Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried to star in ‘The Housemaid’ film adaptation
Seyfried: Dominique Charriau/WireImage, Mert Alper Dervis/Anadolu via Getty Images

Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney are teaming up for the film adaptation of The Housemaid.

On Tuesday, Lionsgate announced the news of the film adaptation of Freida McFadden‘s bestselling novel of the same name.

Seyfried and Sweeney also took to Instagram to tease the film, which will be directed by Paul Feig.

“‘The Housemaid’ by Freida McFadden is coming to the big screen,” Seyfried said in a video that was also shared by the film. “Stay tuned.”

Sweeney shared a video of herself with the book, writing in the caption, “tell me about yourself, Millie” — a nod to her character in the film.

According to a logline for the film, Millie is “a struggling young woman who is relieved to get a fresh start as a housemaid to Nina (Seyfried) and Andrew, an upscale, wealthy couple.” But she “soon learns that the family’s secrets are far more dangerous than her own.”

Feig, who is known for directing films like A Simple Favor and Spy, took to Instagram to share a video of him showing off the book cover and holding a martini in his hand.

“It’s happening,” he captioned the video. “So excited to bring this great book by @fmcfaddenauthor to life on the big screen with @sydney_sweeney and @mingey and my pals at @lionsgate and @hiddenpicturesmedia. Millie is on her way.”

McFadden’s novel, which was published in 2022, has been on the New York Times Bestseller list for over a year and has sold over 1 million copies.

Adria Arjona on ‘Blink Twice’ and her very busy summer
Amazon MGM Studios

In a summer of twisters, animated emotions and, of course, superheroes, the modestly budgeted film Blink Twice has performed well and gotten strong reviews.

Many have praised first-time director and writer Zoë Kravitz’s handling of the intriguing thriller about a couple of women who think they’re on a dream vacation on a billionaire’s private island, but soon find it’s too good to be true. 

Kravitz’s real-life boyfriend, Channing Tatum, plays Slater, the cad in question.

One of those praising Zoë is Adria Arjona (AH-dree-ah are-HO-nah), who tells ABC Audio, “This is a hard movie, I think, for any director to direct, let alone the first-time director.” 

She says Zoë “just was a pro at nailing the tone and finding the satire and the comedy and the darkness and the excitement and the element of fun that this island … embodies.”

Adria plays Sarah, one of the beauties on the island competing for Slater’s attention. “I mean, a woman competing with another woman — that’s, like, so gross,” Adria says.

“Like, there’s nothing uglier than a woman competing with another woman. I read it and I was like, ‘Oof.’ But again, that was the part that kind of challenged me.”

Arjona recently starred in the Netflix action-comedy Hit Man opposite Glen Powell; she’s part of the cast of the acclaimed Disney+ Star Wars series Andor; and she has four other films in the works. “It’s really exciting that I get to reach so many people, and people are excited to watch me,” she says. 

That said, she adds, “I’m having really interesting conversations with strangers. Sometimes that can get scary. I’m not gonna lie. … Yeah, it’s really exciting.” 

 

‘Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy’ takes us way beyond that galaxy far, far away
Disney

It’s Lego, it’s Star Wars, and it’s both combined, and scrambled and mixed up! The new Disney+ series Lego Star Wars: Rebuild The Galaxy debuts Friday, created by Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit.

Hernandez tells ABC Audio the animated series takes place in a kind of upside down Star Wars world.

“Good guys become bad guys, bad guys become good guys. Ships are different. Planets are different, creatures are different. Everything is a little bit different, but still identifiably Star Wars,” he says. “And it is our main character’s quest to try to put the Galaxy back to the way it used to be, but finding that that might be more difficult than he ever could have anticipated.”

Samit says the series is a lot like what would happen if any of us were to take a Legos bin and dump it out on the floor.

“No one plays with their Lego with just, you know, following the stories of the movies in chronological order, following the script. No, you start mixing and matching ships and characters and worlds, and we wanted to recreate that in this.”

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, who plays the scruffy nerf herder who has a role in accidentally altering the entire Star Wars galaxy, tells ABC Audio he’s a huge Star Wars fan and had all the toys as a kid, which makes being a part of the Star Wars world a dream come true.

“I will say that I played with more lightsabers than anything. I became kind of a collector in that department. And yeah, I had … the whole nine yards,” he shares. “I remember this one toy that was supposed to, like, make you use The Force, like, with a headset thing and, like, you would just raise a ball and the thing. Never worked. Hurt my feelings.”

Star Wars is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Sarah Paulson teases returns to ‘The Bear,’ ‘American Horror Story’
ABC News

Sarah Paulson is hinting at her potential returns to The Bear and American Horror Story.

The three-time Emmy-winning actress stopped by Good Morning America on Thursday. While discussing the psychological horror-thriller film Hold Your Breath, now streaming on Hulu, she also got TV fans’ hearts racing with some cryptic teases.

When asked about a potential return to The Bear after playing cousin Michelle in the season 2 episode “Fishes,” Paulson played coy.

“No one’s told me I can’t say, so I’ll let that sort of communicate whether or not I’m going to be back,” she said. “I might be back. They didn’t say I couldn’t say, so maybe.”

Paulson’s The Bear co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach also stars with her in Hold Your Breath, and she said she was “grateful to see a familiar face” when making her guest appearance on the culinary series after they’d done “this freaky movie together.”

Paulson was also asked about potentially reuniting with Ryan Murphy, who co-created the show that catapulted her to new levels of stardom: American Horror Story.

“I think there is a big chance that I will return to American Horror Story. I’ve got everything crossed,” she said. “I would like to do it more than anything. It’s my home. It’s where I started.”

