the likelihood of seeing the northern lights, also known as the aurora borealis, will increase as Earth remains in the solar maximum of Solar Cycle 25.

The peak of the current solar cycle occurs one every 11 years, when more sunspots with the intense magnetic activity are expected, according to NOAA.

Laken Riley case: Bench trial set to begin for murder suspect
Laken Riley in an undated photo. Image via Augusta University

(ATHENS, Ga.) — A bench trial is set to begin Friday for the suspect accused of murdering 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia’s campus.

The suspect, Jose Ibarra, waived his right to a jury trial this week. Judge H. Patrick Haggard granted the defense’s motion for the bench trial on Tuesday, a day before jury selection had been scheduled to begin.

The case will now be presented in the Athens-Clarke County courtroom to Haggard, who will render a verdict.

Ibarra, 26, faces a minimum sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole if convicted. He has pleaded not guilty to malice murder, felony murder and other offenses.

Police have said they believe Ibarra — a migrant from Venezuela who officials said illegally entered the U.S. in 2022 — did not know Riley and that this was a “crime of opportunity.”

Riley’s brutal death became a rallying cry for immigration reform from many conservatives, including President-elect Donald Trump. Trump mentioned her by name as recently as Nov. 3 when he campaigned in Macon, Georgia, in a final pitch to voters in the battleground state.

Riley, a student at Augusta University, was found dead in a wooded area on the Athens campus on Feb. 22 after she didn’t return from a run. The indictment alleges Ibarra killed her by “inflicting blunt force trauma to her head and by asphyxiating her” and seriously disfigured her head by striking her “multiple times” with a rock.

Additional charges in the 10-count indictment include aggravated battery, kidnapping with bodily injury, aggravated assault with intent to rape, obstructing or hindering a person making an emergency telephone call and tampering with evidence. The latter charge alleged that he “knowingly concealed” evidence — a jacket and gloves — involving the offense of malice murder.

Ibarra was also charged with a peeping tom offense. The indictment alleges that on the same day as Riley’s murder, he spied through the window of a different person who lived in an apartment on campus. The judge last month denied a motion seeking to sever that charge from the case.

Haggard also denied the defense’s motion for a change of venue in the high-profile case.

Ibarra has been held without bond at the Clarke County Jail since his arrest on Feb. 23.

5-year-old boy with autism goes missing from home during nap with mom: Sheriff
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

(HAUSER, Ore.) — A search is underway for a 5-year-old boy in Oregon who has been missing since Saturday.

Joshua McCoy went missing from his home in Hauser, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office. He and his mother had taken a nap Saturday afternoon, but when his mother woke up around 5:30 p.m. local time, Joshua was missing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua has autism and may not respond when called, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has activated CORSAR — the California Oregon Regional Search and Rescue Task Force — to help search for the child.

Drones and K-9 resources have been involved in the search. The sheriff’s office said it has also requested assistance from state and federal agencies, with additional resources expected to arrive on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said they have found “some clues” so far during the search, though “nothing definitive.”

“Nothing is being ruled out at this time as we are considering all possible avenues,” the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said in an update on Monday. “We maintain hope that Joshua will be found alive and well.”

Joshua, who turns 6 on Saturday, was described by authorities as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 50 to 60 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

