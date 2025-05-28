Suspects who allegedly attacked woman in McDonald’s because of her sexual orientation face hate crime charges

Suspects who allegedly attacked woman in McDonald’s because of her sexual orientation face hate crime charges
Carpentersville Police Department

(KANE COUNTY, Ill.) — Two males, including one juvenile, are facing hate crime charges after allegedly physically attacking a 19-year-old woman and calling her “derogatory” names at a McDonald’s in Illinois, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The incident occurred on May 13, when police responded to a report of a fight at a McDonald’s in Carpentersville, Illinois, which is about an hour outside of Chicago.

Once on the scene, officials determined the incident “involved an aggravated battery against a female victim,” Carpentersville Police Department said.

The female victim, 19-year-old Kady Grass, told ABC News the attack, which led to her suffering a broken nose and bruises on her shoulders, was based on her sexual orientation.

“Even if they don’t agree with the LGBTQ community, they have no right to make it physical or bully you into something. There was no right to do this to me just because they didn’t like that I date women instead of men,” Grass told ABC News last week.

One of the suspects involved in the attack, 19-year-old John Kammrad, was arrested on May 17, and the juvenile — whose “identify is being withheld in accordance with state laws protecting minors’ privacy” — turned himself in to police on May 16, officials said.

On Tuesday, the state’s attorney’s office announced that Kammrad was charged with three counts of aggravated battery, mob action and a hate crime. The juvenile was also charged with a hate crime, in addition to mob action and aggravated battery charges, prosecutors said.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in public spaces, and no one should be attacked because of their gender identity or sexual orientation, as is alleged in this case. We must make it clear that Kane County is a community that welcomes all,” the county State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said in a statement.

Grass said the attack began when she and her 13-year-old cousin were grabbing food at the McDonald’s and Grass decided to use the bathroom. Both the restroom stalls were full, so she walked out right away, when one boy out of a group of three began calling her a derogatory name, she told ABC News.

She said she “mumbled” under her breath but walked away and told her cousin to “not give them another reason to talk to us.”

One of the boys, the juvenile who was later charged, approached Grass again, saying they “wanted to fight” her and they should “take it outside,” she said. Grass said she then proceeded to go outside the McDonald’s, but “no one came out.”

When she returned inside to her cousin, she told Grass she overheard the males and said “they have a gun and they are going to kill you.” Grass later found out that it was an “empty threat” as police did not find a gun in the suspects’ possession.

Kammrad then approached Grass and said, “You’re a woman, you’re not tough,” to which Grass replied: “I know I’m a woman, I’m a lesbian,” she told ABC News.

She said she then looked at the juvenile, who “had this look in his eyes” and began to smile at her.

“I had a bad feeling about what was going to happen,” Grass said.

Kammrad proceeded to get close to Grass, so she placed her hand on his chest to signal he should “keep his distance,” she said.

The confrontation then escalated into a physical fight, with one male punching her in the front and the other hitting her in the back, she said. A manager at the McDonald’s attempted to break up the fight, but he also “got hit in the process,” Grass said.

In an attempt to protect herself, Grass closed her eyes and fell to the ground, which led to the two males stomping on her head, causing her to become unconscious, she said.

“They were trying to kill me,” Grass said last week.

She sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where “she was treated and subsequently released,” police said.

Grass told ABC News Chicago station WLS on Tuesday that she was “fighting really hard for these hate crime charges.”

Kammrad’s plea setting is scheduled for June 27 at 9 a.m., according to court records. He is currently being held in the DuPage County Jail for “separate, unrelated charges,” officials said.

It was not immediately clear whether Kammrad has appointed an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Body found of girl swept away by floodwaters in Texas
Body found of girl swept away by floodwaters in Texas
KTRK

(BRENHAM, Texas) — The body of a 10-year-old girl was found on Tuesday after she was swept away by floodwaters in Texas. The sad end to the search comes as a a storm threat continues to impact millions in the South and Northeast on Tuesday.

Two sisters were walking home from school in Brenham, Texas, on Wednesday afternoon when an adjacent creek rose quickly and one of the girls, 10-year-old Dhava Woods, got swept away in the water, officials told Houston ABC station KTRK.

