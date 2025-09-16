Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried star in ‘The Housemaid’ official trailer

Lionsgate released the trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.
Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried star in the thriller, which is based on the bestselling book by FreidaMcFadden. Bridesmaids director Paul Feig helmed the film from a script by Rebecca Sonnenshine.
The film follows Millie, played by Sweeney, who “accepts a job as a live-in housemaid for the wealthy Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew Winchester (Brandon Sklenar),” according to its official synopsis. “But what begins as a dream job quickly unravels into something far more dangerous — a sexy, seductive game of secrets, scandal, and power. Behind the Winchesters’ closed doors lies a world of shocking twists that will leave you guessing until the very end.”
Set to Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Please Please Please,” the trailer finds Sweeney’s Millie interviewing for the housemaid position, which she then gets hired for. We see her cook, clean and help out around the house, before things take a sinister turn.
“I want you to feel safe here,” Seyfried’s Nina says to Millie.
“I do,” she responds, which prompts Nina to offer her a large key. “For your door,” she says.
Michele Morrone and Elizabeth Perkins also star in the film.
The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are just days away.
The annual awards show — celebrating the best in television that aired between June 2024 and May 2025 — will take place on Sunday. Ahead of television’s biggest night, we’re sharing everything you need to know about who is hosting, who is nominated and more.
Nate Bargatze is hosting this year’s show. When the news was announced, the actor and comedian called it a “huge honor” and said he’s “beyond excited” in a press release.
Leading up to the Emmys, he toldStephen Colbert in June that he “wants everyone to have a good time” and will try to make the show “lively and fun in the moment.”
Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, the most of any show nominated this year.
In the comedy category, The Studio came out on top with 23 nominations. The series, which stars and was created by Seth Rogen, tied the record for the most nominations for a comedy in a single year, according to a press release. The record was originally set by The Bear in 2024.
The Television Academy announced the list of Emmys presenters on Tuesday. Presenters include Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming.
Also listed as presenters are Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Jude Law, James Marsden and Jenna Ortega.
The Emmys may also see a Gilmore Girls reunion with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, who are slated to present.
The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live Sunday on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an American Idol music supervisor and her songwriter husband, police in Los Angeles said Tuesday, even as many questions about the slayings remain unanswered.
The victims — Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca, both 70 — were found shot to death in their Los Angeles home during a welfare check on Monday, authorities said.
The suspect — 22-year-old Raymond Boodarian — was arrested at his home on Tuesday, LAPD Lt. Guy Golan told reporters on Tuesday. He said Boodarian had scaled a fence onto the property and was inside when the victims arrived home and then shot and killed them during a “violent struggle.”
It is believed the couple were killed on July 10, when the Los Angeles Police Department received two calls about a possible burglary at the address in Encino after a person was seen jumping the fence onto the property.
Officers responding to the calls that day were unable to go into the home because it is highly fortified, with 8-foot walls with spikes, police sources said earlier. Police flew a helicopter over and saw no signs of a burglary or of any other trouble and left, the official said.
However, surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed the suspect scaling the fence and then apparently entering an unlocked door, Golan said. The victims arrived home about 30 minutes later, he said.
A friend of the victims called police on Monday for a welfare check, Golan said. Responding officers saw blood on the porch and broke a window to get inside where they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. They both had gunshot wounds to the head, police said earlier.
The motive remains unclear, Golan said. He said the house did not appear to be ransacked.
“We’re looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” he said.
Police do not believe Boodarian knew the victims and said Boodarian is not a suspect in any other burglaries, police sources said earlier.
There is no camera footage from inside the house that shows what went on, the lieutenant said.
The LAPD will look into how police responded to the initial burglary call last week to make sure it was handled appropriately, he said.
Kaye had been with the TV show American Idol since 2009, according to a spokesperson for the ABC singing competition series.
“We are devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s, passing,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”
HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 finale.
The Julian Fellowes-created series found its premiere-night viewings for the third season increasing for a consecutive five weeks, according to HBO.
Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said the network couldn’t be prouder of the “viewership heights” The Gilded Age has seen this season.
“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Orsi said.
Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it’s thanks to Fellowes and his cast and crew that each season of the show “delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value.”
“Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more,” Underhill said.
Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up after the Opera War, when “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”
The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.