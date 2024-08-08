Suspected serial killer charged in 1977 cold case murders of 3 young women: Authorities

Ventura County District Attorney’s Office

(VENTURA, Calif.) — A suspected serial killer already in custody in North Carolina for a cold case murder has been charged in the slayings of three women who were strangled to death in 1977 in California, authorities said.

Kimberly Carol Fritz, 18, was killed in May 1977; Velvet Ann Sanchez, 31, was strangled to death in September 1977; and Lorraine Ann Rodriguez, 21, was killed three months later in December, according to authorities in Ventura County, California.

The victims were all sex workers who frequented local hotels, authorities said.

Police immediately believed the strangulations were linked, but the cases went cold, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko said at a news conference Thursday.

In 2006, detectives uploaded DNA evidence collected from the scenes into CODIS — the nationwide law enforcement DNA database — but didn’t find a match, Nasarenko said.

Last year, “a breakthrough emerged” when detectives again uploaded DNA to CODIS and found a match to 73-year-old Warren Luther Alexander, Nasarenko said.

Alexander’s DNA was in the system because in 2022 he was arrested in North Carolina in connection with a 1992 cold case murder, Nasarenko said.

The North Carolina victim, 29-year-old Nona Cobb, was also strangled to death, Nasarenko said. Alexander is still awaiting prosecution in that case, authorities said.

Alexander was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and was extradited from North Carolina to California on Tuesday, authorities said.

“The day of reckoning in Ventura County has finally arrived,” Nasarenko said.

Alexander made his first court appearance in Ventura County Superior Court and is being held in Ventura County Jail without bail, authorities said. His arraignment is set for Aug. 21.

Alexander lived in Ventura County in the late 1950s and 1960s and he returned there in the 1970s, Nasarenko said. He was a long-haul cross-country truck driver from the 1970s to the 1990s, Nasarenko said.

Nasarenko said authorities believe there are more victims and said investigators are working with the FBI to try to solve other cases.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Glaciers on Alaskan ice field melting at ‘incredibly worrying’ pace, study finds
An eagle flies above the Mendenhall Glacier, Alaska, in an undated photo. (Loop Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The glaciers on a major Alaskan ice field are melting twice as fast than recorded over a decade ago, with researchers saying the rate of ice loss is “incredibly worrying.”

The research, led by scientists at Newcastle University in the United Kingdom and published in Nature Communications Tuesday, identified how ice volume on Juneau Icefield has dramatically decreased since 2010 compared to decades prior.

Juneau Icefield lies 2,000 feet north of Juneau and extends through the border with British Columbia and is the fifth-largest ice field in North America.

Researchers looked at historical data to determine three periods where ice volume significantly changed.

According to the study, from 1770-1979 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss remained consistent, losing 0.65- 1.01 kilometers cubed per year. The second period, from 1979-2010, saw ice volume loss increase to 3.08-3.72 kilometers cubed per year.

Alarming researchers, between 2010-2020 Juneau Icefield’s glacier volume loss accelerated to 5.91 kilometers cubed, according to the study.

“It’s incredibly worrying that our research found a rapid acceleration since the early 21st century in the rate of glacier loss across the Juneau Icefield,” Dr. Bethan Davies, study leader and lecturer at Newcastle University said in Nature Tuesday.

Davies explained why the region is susceptible to accelerated ice less amid climate change.

“Alaskan ice fields — which are predominantly flat, plateau ice fields — are particularly vulnerable to accelerated melt as the climate warms since ice loss happens across the whole surface, meaning a much greater area is affected,” Davies said.

The study found that since 1770, 108 of Juneau Icefield’s glaciers have disappeared completely and mapping in 2019 showed every glacier in the region has thinned.

“As glacier thinning on the Juneau plateau continues and ice retreats to lower levels and warmer air, the feedback processes this sets in motion is likely to prevent future glacier regrowth,” Davies said, saying this will potentially push glaciers “beyond a tipping point into irreversible recession.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

DHS secretary says direct line of sight ‘should not occur’ in wake of Trump assassination attempt
ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The gunman who fired on former President Donald Trump on Saturday should never have been able to get a “direct line” of sight, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

“A direct line of sight like that to the former president should not occur,” Mayorkas told ABC News’ on Good Morning America on Monday. “That’s why president Biden directed an independent review of the incident.”