A male neighbor saw what happened and got in the water to try and rescue the child. He was able to make contact with her, but couldn’t hold on, officials said. A Brenham police officer also saw the child farther down the creek, but was unsuccessful in rescuing her due to the swift waters, officials said.

“With more severe weather anticipated, we ask the community to keep everyone involved in your thoughts and prayers during this challenging time,” the Brenham Fire Department said in a statement on Monday.

Brenham city officials announced on Tuesday that Woods’ body was recovered at 10 a.m.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, and we ask our community to keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time,” the girl’s school district said in a statement.

This incident came amid nearly 100 storm reports across 10 states — along with one tornado in Jamesville, North Carolina — overnight on Monday.

Severe storms and flash flooding will continue to threaten parts of the south-central U.S., with over 24 million people placed on flood watches across nine states on Tuesday.

A tornado watch has been issued for portions of central, east and southeastern Texas until 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The threat for severe weather will shift farther east on Tuesday, stretching from the Texas Panhandle to Louisiana.

Cities including Houston, Dallas and Austin remain under a slight risk for severe weather and parts of east Texas are now under an enhanced risk. These areas could see damaging winds, very large hail and storms that could produce strong tornadoes.

A widespread flash flooding threat expands farther east into Wednesday, extending from southeastern Colorado all the way to Alabama. Parts of the Deep South, including most of Louisiana, southeastern Mississippi and eastern Texas, face the greatest threat for flash flooding.

Parts of the lower Mississippi River could receive the most rain over the next few days, with the potential for another 3 to 6 inches. Additionally, parts of southern Louisiana and southeastern Mississippi could see rainfall totals exceed 6 inches over the next two days, with some areas receiving up to 12 inches.

Another 1 to 4 inches of rainfall is expected in parts of north Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and the rest of the Lower Mississippi River Valley through Thursday. These areas have already seen significant rainfall over the last few weeks and are still recovering from river flooding.

Parts of eastern Pennsylvania, northwest New Jersey and southern New York state are also under a slight risk for severe storms on Tuesday, which could generate damaging winds and hail.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials
11 injured, including children, after boat explodes in Fort Lauderdale: Officials
Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(FORT LAUDERDALE, FL) — Eleven passengers, including two children, were injured when a boat exploded in Florida on Memorial Day, according to officials.

The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. on Monday in Fort Lauderdale near the New River Triangle, the Coast Guard said. There were 13 people aboard the vessel at the time, it said.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported 11 people to Broward Health Medical Center after the explosion, two of whom were children.

There was also a dog on the boat that was rescued, uninjured, according to officials.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue spokesperson Frank Guzman told ABC News the boat was anchored at a sandbar in the Intracoastal Waterway, where boaters are known to congregate on holiday weekends, when the explosion occurred.

When the boat driver turned the engine back on to head to shore, the boat exploded, throwing people into the water and sparking a flash fire, Guzman said.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire, Guzman said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Flooding, debris flow possible as rain slams Los Angeles; evacuation orders issued
Flooding, debris flow possible as rain slams Los Angeles; evacuation orders issued
ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Dangerous, heavy rain is pounding the Los Angeles area, bringing a threat of flooding and debris flow to spots impacted by the recent devastating wildfires.

The rain will fluctuate from heavy to moderate to light throughout the morning, and rates may approach 1 inch per hour on steeper terrain.

One to 2 inches of rain is expected in the LA area, with more rain possible at higher elevations.

The rain will reach San Diego on Thursday morning and will end across Southern California in the afternoon.

Over 20 million people from the Los Angeles area to the San Diego area are under a flood watch.

The greatest risk for flooding and debris flow is in burn scar areas left by wildfires.

The burn scars and mountains around San Diego — where 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected — are the greatest risk for debris flows and rockslides.

In LA County, evacuation orders and warnings were issued for some burn scar areas impacted by January’s devastating Eaton and Palisades fires, according to the sheriff’s department and the mayor’s office.

“Wireless Emergency Alerts have been sent to targeted areas in and around where the Evacuation Warnings and Orders will be in effect,” the mayor’s office said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.