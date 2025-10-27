Sydney Sweeney blames the press for Glen Powell dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney blames the press for Glen Powell dating rumors

Sydney Sweeney arrives at the ‘Christy’ premiere during 2025 AFI FEST at TCL Chinese Theater on October 25, 2025, in Hollywood, California. (Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage via Getty Images)

Sydney Sweeney thinks the rumors that she was romantically linked to Glen Powell originated because of the press.

The actress spoke about the frenzy that surrounded the speculation that she had an affair with Powell during the filming and press tour for their 2023 rom-com Anyone But You in a recent interview with Variety.

“Honestly, the press did it themselves. There was no leaning in, per se,” Sweeney said. “Truly the tabloids and journalists just created it and kept going. Even if we were just standing next to each other, it was ‘They’re standing two inches apart!'”

Sweeney said the speculation came about because people enjoyed how she and Powell “genuinely care for each other and have a love and respect for one another.”

“I love being with him. And I think people just truly saw a really beautiful pairing,” the actress continued.

These comments differ from Powell’s assessment of the situation, which he spoke about in an interview with The New York Times in April 2024.

Powell told the outlet that both “fun and chemistry” are necessary to sell rom-coms.

“That’s people wanting what’s on the screen off the screen, and sometimes you just have to lean into it a bit — and it worked wonderfully,” Powell said. “Sydney is very smart.”

Watch Halsey in her movie acting debut ‘Americana,’ in theaters Friday
Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, Paul Water Hauser in ‘Americana’ (Lionsgate)

At long last we can watch Halsey‘s acting debut, which she filmed 3 1/2 years ago.

The black comedy, Americana, hits theaters on Friday. It finds Halsey playing single mom Mandy, who’s one of several people trying to steal a valuable Native American artifact. Her co-stars include Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser and Eric Dane.

Halsey writes on Instagram that making the film was “an absolute honor,” adding, “This film represents such a memorable time in my life. I signed on before I got pregnant [with son Ender]. Filmed it with a 6 month old baby (still nursing!). … A whirlwind to say the least.”

She adds, “I made so many friends and learned so many things. It was a world of firsts for me and I am so proud.”

Separately, in a promotional interview, Halsey said Americana is “a Western and a heist movie, and also a coming-of-age drama, and also a ‘return home prodigal son’ story. … It’s kind of sexy but also kind of dirty. It’s just so many things all wrapped into one.”

Halsey recalled that when she joined the cast, she asked the director, “Aren’t you nervous I’m going to be terrible and I’m gonna suck? What if I ruin this whole thing?”

“He was like, ‘No, I have faith in you, it’s gonna be awesome,'” she said.

Of course, it helped that Sydney is one of Halsey’s best friends in real life, having appeared in Halsey’s video for “Graveyard.” 

“She’s so sweet, she’s so professional. She was so awesome and gracious to me,” noted Halsey. “I asked her a lot of questions about acting since this was my first movie and she answered all of them and really helped me feel more calm.”

 

 

YouTube stars Dan Howell, Phil Lester confirm they are in a relationship
YouTube personalities Dan Howell and Phil Lester attend the 7th Annual VidCon at Anaheim Convention Center on June 24, 2016, in Anaheim, California. (Tara Ziemba/WireImage/Getty Images)

YouTube stars Dan Howell and Phil Lester, who make up the popular social media duo Dan and Phil, have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

The pair confirmed their romantic connection, which has spanned 15 years, in a video posted to YouTube on Monday.

“Are Dan and Phil in a relationship?” Howell asks in the video, before Lester responds, “Yes.”

“One of the biggest conspiracies in the history of the internet: Is ‘Phan’ real?” Lester continues, referencing the pair’s portmanteau.

“We’re gonna talk about it,” Howell adds.

The pair then explain the backstory and rumors surrounding their suspected romantic relationship, with Howell stating that speculation around them became overwhelming.

“This became so big, we could not ignore it,” Howell says.

“It was kind of disheartening when you put so much effort into a video, and all the comments were like, ‘Oh my God, they touched,'” Lester says.

The couple, who have been making videos together for over 15 years, also discuss in the video why they waited so long to reveal their relationship.

“Is our sexuality, who we may or may not be dating, whatever’s going on between us two something that our audience has the right to know?” Lester asks.

They also describe the inception of their relationship, which spanned the entirety of their collaboration.

“We fell into it hard and fast in 2009, and here we are almost 16 years later,” Howell says. “We are a bizarre example of a relationship — like, we’ve been attached at the hip 24/7 for 15 years.”

He adds, “We are just more compatible with each other day to day than anyone we will ever meet.”

The British content creators have accrued nearly 3 million subscribers on YouTube since they first began posting together in 2009.

‘English Teacher’ season 2 gets premiere date on FX, Hulu
Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders and Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge in season 2 of ‘English Teacher.’ (Steve Swisher/FX)

It’s almost time to go back to school.

FX has announced that season 2 of English Teacher will premiere its first three episodes back-to-back on Sept. 25. They will stream the next day on Hulu.

Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars as Evan Marquez in the series about an English teacher navigating high school and political dynamics in Austin, Texas. Also returning for season 2 are Stephanie Koenig as Gwen, Sean Patton as Markie, Carmen Christopher as guidance counselor Rick and Enrico Colantoni as principal Grant Moretti.

This season, Evan “refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High,” according to its official logline. “The gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, Covid, military recruitment and student phone usage.”

Evan is also still struggling to keep his relationship with Malcom, played by Jordan Firstman, separate from his work life. Although “Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life,” the logline reads.

The first season of English Teacher debuted in 2024. It was renewed for a sophomore season in February 2025.

In December 2024, an article published by Vulture detailed Alvarez’s former co-star Jon Ebeling accusing Alvarez of sexual assault. After the article was published, a spokesperson from FX issued a response.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time,” the spokesperson from FX said at the time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and FX.

