Suspected Trump rally shooter visited gun range dozens of times, senator says, as new footage emerges

Former president Donald Trump raises his arm with blood on his face during a campaign rally, July 13, 2024 in Butler, Pa. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — The suspected shooter in the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump visited a gun club dozens of times in the year leading up to the attack, including on holidays, according to records newly obtained by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, as dramatic body camera footage of the incident also emerges.

Records obtained by Grassley’s office and released Thursday show Thomas Matthew Crooks’ “intense preparation in the months prior to his attempted assassination of the former president,” Grassley’s office said in a statement.

The records were provided by the Clairton Sportsmen’s Club Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania, pursuant to a congressional request, Grassley’s office said.

The records released by Grassley’s office show that since establishing a membership at the gun club on Aug. 10, 2023 — less than a year before the July 13 assassination attempt — Crooks visited the range a total of 43 times, including 20 times in his first four months of membership.

Crooks spent several holidays at the range, including Christmas Day, Valentine’s Day and Halloween, the records released by Grassley’s office show.

Most of his visits — 80% — were spent on rifle practice, according to Grassley’s office.

“He focused almost exclusively on the rifle range throughout 2024,” Grassley’s office said.

The Clairton Sportsmen’s Club previously confirmed to ABC News that Crooks visited the gun club for the last time on July 12 — the day before the rally. He visited the range at 2:45 p.m. local time that day, according to the records released by Grassley’s office.

Crooks, 20, is suspected of firing as many as eight rounds from the roof of a building outside the security perimeter of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, before being killed by a Secret Service counter-sniper.

Body camera footage released Thursday shows the moment when police first confronted the gunman. An officer is seen being hoisted onto the roof, encountering the shooter and then falling back.

“This close, bro!” the officer yells. “Dude, he turned around on me. He’s straight up!”

The video shows officers taking up heavy arms and race toward the building.

“This building. He’s on top of this building,” an officer calls out. “He’s got a bookbag. He’s got mad s—, AR, laying down.”

As officers stream toward the building, other officers are seen offering a boost to the rooftop.

“Next, next, next,” an officer says in an apparent attempt to quickly get more officers into position.

By then, though, Crooks is dead.

“One in custody. AGR building south. Rooftop,” an officer is overheard saying.

Later, in the calmer aftermath, the officers questioned how a gunman was able to access a rooftop firing position fewer than 400 feet from the podium where Trump had been speaking.

“I told them, post f—— guys over here,” one officer is heard saying. “Why were we not on the roof?”

Butler County released the footage Thursday in response to public records requests from news agencies including ABC News.

One rally spectator was killed and two injured in the assassination attempt. Trump also suffered a graze wound to his ear. A motive in the assassination attempt remains under investigation.

Ronald Rowe, the acting director of the Secret Service, said last week that video from that day affirmed there should’ve been better coverage.

“We should have had better protection for the protectee. We should have had better coverage on that roofline,” Rowe told reporters.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate told a Senate panel last month that the investigation remains focused on motive, identifying any potential co-conspirators and building out the timeline of the shooter’s actions.

Court sets Aug. 27 deadline for brief appealing Trump classified docs dismissal
Travis Dove/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(ATLANTA) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s opening brief appealing the dismissal of former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case is due on Aug. 27, according to a briefing notice Thursday from the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

Smith last week filed an official notice of appeal after U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, in a surprise decision, dismissed Trump’s classified documents case.

Cannon dismissed the case on the grounds that Smith’s appointment as special counsel was unconstitutional because he was not appointed by the president or confirmed by Congress.

In a statement following the ruling, a spokesperson with the special counsel’s office said, “The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel.”

Based on the briefing schedule in the court’s notice, Trump and his co-defendants’ response to Smith’s opening brief will be due around late September, and Smith’s reply will be due in mid-October.

Trump pleaded not guilty last year to 40 criminal counts related to his handling of classified materials after leaving the White House, after prosecutors said he repeatedly refused to return hundreds of documents containing classified information and took steps to thwart the government’s efforts to get the documents back.

Trump has denied all charges and denounced the probe as a political witch hunt.

Racial justice, civil rights groups join to fight potential TikTok ban
Getty Images – STOCK

(WASHINGTON) — A coalition of racial justice and civil rights nonprofit advocacy organizations are formally joining the fight to prevent a ban on TikTok.

The Asian American Federation, Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California, Calos Coalition and Hispanic Heritage Foundation are among the 13 groups arguing that TikTok serves as an essential platform for communities of color and other marginalized groups.

“TikTok is a modern-day digital town square that empowers diverse communities, often neglected by traditional media outlets, to share their underrepresented voices with people across America and the world,” lawyers from the firm Cooley LLP wrote in a court filing expected to be filed Thursday on behalf of the coalition.

The Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which President Joe Biden signed into law as part of a larger spending package, could potentially make the app unavailable in the U.S. TikTok and its parent company ByteDance filed a lawsuit against the law, which is now formally supported by the civil rights nonprofits.

Supporters of company’s lawsuit argue the legislation threatens the First Amendment rights of 170 million U.S. users and would effectively ban the app. The groups argue the legislation is unconstitutional and they also expressed “grave concerns about anti-Asian animus undergirding the TikTok Ban.”

“The TikTok Ban imposes an unprecedented prior restraint on free speech, silencing countless voices, while also discriminating on content and viewpoint,” the Cooley lawyers wrote.

Congressional leaders and President Biden have argued that restricting the app is necessary due to security concerns with the Chinese government.

ByteDance refuted those allegations in its lawsuit, arguing there has been no tangible evidence that the app poses any security risk.

Rudy Giuliani disbarred over ‘false and misleading’ statements on 2020 election
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rudy Giuliani’s association with former President Donald Trump has cost him his law license.

Giuliani has been disbarred, according to a decision handed down Tuesday by the Appellate Division First Department in New York.

The ruling is a consequence of Giuliani’s “demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers, and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

