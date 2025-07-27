Suspect is sought after man and woman found dead in Arkansas’ Devil’s Den State Park, police say

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A man and woman were found dead on a walking trail in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday afternoon, Arkansas State Police said, adding that a suspect is being sought and the deaths are being investigated as a potential double homicide.

Police were called to the area at about 2:40 p.m., according to a press release. The bodies of the 43-year-old man and 41-year-old woman were transported to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where cause of death will be determined, police said.

“The suspect in their deaths is an unknown white male wearing dark shorts, a dark tank top and weight-lifting type gloves,” police said. “He was seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan.”

The suspect’s vehicle may have been “a Mazda with a license plate covered by electrical or duct tape,” police said. That vehicle may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220, police said.

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders released a statement on social media, saying her office was in close contact with law enforcement and park authorities investigating the deaths.

“We are praying for the family and friends of the victims, and know that law enforcement will not rest until the perpetrator is brought to justice,” she said.

Air India reduces international service by 15% after deadly plane crash
Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Air India announced on Wednesday it will reduce international service on widebody aircraft by 15% starting June 20 through at least mid-July.

The decision comes less than a week after an Air India airliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members en route to the United Kingdom crashed into a building shortly after takeoff on June 12, leaving 246 dead and at least one surviving passenger, local officials and the airline said at the time.

The airline said it’s reducing service due to the safety inspection of aircraft and ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, which have disrupted operations, resulting in 83 flight cancellations over the past six days.

“Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing, to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers, Air India has decided to reduce its international services on widebody aircraft by 15% for the next few weeks,” the airline said in a press release.

Passengers will have the option to either reschedule their flights at no additional cost or receive a full refund.

Air India also said 26 out of the 33 Dreamliners in its fleet have now been returned to service following the required safety inspections by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The airline is also performing “enhanced safety checks” on its Boeing 777 fleet as a precaution and is cooperating with authorities.

The victims of the deadly Air India crash included 241 passengers and crew members, as well as five medical students who were inside the medical college and hospital the aircraft crashed into, according to hospital officials.

Many others inside the building were injured — some seriously — and received treatment, hospital officials said at the time.
The Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad confirmed to ABC News that Vishwaskumar Ramesh, one of the passengers, was the sole survivor who was aboard the aircraft during the crash.

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport, in India’s Gujarat state, the city’s Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said at the time.

Boeing’s Dreamliner planes had not previously been involved in an incident where passenger fatalities were reported.

This plane had more than 41,000 hours of flying time, which is considered average for this aircraft, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

Saharan dust forecast to produce brilliant Florida sunsets following flooding
(MIAMI) — Flash flooding in south Florida is expected to give way to brilliant sunsets later this week as Saharan dust is forecast to arrive in the state after being blown across the Atlantic.

The dust, which travels in the upper-level winds from the Sahara Desert in North Africa, is expected to arrive in Florida by the end of this week, and will work to cool temperatures slightly and create a light haze in the sky. While not uncommon for Florida this time of the year, the dust usually results in picturesque sunsets.

South Florida was enduring another day of heavy rain on Tuesday after flooding occurred in Miami and Tampa Bay on Monday. Additional flooding is possible for Miami on Tuesday, as a storm could dump up to 5 inches of rain in some locations.

A flood watch was in effect for South Florida on Tuesday.

Flooding is also a concern Tuesday in other parts of the country.

More than 16 million people from central Texas to western Illinois are in the storm zone and damaging wind and large hail within thunderstorms was expected Tuesday afternoon and into the evening — along with a flash flood threat and the potential for tornadoes.

Cities under the threat of flooding on Tuesday include Dallas, Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Tulsa, Wichita, and Springfield, Missouri.

A tornado watch is in effect through Tuesday evening for portions of northern and Central Missouri. A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for most of Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, NWS said.

On Monday, parts of western Kansas had storms creating wind gusts nearing 80 mph.

Rain also brought flooding to New Mexico on Sunday and Monday.

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, flash flooding may have led to the death of one person on Sunday. The Albuquerque Fire Rescue Department confirmed that it pulled a body from a diversion channel on Sunday after responding to reports of people being swept away by fast moving flood waters.

The fire department said an investigation was underway to determine if the death was weather related.

3 sheriff’s deputies killed in explosion at law enforcement training facility in Los Angeles
An incident was reported at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau compound in East Los Angeles, July 18, 2025. KABC

(LOS ANGELES) —  Three Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were killed in an explosion at a law enforcement training facility on Friday, county officials said.

The victims appeared to be handling explosives when there was a blast, sources told ABC News. The Biscailuz Training Center in Monterey Park, a Special Enforcement Bureau compound, also houses the bomb squad, sources said.

The cause of the explosion is not known, according to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Arson investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Los Angeles Fire Department are among those responding, LA Mayor Karen Bass said. The FBI is also on the scene, Attorney General Pamela Bondi said.

“This is an extraordinarily painful day for our Sheriff’s Department and for LA County. My prayers are with the families of the deputies and their colleagues in law enforcement who are reeling from this tragedy,” Hahn said in a statement. “I am offering my full support to our Sheriff Robert Luna and his department as they not only work to support our deputies but to investigate what went so wrong. We need to get to the bottom of what happened and make sure that it never happens again.”

“Please pray for the entire Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department,” Bondi wrote on social media.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

