Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger killed in avalanche

Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger killed in avalanche
Millo Moravski/agence Zoom/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Swiss Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger was tragically killed in an avalanche on Monday, according to the Swiss-Ski federation.

Hediger, 26, got caught in an avalanche at the mountain resort of Arosa in eastern Switzerland, the federation said.

“We are stunned and our thoughts are with Sophie’s family, to whom we express our deepest condolences,” Walter Reusser, the CEO of Swiss-Ski’s sports division, said in a statement on Tuesday.

No additional details about the incident are being released at the wishes of Hediger’s family and partner, Swiss-Ski said.

The athlete was a member of Switzerland’s national snowboard cross team and spent a lot of time in Arosa, Swiss-Ski said.

Hediger competed in the 2022 Olympics in Beijing in the women’s snowboard cross and the mixed team snowboard cross.

She earned her first two World Cup podium places in the 2023-24 season. She placed second in St. Moritz, Switzerland, in January, followed by third in Gudauri, Georgia, in February.

She dreamed of winning a medal in the Ski Freestyle and Snowboard World Championships in Engadin, Switzerland, in March, Swiss-Ski said.

“For the Swiss Ski family, the tragic death of Sophie Hediger has cast a dark shadow over the Christmas holidays,” Reusser said. “We are immeasurably sad.”

ABC News’ Somayeh Malekian contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Ukraine special forces claim over 100 North Koreans killed or wounded
Ukraine special forces claim over 100 North Koreans killed or wounded
ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Ukrainian special forces claimed on Monday to have inflicted more than 100 casualties among North Korean forces over three days of operations.

Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces branch claimed in a post to its official Telegram channel that 77 North Koreans were killed and 40 wounded in recent fighting.

On Sunday, the SSO posted photos of what it said were North Korean troops killed in Russia’s western Kursk region. The SSO also uploaded photos of purportedly fabricated Russian military identity cards. ABC News was not immediately able to independently verify the images.

“Russia is trying to hide the presence of military personnel from North Korea by issuing them with fake documents,” the SSO wrote.

It added that the documents “do not have all the seals, photographs, the patronymics are given in the Russian manner and the place of birth is signed as the Republic of Tuva,” the home region of Sergei Shoigu — formerly Russia’s defense minister and now the secretary of the Security Council.

The SSO said the signatures of the document owners were written in Korean, which it said “indicates the real origin of these soldiers.”

U.S., South Korean and Ukrainian officials have said there are currently up to 12,000 North Korean soldiers inside Russia, deployed there primarily to help push Kyiv’s forces out of positions taken in Russia’s western Kursk region since August 2024.

Ukrainian military sources told ABC News in November that North Koreans were expected to be among the 50,000 troops arrayed for a major counter-offensive in Kursk.

The deployment of troops marks a new milestone in North Korean support for Russia’s war, Pyongyang already having supplied Moscow with ammunition and weapons — including ballistic missiles — since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said earlier this month that Kyiv has “preliminary data that the Russians have begun to use North Korean soldiers in their assaults — a significant number of them.”

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, meanwhile, has reported “significant casualties” among North Korean troops deployed on the front lines alongside Russian units.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported on Monday that Seoul expects Pyongyang to send more troops and equipment to Russia.

“North Korea is preparing to rotate or increase the deployment of troops [in Russia], while currently supplying 240mm rocket launchers and 170mm self-propelled artillery,” said South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, as quoted by Yonhap.

“There are also some signs of [the North] moving to manufacture and supply suicide drones,” the JCS said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a drone production and test facility in November. Then, the state-run Korean Central News Agency said Kim “underscored the need to build a serial production system as early as possible and go into full-scale mass production.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

At least 2 dead, nearly 70 injured when car plows into German Christmas market: Officials
At least 2 dead, nearly 70 injured when car plows into German Christmas market: Officials

(BERLIN) — A car plowed into people visiting a Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday, killing at least two people and injuring nearly 70 others, according to German officials.

German authorities are treating the incident as terrorism, U.S. law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Among those injured, at least 15 were seriously hurt, according to a local official.

People are still arriving at the hospital for treatment, a German security official said.

A suspect has been arrested in the attack that sent shoppers fleeing in panic, U.S. sources said.

The suspect is a doctor from Saudi Arabia who has lived in Germany since 2006, according to Prime Minister of Saxony-Anhalt Reiner Haseloff. A rental car was used in the attack, according to Haseloff.

The motive is unknown at this time, U.S. sources said.

Extensive police operations are underway at the Magdeburg Christmas market, which is now closed, local police said.

“My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said. “We stand by their side and by the side of the people of Magdeburg. My thanks go to the dedicated rescue workers in these anxious hours.”

Magdeburg is about a two-hour drive west of Berlin.

This incident comes nearly eight years to the day after a terror attack at a different German Christmas market. On Dec. 19, 2016, a man drove a truck into a crowd at a market in Berlin, killing 13 and injuring dozens.

The potential for vehicle-ramming attacks is an ongoing concern for U.S. law enforcement officials, especially ahead of New Year’s Eve. A joint threat assessment about New Year’s Eve in New York City’s Times Square noted the use of vehicle-ramming alone or in conjunction with other tactics “has become a recurring tactic employed by threat actors in the West.”

he NYPD, out of an abundance of caution, will surge resources to similar areas around the city, including Christmas markets, according to NYPD deputy commissioner for counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner.

“We know this is a very festive time, it is a busy time in the city, and we are going to make sure that all of our holiday markets, all of our holiday activities are protected by our counter weapons teams, by officers on patrol, all our counter-terrorism officers, our critical response command,” Weiner told ABC New York station WABC.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Syrian rebels breach Aleppo amid surprise offensive
Syrian rebels breach Aleppo amid surprise offensive
omersukrugoksu/Getty Images

(LONDON) — Syrian rebels have reportedly breached the city of Aleppo itself, according to open source analysts and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as thousands of insurgent fighters make startling advances in their surprise offensive against President Bashar al-Assad’s regime in northwestern Syria.

Videos circulating online appear to show rebels in the outskirts of Aleppo, Syria’s second largest city. The rebels launched a major offensive three days ago and since then have moved swiftly towards Aleppo, capturing swathes of countryside and villages.

The offensive reignites the frontline in Syria for the first time in years and the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Hezbollah appear to be struggling to hold it back.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported heavy fighting between regime forces and the rebels, led by the jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which controls the rebel holdout of the neighboring Idlib province.

Although Syria’s civil war never ended, the frontlines have been largely frozen for years, while Russia and the regime continued to bomb rebel areas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.