Members of the U.S. Secret Service, an agency that sits under Mayorkas’ Homeland Security, shot and killed a 20-year-old gunman who allegedly took aim at former President Donald Trump on Saturday in Pennsylvania, officials said. Secret Service agents surrounded the former president, collectively wrapping themselves around him and hustling him to a waiting vehicle.

But in the days since the shooting, the service has come under scrutiny for how the alleged gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, could have come so close in his attempt to assassinate Trump.

“We have to learn everything about the assailant who, of course, the secret service so bravely neutralized,” Mayorkas said on Monday.

He added, “We are going to really study the event independently and make recommendations to the Secret Service and to me, so that we can assure the safety and security of our protectees, which is one of our most vital missions in the Secret Service, the Department of Homeland Security and across the government.”

Mayorkas and Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle briefed President Joe Biden late Saturday, following the assassination attempt, according to the secretary.

“We condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms and commend the Secret Service for their swift action today,” he said on social media late Saturday.

He added, “We are engaged with President Biden, former President Trump, and their campaigns, and are taking every possible measure to ensure their safety and security.”

The FBI has taken the lead in the investigation into the assassination attempt. Under Mayorkas, Homeland Security and the Secret Service are “are working with law enforcement partners to respond to and investigate the shooting,” the secretary said.

The Secret Service on Saturday formally notified the FBI of the incident, Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

President Joe Biden announced an independent review of the agency’s actions, a review that Cheatle said on Monday the agency would welcome.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New Jersey man allegedly flew to Florida to attack fellow gamer: Sheriff
Nassau County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — A New Jersey man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly flying to Florida and attacking a fellow gamer with a hammer over an online dispute, authorities said.

The two had never met in-person before the suspect showed up at the victim’s home in Fernandina Beach over the weekend “apparently to confront the victim,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said during a press briefing on Monday announcing charges in the case.

The incident is believed to have originated from an “online altercation,” Leeper said, calling the case “a weird one.”

The suspect, Edward Kang, 20, allegedly gained entry into the victim’s home through an unlocked door and — wearing all-black clothes, gloves and a mask — attacked him with a hammer when the victim got up from gaming to use the bathroom late Saturday or early Sunday, according to Leeper.

The victim, who is believed to be around the same age as Kang, was able to wrestle his assailant to the ground, Leeper said. He and his stepfather, who was woken up by screams for help, were able to disarm the suspect and restrain him until deputies arrived, Leeper said.

“Upon arrival, they discovered a significant amount of blood in the entryway of the home and the victim’s bedroom,” Leeper said.

The victim sustained “severe” head wounds during the assault, the sheriff said. The victim has since been released from a hospital, he said.

Kang was booked into the Nassau County Jail on Sunday and charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed burglary. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Leeper said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be upgraded.

When asked about a motive in the assault, Kang allegedly told deputies that the victim is a “bad person online,” Leeper said. He also allegedly asked how much jail time you receive for breaking and entering and assault, according to Leeper.

“I would say, Mr. Kang, it will be a long time before you play video games,” Leeper said.

The victim and suspect allegedly knew each other from the online video game ArcheAge, according to Leeper. The Korean massively multiplayer online role-playing game will no longer be accessible in the United States as of Thursday, its publisher announced in April, citing the “declining number of active players.”

Kang reportedly told family he was going to meet a friend he met years ago through an online video game, Leeper said. He flew from Newark, New Jersey, to Jacksonville, Florida, and arrived at a hotel near the victim’s home early Friday morning, according to Leeper. He allegedly purchased a hammer and flashlight at a hardware store upon landing in Florida, with receipts found in his hotel room, Leeper said.

“This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential real-world consequences of online interaction,” Leeper said. “We urge the public to exercise caution, report any suspicious online behavior to the authorities and always ensure that their homes are securely locked.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.