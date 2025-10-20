Suspect Keon King faces more charges after police find remains of Kada Scott in shallow grave

<figure><img src=”https://s3.amazonaws.com/syndication.abcaudio.com/files/2025-10-20/News_phillypd_101525.jpg” alt=””><figcaption>Officials in Philadelphia are searching for Kada Scott, a 23 year old woman who has been missing for nearly a week. Philadelphia Police Department</figcaption></figure><p>(PHILADELPHIA) — Human remains found Saturday have been confirmed to be 23-year-old Kada Scott, who had been missing since going to work on Oct. 4, the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office confirmed on Monday.</p><p>“It has been confirmed that these are the human remains of Kada Scott, and that has been confirmed by DNA,” Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said at a press conference when asked if the identity of the remains had been confirmed.</p><p>Krasner’s comments came during a press conference on Monday morning where his office announced new charges against Keon King, who was previously charged with kidnapping in Scott’s disappearance.</p><p>King, 21, is now facing charges including arson causing catastrophe, conspiracy, unauthorized use of an automobile, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and receipt of stolen property, Krasner announced on Monday.</p><p>Krasner also said his office will proceed with filing homicide charges against King “when we can very precisely confirm everything we need for probable cause,”</p><p>”We will do so as quickly as we can, once we have confirmed what we need to establish probable cause for that particular charge,” he said.</p><p>ABC News has reached out to King’s attorney but requests for comment were not returned.</p><p>Assistant District Attorney Ashley Toczylowski said on Monday that the DA’s office has reason to believe other people were involved in Scott’s disappearance, but they do not know who those people are at this point.</p><p>The new charges come after police told ABC News over the weekend that female human remains found Saturday morning in a shallow grave on the grounds of an abandoned school were “believed” to belong to Scott.</p><p>The remains were found in a deeply wooded area behind Ada H. Lewis Middle School, an abandoned school near Awbury Arboretum in Germantown around 10 a.m. on Saturday after police received a “very specific” anonymous tip overnight, First Deputy Commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department John Stanford told reporters during a press conference on Saturday evening.</p><p>Stanford added that police have been in touch with Scott’s family following the discovery of the remains.</p><p>Tania Leonard, director of the C.A.R.E.S. Unit at the DA’s office, read a statement on behalf of Scott’s family during the press conference on Monday, saying the family has full “trust” in the Philadelphia Police Department as the investigation resumes.</p><p>”The family asked to keep them in their prayers. They said they are profoundly thankful to every person who shared, Kada’s story, joined the search efforts, prayed with us and stood by the family during this devastating time,” Leonard said.</p><p>“Your compassion, love and strength have carried us when we cannot carry ourselves,” Leonard added, reading the statement from the family.</p><p>Scott was last seen by her mother on Oct. 4 when she was leaving for work at a nearby nursing home, police said earlier this month. King, who remains in custody, was previously charged with kidnapping “for his involvement” in the disappearance of Scott, authorities said.</p><p>On the evening of Oct. 4, Scott arrived at work, but left prior to her shift’s completion, Philadelphia police Capt. John Craig said during a press conference earlier this month. It was not clear what time Scott left work, but officials said her shift typically was from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.</p><p>”In the days leading up to her disappearance, Ms. Scott related to her family and friends that an unknown individual or person had been harassing her via phone,” Craig said.</p><p>Officials said evidence shows Scott was “in communication with an individual” — who they identified as King — and that she appeared to meet with him “very shortly after” she left work on Oct. 4.</p><p><em>ABC News’ Megan Forrester and Tommy Foster contributed to this report.</em></p><p>Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.</p>
Related Posts
Man arrested for living in crawl space of condo complex for ‘extended period of time’: Sheriff
(HAPPY VALLEY, Ore.) — A man in Oregon was arrested for living in a crawl space of a condominium complex for an “extended period of time,” according to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office.
Beniamin Bucur, 40, was arrested on Wednesday after officials investigated a “suspicious circumstance at a condominium complex” in Clackamas County near Happy Valley, the sheriff’s office said in a press release last week.
On Wednesday at around 11 p.m., a witness reported seeing a man “who was not known to live in the complex parking his car and walking to the back of one of the buildings,” officials said.
Upon further investigation, the witness also noticed the “door to the crawl space was open and light was coming from inside,” according to authorities.
Once officials arrived at the scene, they said they noticed the door to the space was “damaged and now locked,” along with an extension cord running through a vent.
Deputies reached out to the owner of the complex, who said “nobody was supposed to be down there” and that they had heard “strange noises coming from the crawl space before,” officials said.
When the keys the owner gave deputies did not unlock the door to the space, officials “breached the door and located the man,” identified as Bucur, according to authorities.
Bucur had taken “significant steps to improve the conditions of the crawl space,” with a bed, lights, chargers, televisions and other electronics all found “plugged into the house,” the sheriff’s office said.
A pipe with white residue that “tested positive for methamphetamine” was also found at the scene, according to officials.
Bucur was transported to the Clackamas County Jail where he was booked on charges of first-degree burglary and the unlawful possession of methamphetamine, authorities said.
The suspect’s preliminary hearing was on Thursday, with his bail set to $75,000, officials said.
It remains unclear whether Bucur has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
US college campuses experiencing epidemic of swatting calls following shooting death of Charlie Kirk
(NEW YORK) — College campuses across America are experiencing an epidemic of hoax calls about bogus shootings and other emergencies following the shooting death of Charlie Kirk this week.
These calls — known as swatting — panicked at least a dozen schools as police rush to campuses, chasing phantom threats with many of them being racially motivated and targeting historically Black colleges and universities.
Activities froze in places like Virginia State University after a swatting call and at Southern University in Louisiana, where classes have already been cancelled through the weekend, another swatting call put the entire campus on high alert.
Police say they must respond to these hoax calls about campus shootings as if they are real as the shootings become more and more common.
The concern, authorities say, is twofold. Swatting wastes law enforcement resources but also ends up sending heavily armed officers into student spaces with guns drawn, a problem highlighted just this week when a midshipman at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, was shot during a swatting response and had to be flown by helicopter to the hospital.
While these hoaxes mostly ended up being false alarms, experts note that these types of hoaxes are not only a serious crime with substantial penalties for those involved but can also put first responders and bystanders at risk.
“Swatting is not a benign endeavor. Law enforcement is taking it seriously…when they are identified, they are arresting them and prosecuting them,” said John Cohen, an ABC News contributor and a former acting undersecretary at the Department of Homeland Security.
Bob Boyce, an ABC News contributor and retired NYPD chief of detectives, said these calls can range from a “simple prank” to revenge, or even a pursuit of notoriety. But regardless of the motive, there are serious penalties at stake for those placing these swatting calls, Boyce said.
Federal charges can include false information and hoaxes; which could lead to up to five years in prison with a “substantial fine;” interstate transmission of threat; which could lead to up to 20 years in jail if there is an injury involved; and wire fraud, which constitutes a “substantial penalty, incarceration and fines,” Boyce said.
In a statement to ABC News last month, the FBI said they are aware of the recent swatting incidents and are “working with our law enforcement partners.”
“The FBI is seeing an increase in swatting events across the country, and we take potential hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk. Knowingly providing false information to emergency service agencies about a possible threat to life drains law enforcement resources, costs thousands of dollars, and, most importantly, puts innocent people at risk,” the agency said.
ABC News’ Megan Forrester contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Police release images of suspect in shooting of 6 people, 1 fatally, at Texas bar
(CLEVELAND, Texas) — As a manhunt stretched into its second day for a gunman whom police alleged shot six people, one fatally, on the patio of a bar in suburban Houston early Sunday, investigators released surveillance images of the suspect and his alleged getaway vehicle.
The shooting occurred at the Alas Locas sports bar in Cleveland, Texas, about 45 miles northeast of Houston, according to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting was captured on security video, authorities said.
Overnight, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office released images from the security video showing an unidentified man at the sports bar during the shooting, whom they identified as the suspected shooter. Investigators also released an image of a white van with no side windows in which they said the suspect fled the scene after the shooting.
Police officials are asking anyone who spots to suspect or has information about the shooting to contact investigators immediately.
Witnesses told investigators that prior to the shooting, the gunman was quietly sitting by himself drinking at the bar, according to Capt. David Myers of the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.
Based on the number of shell casings collected at the scene by investigators, including Rangers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Myers said the gunman fired at least 20 shots before fleeing the bar.
A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.
The shooting unfolded at around 2:30 a.m. local time Sunday, when police received multiple calls of shots fired at the bar, Myers said in an interview at the scene with ABC Houston station KTRK.
Myers said witnesses told investigators that the suspect arrived at the bar between midnight and 2 a.m. and ordered a beer but was “not really conversing with anyone for about an hour prior to the shooting.”
At some point, according to Myers, the suspect walked out of the bar and later reemerged on the bar’s outdoor patio, where he allegedly opened fire without warning with a .40 or .45-caliber handgun, shooting at patrons who were eating and drinking on the deck.
The shooter fled the bar and drove off in an unknown direction in a white full-size van with no side windows, authorities said.
One victim, who was at the bar with his wife, was critically injured and taken by medical helicopter to Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, according to officials.
Five other men and a woman were shot in the incident, including two who were in critical condition, Myers said.
The incident marked the second mass shooting at a bar in the Houston metropolitan area this year.
On March 23, six people were shot, including four who were critically injured, at the Latinas Sports Bar in southwest Houston.
Two days after the shooting, the Houston Police Department arrested a 25-year-old Venezuelan national, Jose Miguel Briceno, who was charged with aggravated assault mass shooting stemming from the shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar. A second suspect in the shooting is still being sought and police believe he fled to Mexico, authorities said.
According to a criminal complaint, Briceno, who authorities said is an undocumented immigrant, used a firearm to shoot inside the doorway of the bar and then discarded the firearm, which law enforcement never recovered. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. Briceno has yet to enter a plea to the charges.
In June, Briceno was among 16 foreign nationals illegally residing in the Houston area indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges following a law enforcement operation targeting Venezuelan nationals and alleged members or associates of the Anti-Tren transnational criminal organization, according to the U.S. Justice Department.
In the indictment, federal prosecutors alleged that the shooting at the Latinas Sports Bar was the result of a “turf war” between the Anti-Tren and the TdA gangs.
“These arrests are the largest takedown of suspected Anti-Tren members and associates by the FBI, so far, and they happened right here in Houston,” Douglas Williams, special agent in charge of the FBI Houston Field Office, said in a June 30 statement. “These individuals are accused of engaging in a turf war with TdA members and carrying out numerous violent crimes throughout our city, including a mass shooting at a local sports bar that left six people wounded. Fortunately, for the good and safety of our community, these individuals are now in federal custody facing U.S. justice.”
ABC News’ Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.